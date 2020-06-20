Trump fired at Jeffrey Berman: ‘I’m not involved’

“Unfortunately, with your statement last night, you have chosen the public view on public service,” Barr wrote in a letter to Berman. “Because you have announced that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to dismiss you as of today. He has done so.”

But Trump said Saturday that he was not involved in the decision.

On his South Lawn before leaving for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said, “It’s up to the Attorney General. The Attorney General Barr is working on it.” “That’s his department, not my department. But we have a very capable attorney general, so it’s really up to him. I’m not involved.”

Barr attempted to sack Berman on Friday, but there was considerable trouble, but Berman defied Barr by refusing to step down. In an extraordinary statement sent about an hour after Barr said he was leaving Berman’s office, Berman said he was aware of his departure from a press release.

"I have not resigned and have no intention of resigning. For my term, the United States District Court justices appointed me for the Southern District of New York. "By the operation of the law," Barr's letter said on Saturday, "Berman will be the current deputy, Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. attorney, and I am hopeful that she will work in that capacity until a permanent successor arrives." On Friday evening, Barr said, Berman's permanent successor, Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, was never a prosecutor. Barr's bid to oust one of the country's most powerful prosecutors began on Saturday, with Republicans signaling little appetite to fight for the confirmation of a new U.S. lawyer amid Democratic allegations that Trump's colleagues are trying to protect him from the federal. Trial. Republicans on Capitol Hill were blinded by Barr's attempt last Friday night to boycott Berman and were less willing to confirm a new nominee without Democratic support – meaning his replacement could replace Jay Clayton. And Berman could stay in the post indefinitely. Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsay Graham, a close confidante of Trump and Bars, seemed surprised, saying he had not told Berman about his attempt to fire on Saturday. In an important statement Saturday, Graham Berman announced that he respects the tradition of signing home-senators, which means that the Democrats have veto power in place of what is essentially considered the most powerful U.S. attorney job. Country. Undaunted by the controversy, Berman showed up to work on Saturday morning, telling reporters: "I'm here to do my job." This story was updated on Saturday with additional developments.

