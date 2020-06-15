Trump’s appearance is now backfiring on him

The eye of the president’s television producer leads him to seek out dramatic tables that create the image he wants – to tear down the strong, defying, establishment structures and ride the common courtesans of the presidency.

But his recent attempts to create arresting political images have backfired.

In a recent example on Saturday, Trump’s attempt to surround himself with power and prestige at a West Point graduation ceremony was clearly put to his advantage, and his creepy walk on a ramp provoked much social media mockery. He felt the need to explain it in his own tweet.

For all his tweets about peacekeeping, he did not weigh in on the latest incident of police brutality – firing in the back of Atlanta’s Rachard Brooks, which led to the resignation of the city’s police chief – for the weekend while alone in his New Jersey golf resort.

After the protesters were forcibly removed to an iconic church in Lafayette Square, Washington, DC, the intent was to strengthen his supporters, but George Floyd became a symbol of his handling of the protests and severely damaged his relationship with current and former military brass. The high iron fence around the White House has since become a symbol of the President’s disconnect with the changes that are moving the country. Trump’s instincts after Floyd’s death with a knee on an officer’s neck was to influence the situation to cool tensions and advance his political prospects, not for national reconciliation. For example, over the weekend, Major League Soccer broke ground on its policy of supporting the rights of players to protest during the national anthem.

“The NFL seems to be heading in that direction too, but not looking at me,” the president tweeted. Trump has long used the controversy as players take a knee to protest the brutality of the police to create a culture war issue to appeal to his supporters. However, when the NFL games begin to resurface, more players take a knee and reflect on a country that is ready to reevaluate some of its stance on race, and his choice is likely to turn against the president.

Back on the campaign trail

This week, the president will hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night – a coronavirus novel despite fears that the indoor arena event will cause an increase in infections with large crowds banned from sporting events. The basic plan is to hold the rally on Friday. But the decision to coincide with Junetein, a holiday that marks the end of slavery, has made the president’s voice over race a priority of deafness. Democratic and Republican lawmakers are behind the president, working on police reform and mandating states and city mayors with major changes to law enforcement.

The Trump rallies, which are an excellent example of political performance, are more important to him than the traditional politician. Not only do they give the president a central platform to appease the audience, they define him in many ways as a wild presidency, and give the impression that Trump is marshaling a massive anti-Washington political movement.

Trump has plans for more rallies in Arizona, Texas and Florida – the virus is growing again fast after the initial economic startups he sought. These events focus on his rejection of the pestilence and inaccurate judgment that the United States has “prevailed” over the crisis.

His refusal to wear a mask, meanwhile, has reduced his own government message that facial expressions can significantly reduce the spread of coronavirus and in fact accelerate the resumption of normal life. US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Sunday weakened Trump’s claim that the government’s mandatory changes in social behavior to combat the virus were a violation of Americans’ fundamental rights. “Some people think that face masks violate their freedom of choice – but the more we wear them, the more freedom we have to go out,” Adams wrote on Twitter.

In many ways, the Trump presidency has been linked to and choreographed moments from his summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which has nothing to do with persuading the lone state to break away from its nuclear drive, such as the recent decision. Exit the World Health Organization in the middle of the pandemic. Critics have seen the decision as the cause of his failures in fighting the virus, which he has long emphasized is not a problem for the US, and has now killed 115,000 Americans.

For example, when he returned to France to visit France as the guest of honor at the country’s Bastille Day Parade in 2017, he decided to stay with him on his own. The event eventually turned into a massive controversial celebration on July 4 that not only pleased his supporters but alienated millions of Americans by politicizing patriotism and raising serious questions about the president’s use of the military as political support.

An important question in the November election is whether the message that the president sends to his supporters – and swing voters between the highways – is enough to mobilize the winning coalition with his brass display, or flip more voters against him.

Trump fired back about the ramp walk

The president and his reelection campaign have been trying for months to portray Democrat Joe Biden as weak and mentally and physically unfit for the president’s hardship.

The White House refused to foresee the president’s own health, including a covert and unplanned visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last November.

When critics raised questions about Trump’s slow walk from the ramp at West Point, he couldn’t handle it.

The 74-year-old president fired back on Twitter with his own story of what happened on Sunday, only to extend the moment.

“The ramp I landed after my West Point opening speech was very long and steep. There was no handrail and it was particularly slippery. The last thing I wanted to do was to have fun with Fake News.” Wrote in a tweet.

Although the academy is based in New York, cadets have been participating in online learning since March, but West Point graduation has been one of the hardest times during the pandemic.

In April, the president made it clear that he would attend graduation in person, although critics warned that cadets were in danger because he called back cadets for a socially missed program.

Prior to his campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, attendees were required to sign a pledge that they would not file a presidential campaign if the virus was infected, leading to criticism of the Trump public – the people who go to the rally. They meet in the community – at the risk of furthering his political needs.