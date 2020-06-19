Trump has agreed that some people may hold the Kovid-19 at the Tulsa rally

On May 27, people enter the office building in Dallas, Texas. Cooper Neal / Bloomberg / Getty Images

A new report published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine outlines what businesses and other organizations can do to safely resume operations between the Kovid-19 pandemic.

Employees and customers should do all the well-documented things to help protect against the spread of the disease: wash hands frequently, wear masks, stay separate and make sure people stay home if they are not well. But the report suggests employers may take disciplinary action against employees who do not adhere to these guidelines.

The report, written by Ropes & Gray LLP’s healthcare lawyer Mark Burns and Dr. Paul Sacks, head of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, advises employers to extend or extend sick leave benefits to encourage workers to stay home. When ill.

Businesses can place divisions or barriers between workers or employees and customers and improve ventilation and air circulation, Burns and Sachs advised.

A stagnant work schedule can keep employees safe, as well as putting workers at risk of becoming seriously ill from the virus, including the option to work from home. Learning institutions should provide remote learning opportunities for students with underlying medical conditions.

There should be coordination between businesses and local governments regarding the reopening of schools, day care and day treatment centers.

“The resumption of day care and school activities is crucial because many employees, children and the elderly or disabled family members are unable to return to work if education and day care are closed. Depending on family circumstances, the report does not return,” the report said.

Other major challenges businesses face when reopening mass transit, as well as the re-opening of workers’ social, religious and leisure activities outside of work hours, are, according to the report, many businesses adopt daily temperature checks and health questionnaires. If an employee or customer represents a risk. For residential colleges or schools, the report recommends that the company provide a space where students can separate before leaving home.

When it comes to workplace testing, it “promises to restrict workplace communication, but also has serious limitations,” the report says, when widely available, “antigen tests are probably more specialized, but less sensitive than other tests.” After testing capability has increased, employers can also employ contact tracing in the workplace, the report said.