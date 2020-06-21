Ivan Wuchi / AP

During his remarks at tonight’s Tulsa rally, President Trump has turned movements around the country, looking to remove or replace monuments honoring Confederate generals, telling supporters:

“The unscrupulous leftist group is trying to destroy our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments, dismantle our statutes, and punish, abolish and torture those who do not comply with their demands for total and complete control. We are not certifying.”

Trump said, “This brutal campaign of censorship and exclusion violates everything we hold dear as Americans. They want to overthrow our heritage so that they can impose a new repressive regime in its place. ”

Speaking to CNN’s Jason Hoffman about the Trump administration’s naming for Confederate generals, the president reiterated today that “we are not going to erase our history and change the names of the bases.”

Some context: The death of George Floyd is leading to the eviction – in some cases by protesters and city leaders in others – of controversial statues that have left some residents for decades, if not longer.

Controversial monuments, most notably Confederate monuments, have been the subject of debate across the country, especially since Dylann Roof killed nine African Americans in 2015 in a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in an attempt to “start a war.”

Robert E., born in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was blown up again after the white people marched in 2017 to protest the removal of the Lee statue, where a counter-protester was killed amid violent clashes between demonstrators.

Some say that it recognizes history and respects heritage. Others argue they are racist symbols of the dark legacy of American slavery. While some cities have already made efforts to remove them, others have passed laws to protect them.