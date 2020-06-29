Top News

Trump said Intel was not credible about the Russia-Taliban ountry storyline

by Barbara C. Arroyo
President Trump said Sunday night that he had not been briefed on Russia’s accusation of the Taliban to kill U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

“Intel reported to me that they did not find this information credible, so they did not report it to me or @VP,” The President tweeted.

“Maybe another fictitious Russia fake, maybe through fake news, Republicans want to look bad !!!”

Earlier Sunday, the president defended the White House’s claims that he and Pence were unaware of the alleged ount.

The New York Times reported on the ount rampage on Friday and stated that the president was aware of the situation and discussed it with the White House’s National Security Council in late March.

The report said a number of options were weighed, including sanctions and a complaint to be made through the diplomatic channel, but the White House has not yet responded.

White House Press Secretary Kylie McEnany and National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe released statements Saturday that Trump and Pence were not briefed.

McEnany’s statement “misrepresents that the matter has been explained to President Trump over the inaccuracy of the New York Times story.”

