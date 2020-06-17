sport

Tom Brady: The Buccaneers unveiled the first photos of Brady in his new uniform

by Niki J. Layton
Tom Brady: The Buccaneers unveiled the first photos of Brady in his new uniform
Tom Brady, the former beloved quarterback of the New England team, has officially traded in the Patriots blue and white for the new colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers unveiled the first photos of Brody in his new uniform. And because a photo isn’t enough to rub New England’s face, the football team a A total of 41 images – Brody in different positions in his away and home uniforms.
Six-time Super Bowl champion, who spent 20 seasons with the Patriots Signed with the Buccaneers Back in March.
“Cheerful, humble and hungry. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about football, it’s that no one cares what you did last year or the year before … By your commitment you earn the trust and respect of everyone around you in a single day,” the 42-year-old quarterback wrote Instagram At that time. “I’m embarking on a new football journey and thank the Buccaneers for giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Buccaneer fans and Brody’s new teammates shared their excitement when they saw him in uniform.

“I grew up a fan of Tambrady! Now I have become his companion! Hold on to your side, bro. I got de black,” linebacker Devin White tweeted.

But Patriots fans are disturbed by the latest reminder that they have lost a six-time Super Bowl champion, widely regarded as the greatest NFL quarterback in history.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers give five prime-time games in the 2020 NFL season
One Patriots fan said: “I refuse to accept Tom Brady in any other uniform. I am delusional and I don’t care.” Tweeted.

When the Bucks go against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener on Aug. 14, the world will see Brody wearing his new threads in a game setting. The Bucks’ first prime-time appearance is Oct. 8 with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

This report was contributed by CNN’s Ben Morse, Column Trenaman and Ben Church.

