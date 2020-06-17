Tom Brady: The Buccaneers unveiled the first photos of Brady in his new uniform

Tom Brady, the former beloved quarterback of the New England team, has officially traded in the Patriots blue and white for the new colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buccaneer fans and Brody’s new teammates shared their excitement when they saw him in uniform.
But Patriots fans are disturbed by the latest reminder that they have lost a six-time Super Bowl champion, widely regarded as the greatest NFL quarterback in history.
When the Bucks go against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener on Aug. 14, the world will see Brody wearing his new threads in a game setting. The Bucks’ first prime-time appearance is Oct. 8 with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
