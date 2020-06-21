sport

Tiz The Law won the 152nd Belmont Stocks in New York

by Niki J. Layton
Tiz The Law won the 152nd Belmont Stocks in New York
The entire race was held without spectators Due to coronavirus pandemic. Jackie Manny Franco, a three-year-old kid, and Sackatoaga Stables owned by 82-year-old trainer Barclay Tag.

Dr. Post and Max Player finished second and third, respectively.

The third and final leg of the Triple Crown, for the first time in Belmont Stocks history. The race was originally scheduled for June 6th.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness stocks were ahead of the Belmont stocks, but both races were postponed due to the pandemic.

With the Kentucky Derby taking place on September 5, and the Preakness Stakes scheduled for October 3, Tiz The Law and his connections are now targeting the second phase of the famed Triple Crown and dreaming of a clean sweep.

“I’ve got a horse for the race,” said Franco.

“I’m very happy with the opportunity the owner gave me, and the coach, Barclay, I am in good hands.

“They know what they’re doing and the horse is really good.”

Since the Belmont Stakes are usually the final race and the longest of the three, Saturday’s race was narrowed from a mile and a half to a mile and a half.

CNN’s Allen Kim contributed to this report.

