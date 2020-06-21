Tiz The Law won the 152nd Belmont Stocks in New York

The entire race was held without spectators Due to coronavirus pandemic . Jackie Manny Franco, a three-year-old kid, and Sackatoaga Stables owned by 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tag.

Dr. Post and Max Player finished second and third, respectively.

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown, for the first time in Belmont Stocks history. The race was originally scheduled for June 6th.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness stocks were ahead of the Belmont stocks, but both races were postponed due to the pandemic.