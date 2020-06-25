sport

Traveler’s Championship: 5 golfers opt out of PGA Tour event over potential coronavirus exposures

30 mins ago
by Niki J. Layton
World No. 4 Koipka dropped out after testing his caddy positive for the Kovid-19, and Simpson quit RBC Heritage last week One of his family members, in “very careful” after testing the positives, According to the announcement of the PGA Tour.

Brooks The 30-year-old Koepka said he decided to step down to protect his fellow contestants and everyone involved in this week’s Travelers Championship.

“I haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, but as I said, I take it very seriously,” Koipka wrote The statement was posted on his Instagram Account. “I don’t want to do anything that would jeopardize the health of a player or his competitive ability on the field.”

Despite three positive tests, Monahan announced that the tournament, which will be teeed off in Connecticut on Thursday, will go ahead as scheduled without fanfare.

“I think we all need to be reminded that we are all learning to live with this virus, and we all need to learn to live with this virus as individuals, family members and certainly in our businesses. It’s very clear the virus is not going anywhere,” Monahan said.

In a statement, organizers with PGA Tour assured fans that “we will continue to strengthen all players, caddies, staff and support personnel on PGA Tour events to adhere to other safety protocols that reduce social distance and risk in PGA Tour events.”

The new coronavirus cases are not a big concern for English golfer Justin Rose.

“I’m still safe and have great policies,” Rose told CNN’s Dan Riedel. “I think golf has more benefits than other sports out there. We are not close to our competition. Now many golf clubs around the world are open with some policies and care and I hope that is an advantage for us, but we need guys to stay safe and healthy.”

As the US sees an increasing number of new coronavirus cases, the PGA insists that the tournament be planned. High rates have been reported in at least 25 states Some states, such as Florida, have a record high number of new coronavirus cases per day compared to last week.

From Clemson University to Oklahoma State University, college athletes across the country are testing positive. Last week it was reported that many footballers tested positive with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

In Croatia, a tennis event hosted by Adria Tour, Novak Djokovic; Came under fire After two prominent players, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Koric tested the positives. World number 1 tennis star Djokovic also confirmed that the positives were tested after the event.

CNN’s Homero de la Fuente, Dan Riddell, George Ramsay and David Kloss contributed to this report.

About the author

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

