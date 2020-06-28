Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine gifted one of his guitars to a 10-year-old rocker girl

“I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You have a lot of spirit and there’s a little soul power to go with it.”

“Wow, from the original Tom Morello!” She cried. “Thanks, so, so much for this beautiful guitar – I can’t wait to jam with you!”

The young multi-instrumentalist posted a video playing her own version of the rock band’s song on May 31, with her instruments playing “Fight Racism” and “Black Lives Matter”.

Nandi’s father, John Bushell, called the situation unrealistic and said the family was still “in shock and was overwhelmed by Morello’s errand.”

“It is an honor to receive a guitar from one of the greatest guitarists of all time,” Nandi told CNN. “I am very happy to help raise awareness for Black Lives Matter and help end racism! With love and respect, equality for all.”