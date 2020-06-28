Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine gifted one of his guitars to a 10-year-old rocker girl

Now the 10-year-old rocker is getting some love from one of her favorite musicians, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who sent one of her guitars She looked at the cover
Their 1999 song “Guerrilla Radio.”
"Hey Nandi, this is Tom Morello. I want you to have this guitar as a gift from me because you rock so great and seeing someone rocking so great really gives me hope for the future," Morello
To the Young Rock Prodigy.
“I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You have a lot of spirit and there’s a little soul power to go with it.”
Nandi, of Ipswich, England, can watch the video with hands on his mouth in disbelief before opening the case to reveal Morello’s newest Black Fender Soul Power Stratocaster. Signature guitar.
“Wow, from the original Tom Morello!” She cried. “Thanks, so, so much for this beautiful guitar – I can’t wait to jam with you!”
The young multi-instrumentalist posted a video playing her own version of the rock band’s song on May 31, with her instruments playing “Fight Racism” and “Black Lives Matter”.
Nandi’s father, John Bushell, called the situation unrealistic and said the family was still “in shock and was overwhelmed by Morello’s errand.”
“It is an honor to receive a guitar from one of the greatest guitarists of all time,” Nandi told CNN. “I am very happy to help raise awareness for Black Lives Matter and help end racism! With love and respect, equality for all.”
Nandi is also a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against racism and injustice Received
Custom Purple Fender Stratocaster. For every artist who creates an artist check-in, Fender donates to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.
