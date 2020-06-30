Trump’s phone calls alert US officials, from reprimanding Putin to abusing friends and ignoring his own advisers

These former Trump aides, including National Security Advisors HR McMaster and John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Intelligence officials, including White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, came to the decision. The president is often “disillusioned” with his dealings with foreign leaders. There is little evidence to suggest that the President has become more skilled or competent in his telephone conversations with many country leaders over time, the sources said. Instead, he continues to believe that almost any foreign leader can charm, intimidate, or threaten to succumb to his will, and he pursues goals that are more in line with his own agenda than many of his senior advisers consider the national interest.

A large proportion of Trump’s telephone conversations with a country president have been with Erdogan, who sometimes telephoned the White House at least twice a week and sent him directly to the president on Trump’s standing orders. Meanwhile, the President regularly threatens and demeans the chiefs of the American allies, especially the two women: she is weak and daring to tell Theresa May, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; And German Chancellor Angela Merkel is saying she’s “stupid.”

Trump has consistently boasted to his fellow countrymen, including Saudi Arabia’s totalitarian royal heir Mohammed bin Salman and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, about his “tremendous” achievements as president and his “great” achievements as president. Ancestors, according to sources.

In his conversations with both Putin and Erdogan, former presidents George W. Trump took particular pleasure in putting Bush and Barack Obama in the trash and suggested that dealing directly with him – Trump – was far more effective than previous administrations. “They don’t know BS,” he said of Bush and Obama – a favorite with Turkey and Russian leaders when discussing his predecessors.

The full, detailed picture of CNN sources of Trump’s phone calls with foreign leaders is consistent with the basic tenor, and some of the highlights of the limited number of calls described by the former National Security Adviser John Bolton in his book , “This is the room where it happened.” But the calls described to CNN cover a much longer period than Bolton’s tenure, which is very comprehensive – and very damning – in their sweep.

Like Bolton, CNN’s sources said the president seemed to be constantly meeting his personal interests – especially for reelection and retaliation against perceived critics and political enemies – in the national interest.

To protect the anonymity of those who call for this report, CNN does not disclose their job titles or quote them directly. More than a dozen officials have heard the president’s phone calls in real time or provided detailed summaries and hard-text recording printouts as soon as the calls are completed, CNN sources said. CNN has been repeatedly interviewed over a four-month period that extends to June.

Those sources cite some examples of what they say is that Trump acted in a responsible and national interest during telephone discussions with some foreign leaders. CNN reached out to Kelly, McMaster and Tillerson for comment and did not respond as of Monday afternoon. Mattis did not comment.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment before the story was published. After the announcement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews said, “President Trump is a world-class negotiator and has steadily enhanced US interests on the world stage. The first step is President Trump’s ability to defeat ISIS and advance US strategic interests from negotiating NATO alliances with the China Agreement and the USMCA. .

In almost all conversations with the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Canada, Australia and Western Europe, a person’s calls are described as ‘abhorrent’, which is very serious for US national security interests, if Congress members hear from witnesses to actual conversations or read texts and contemporary notes, Many senior Republican members can no longer maintain their faith in the president.

Attacking key ally leaders – especially women

The insidious impact of the conversations was Trump’s tone, his outrage over friends when he broke up with the powers-that-be, his ignorance of history, and his lack of substance. Dan Coates, then Director of Intelligence, expressed concern to subordinates that Trump’s telephone negotiations are undermining foreign relations and the coherent behavior of American targets worldwide, one of CNN sources said. In recent weeks, former Chief of Staff Kelly has attributed the detrimental impact of the President’s calls on American national security to many individuals in private.

Two sources compare the President’s recent press briefings with Trump’s recent press “briefings” on the coronavirus pandemic: free-form, fact-deficient unconscious ramblings, full-fantasy and wall-based advertising based on his intuition, the work done, the Fox News TV hosts Opinions and social media are misinformation.

Trump regularly threatened other leaders of the Western bloc – including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison – during his phone conversations. The same hostile and aggressive way he discussed coronavirus with some of the US governors.

With Erdogan aside, no foreign leader has made more calls with Trump than Macron, with the French president often trying to persuade Trump to take on environmental and security policy matters, including climate change and Iran’s US withdrawal from multilateral nuclear. Agreement.

Macron is generally “nowhere” on important issues, but Trump has been frustrated by the French president’s requests and has been subject to self-imprisonment and speeches, with one source describing personalized verbal “whips”, notably NATO spending targets on France and other countries, and their liberal immigration policies. Nor did they reach their trade imbalance with the US.

But sources say his most vicious attacks have targeted female leaders. In conversations with both May and Merkel, the president derided and denounced them in diatribes described by others as “near-sadistic” and attested by others. “Some of the things he said to Angela Merkel were incredible: he called her ‘stupid’ and accused her of being in a Russian pocket … [in the phone calls] He is weak with those whom he sees as weak and those with whom he must be harsh. ”

A German official confirmed that the calls were “very unusual” and had taken special measures to ensure their contents were kept secret in Berlin. The official, who described Trump’s behavior with Merkel as “very aggressive” in the calls, said the circle of German officials involved in monitoring Merkel’s calls with Trump had shrunk: “It’s a small circle of people involved and the main reason is the main cause. They are really problematic.”

Trump conversations with May, The UK Prime Minister Described as “humiliating and intimidating” from 2016 to 2019, Trump has been “stupid” and spineless on her approach to Brexit, NATO and immigration matters.

“He is worried about something with Theresa May, then he is disgusted with her in a phone call,” a source said. “The same interaction – coronavirus or Brexit – filter does not apply to every setting.”

In the wake of Trump’s attacks, Merkel was calm and outspoken – in the words of a source, “like water from behind the duck” – and she regularly confronts his glare with realistic reading. The German official quoted above said that when Merkel visited the White House more than two years ago, Trump displayed “very questionable behavior,” adding, “It’s very aggressive … [T]He says the Chancellor is really calm, and she does it on the phone. “

Prime Minister May, by contrast, became “bloated and nervous” in her conversations with the President. “He clearly threatened her and that means,” one of the CNN sources said. In response to a request to comment on Trump’s behavior in May calls, the UK’s Downing Street referred to CNN on its website. The site lists brief descriptions of the content of some calls and makes no mention of accent or tension. The French embassy in Washington declined to comment, but the Russian and Turkish embassies did not respond to requests for comment.

Concerns over calls with Putin and Erdogan

Calls to Putin and Erdogan have never been made substantially in Trump’s terms and are likely to benefit in a variety of ways, according to sources – partly because those conversations (as with most leaders) are almost certainly documented by their countries’ security services and other agencies.

In his phone exchanges with Putin, the president speaks highly of himself, often at the top, in self-aggrandizing terms: his “unprecedented” success in building the US economy; Emphasis on the language of mockery of how smarter and “stronger” he is than the “vulgar” and “weak” that came before him during the presidency (especially Obama); Pleased with her experience of running the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, and later receiving the admiration and approval of Putin. The Russian leader has been compared to the chess grandmaster and the occasional checker player, Trump – a high-ranking administration official. Putin “destabilizes the West,” the source said, adding that the President of the United States “sits there and thinks that Putin can raise himself to be a respected businessman and tough guy.” (At times, Putin-Trump conversations are like “two guys in a sauna.”

సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌కు వివరించిన పుతిన్‌తో పలు కాల్స్‌లో, ట్రంప్ అగ్రశ్రేణి జాతీయ భద్రతా సహాయకులను మరియు అతని సిబ్బంది ముఖ్యులను మందలించారు, అతను చేసిన విధానం కంటే అతను ఇచ్చిన నిర్దిష్ట రాయితీల కారణంగా తక్కువ – పుతిన్ ప్రశంసలను అనాలోచితంగా కోరడం మరియు అతని ఆమోదం కోరడం – సాధారణంగా మానవ హక్కులతో సహా నిలబడి ఉన్న ద్వైపాక్షిక ఎజెండాలో ముఖ్యమైన విధాన నైపుణ్యం మరియు ముఖ్యమైన విషయాలను విస్మరిస్తూ; మరియు ఆయుధ నియంత్రణ ఒప్పందం, ఇది పుతిన్ మరియు ట్రంప్ ఇద్దరూ అనుకూలంగా ఉన్నట్లు పేర్కొన్న రష్యన్ మరియు అమెరికన్ లక్ష్యాలను పంచుకునే విధంగా ఎప్పుడూ వ్యవహరించలేదని సిఎన్ఎన్ వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి.

ట్రంప్ తన అధ్యక్ష పదవిలో, “అమెరికా ఫస్ట్” అనే అంశాన్ని విదేశాంగ విధానంలో తన ఉత్తర నక్షత్రంగా అభివర్ణించారు, అమెరికా మిత్రదేశాలు మరియు విరోధులు వాణిజ్యంలో అమెరికా సద్భావనను ఆర్థికంగా ఉపయోగించుకున్నారనే అభిప్రాయాన్ని ముందుకు తెచ్చారు. అమెరికా యొక్క సన్నిహిత మిత్రదేశాలు సమిష్టి రక్షణ వ్యయంలో తమ వాటాను పెంచుకోవాలి. రష్యా ఒక ప్రధాన ప్రపంచ ఆటగాడు మరియు నిర్మాణాత్మక మరియు స్నేహపూర్వక సంబంధాన్ని కలిగి ఉండటం యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ యొక్క ఆసక్తి అని వాదించడం ద్వారా అతను పుతిన్ పట్ల ఉన్న గౌరవాన్ని తరచూ సమర్థిస్తాడు – పుతిన్‌తో తన వ్యక్తిగత సంభాషణ ద్వారా మాస్కోతో రీసెట్ అవసరం.

ప్రత్యేక ఇంటర్వ్యూలలో, ట్రంప్-పుతిన్ కాల్స్ గురించి బాగా తెలిసిన ఇద్దరు ఉన్నత స్థాయి పరిపాలన అధికారులు, అధ్యక్షుడు అమాయకంగా రష్యాను – ప్రపంచ జిడిపిలో 4% కన్నా తక్కువ ఉన్న రెండవ-రేటు నిరంకుశ రాజ్యం – మరియు దాని అధికార నాయకుడు యుఎస్ కాంగ్రెస్, అమెరికన్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ ఏజెన్సీలు మరియు యుఎస్ మరియు దాని యూరోపియన్ మిత్రదేశాల దీర్ఘకాలిక యుద్ధానంతర విధాన ఏకాభిప్రాయం ద్వారా వ్యక్తీకరించబడిన రష్యా యొక్క కఠినమైన, వాస్తవిక దృక్పథాన్ని అణగదొక్కడం ద్వారా యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ మరియు దాని అధ్యక్షులతో సమానత్వం. “అతను [Trump] ప్రచ్ఛన్న యుద్ధంలో కష్టపడి గెలిచిన ప్రయోజనాన్ని ఇస్తుంది “అని ఒక అధికారి చెప్పారు – కొంతవరకు” పుతిన్ మరియు రష్యాకు వారు ఎన్నడూ లేని చట్టబద్ధతను ఇవ్వడం ద్వారా “అని అధికారి చెప్పారు.” అతను రష్యాకు లైఫ్ లైన్ ఇచ్చాడు – ఎందుకంటే అక్కడ అవి క్షీణిస్తున్న శక్తి అని ఎటువంటి సందేహం లేదు … అతను అర్థం చేసుకోని దానితో ఆడుతున్నాడు మరియు అతను వాడే శక్తిని వారికి ఇస్తున్నాడు [aggressively]. ”

అమెరికా దళాలను సిరియా నుంచి బయటకు తీసే ట్రంప్ నిర్ణయాన్ని ఇరువురు అధికారులు ఉదహరించారు – టర్కీతో పాటు రష్యాకు కూడా ప్రయోజనం చేకూర్చే ఈ చర్య – బహుశా చాలా ఘోరమైన ఉదాహరణ. “అతను దుకాణాన్ని ఇచ్చాడు,” వారిలో ఒకరు చెప్పారు.

ఎర్డోగాన్తో కాల్స్ యొక్క ఫ్రీక్వెన్సీ – దీనిలో టర్కీ అధ్యక్షుడు నిరంతరం విధాన రాయితీలు మరియు ఇతర సహాయాల కోసం ట్రంప్‌పై ఒత్తిడి తెచ్చారు – ముఖ్యంగా మెక్‌మాస్టర్, బోల్టన్ మరియు కెల్లీలకు ఆందోళన కలిగించేది, ఎర్డోగాన్ సాధారణ జాతీయ భద్రతా మండలిని దాటవేసిన సౌలభ్యం కారణంగా. రాష్ట్రపతిని చేరుకోవడానికి ప్రోటోకాల్స్ మరియు విధానాలు, రెండు వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి.

ఎర్డోగాన్ అధ్యక్షుడిని ఎప్పుడు చేరుకోవాలో తెలుసుకోవడంలో చాలా ప్రవీణుడు అయ్యాడు, వాషింగ్టన్లో టర్కీ యొక్క భద్రతా సేవలు ట్రంప్ యొక్క షెడ్యూల్ను ఉపయోగిస్తున్నాయని మరియు అధ్యక్షుడు ఎప్పుడు కాల్ కోసం అందుబాటులో ఉంటారనే దాని గురించి ఎర్డోగాన్కు సమాచారం అందించడానికి కొంతమంది వైట్ హౌస్ సహాయకులు ఒప్పించారు.

కొన్ని సందర్భాల్లో ఎర్డోగాన్ గోల్ఫ్ కోర్సులో అతని వద్దకు చేరుకున్నాడు మరియు ట్రంప్ సుదీర్ఘంగా మాట్లాడుతుండగా ట్రంప్ ఆట ఆలస్యం చేస్తాడు.

సిరియన్ సంఘర్షణ మరియు మధ్యప్రాచ్యం యొక్క చరిత్ర గురించి అధ్యక్షుడికి దు oe ఖకరమైన సమాచారం లేదని రెండు వర్గాలు అభివర్ణించాయి, మరియు అతను తరచూ కాపలా కాస్తున్నాడని మరియు ఎర్డోగాన్‌తో సూక్ష్మ విధాన చర్చలో సమాన నిబంధనలతో పాల్గొనడానికి తగిన జ్ఞానం లేదని చెప్పాడు. “ఎర్డోగాన్ అతన్ని క్లీనర్ల వద్దకు తీసుకువెళ్ళాడు” అని ఒక మూలం తెలిపింది.

అమెరికాపై ఐసిస్‌తో పోరాడటానికి సహాయం చేసిన మరియు సంఘర్షణలో నాటో పాత్రను బలహీనపరిచిన కుర్దులపై దాడి చేయడానికి టర్కీని అనుమతించిన అమెరికా బలగాలను దేశం నుంచి బయటకు తీయాలని అధ్యక్షుడి ఆదేశంతో సహా సిరియాపై అమెరికా విధాన నిర్ణయాలు నేరుగా వచ్చాయని ఆ వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి. ఫోన్ కాల్స్‌లో ట్రంప్‌తో కలిసి వెళ్లే ఎర్డోగాన్ సామర్థ్యంతో ముడిపడి ఉంది.

ట్రంప్ అప్పుడప్పుడు ఎర్డోగాన్ పై కోపం తెచ్చుకున్నాడు – కొన్నిసార్లు టర్కీకి ప్రాధాన్యత కలిగిన వాణిజ్య హోదా ఇవ్వాలన్న డిమాండ్ల కారణంగా, మరియు టర్కీ నాయకుడు ఖైదు చేయబడిన అమెరికన్ ఎవాంజెలికల్ పాస్టర్ ఆండ్రూ బ్రున్సన్ ను విడుదల చేయనందున, 2016 తిరుగుబాటులో ‘ఉగ్రవాదానికి సహాయం చేస్తున్నాడని’ ఆరోపించారు. ఎర్డోగాన్ ను పడగొట్టండి. చివరికి బ్రన్సన్ అక్టోబర్ 2018 లో విడుదలైంది.

ఎర్డోగాన్ యొక్క అనేక కాల్‌లకు ముందస్తు నోటీసు లేకపోయినప్పటికీ, వైట్ హౌస్ వద్ద నియమించబడిన నోట్‌టేకర్ల నుండి సమకాలీన నోట్ల యొక్క పూర్తి సెట్‌లు ఉన్నాయి, అలాగే సంభాషణల యొక్క స్వర-ఉత్పత్తి కంప్యూటర్ పాఠాలు కూడా ఉన్నాయి.

ఒక ఉన్నత-స్థాయి మూలం ప్రకారం, ఎర్డోగాన్‌తో అధ్యక్షుడు చర్చించిన సారాంశాలు మరియు సంభాషణ-రీడౌట్‌లు కూడా ఉన్నాయి, ఇవి “హల్క్‌బ్యాంక్ కేసు” అని పిలవబడే ట్రంప్‌పై బోల్టన్ చేసిన ఆరోపణలను బలోపేతం చేయగలవు, ఎర్డోగాన్‌తో అనుమానాస్పద సంబంధాలు ఉన్న ఒక ప్రధాన టర్కిష్ బ్యాంక్ ఇందులో ఉంది. మరియు అతని కుటుంబం. ఎర్డోగాన్ మరియు ట్రంప్ మధ్య ఒకటి కంటే ఎక్కువ టెలిఫోన్ సంభాషణలలో ఈ విషయం లేవనెత్తిందని ఆ వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి.

బోల్టన్ తన పుస్తకంలో 2018 డిసెంబర్‌లో, ఎర్డోగాన్ కోరిక మేరకు, ఇరాన్‌పై అమెరికా ఆంక్షలను ఉల్లంఘించినట్లు ఆరోపణలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న టర్కీ బ్యాంకుపై అప్పటి దక్షిణ అమెరికా జిల్లా న్యూయార్క్ జెఫ్రీ బెర్మన్ దర్యాప్తులో జోక్యం చేసుకోవాలని ట్రంప్ అంగీకరించారు.

“అప్పుడు ట్రంప్ ఎర్డోగాన్తో తాను జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకుంటానని చెప్పాడు, సదరన్ డిస్ట్రిక్ట్ ప్రాసిక్యూటర్లు తన ప్రజలు కాదని, ఒబామా ప్రజలు అని వివరిస్తూ, వారి స్థానంలో వారి స్థానంలో ఉన్నప్పుడు పరిష్కరించబడే సమస్య” అని బోల్టన్ రాశాడు. ఇరాన్‌పై అమెరికా ఆంక్షలను ఎగవేసేందుకు మల్టీబిలియన్ డాలర్ల పథకంలో పాల్గొనడానికి సంబంధించిన మోసం, మనీలాండరింగ్ మరియు ఇతర నేరాలకు సంబంధించి బెర్మన్ కార్యాలయం చివరికి అక్టోబర్ 2019 లో బ్యాంకుపై నేరారోపణను తీసుకువచ్చింది. అటార్నీ జనరల్ విలియం బార్ ఆదేశాల మేరకు ప్రాసిక్యూటర్ రాజీనామా చేయడానికి నిరాకరించడంతో జూన్ 20 న ట్రంప్ బెర్మన్‌ను తొలగించారు – దీని కార్యాలయం రాష్ట్రపతి వ్యక్తిగత న్యాయవాది రూడీ గియులియానిపై కూడా దర్యాప్తు చేస్తోంది.

బోల్టన్ మాదిరిగా కాకుండా, ఎర్డోగాన్తో ట్రంప్ చేసిన పిలుపులు అభిశంసనకు కారణమని సిఎన్ఎన్ వర్గాలు ప్రత్యేకంగా సూచించలేదు లేదా సూచించలేదు ఎందుకంటే అధ్యక్షుడు చట్టవిరుద్ధంగా ప్రవర్తించినట్లు ఆధారాలు ఉన్నాయి. బదులుగా, స్వభావం మరియు అసమర్థత కారణంగా అధ్యక్ష పదవికి ట్రంప్ యొక్క సాధారణ “అనర్హతకు” సాక్ష్యంగా వారు దేశాధినేతలతో ట్రంప్ చేసిన పిలుపులను వర్ణించారు, గత వారం ABC న్యూస్‌తో తన పుస్తకాన్ని ప్రోత్సహించడానికి ఒక ఇంటర్వ్యూలో బోల్టన్ చేసిన ఒక వాదన: “అతను కార్యాలయానికి సరిపోతాడని నేను అనుకోను. అతనికి ఈ పనిని చేయగల సామర్థ్యం ఉందని నేను అనుకోను” అని బోల్టన్ అన్నాడు.

కుటుంబ అభిప్రాయం మరియు మనోవేదనలు ట్రంప్ యొక్క విధానానికి ఆజ్యం పోస్తాయి

సిఎన్ఎన్ నాలుగు నెలల కాలంలో పదేపదే రాష్ట్రపతి ఫోన్ కాల్స్ తెలిసిన వర్గాలతో మాట్లాడారు. వారి ఇంటర్వ్యూలలో, నిర్దిష్ట జాతీయ భద్రతా సమాచారం మరియు వర్గీకృత వివరాలను బహిర్గతం చేయకుండా మూలాలు చాలా జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకున్నాయి – కాని అనేక కాల్స్ యొక్క విస్తృత విషయాలను మరియు విదేశీ నాయకులతో తన టెలిఫోన్ చర్చలకు ట్రంప్ అనుసరించిన విధానం యొక్క మొత్తం టేనర్‌ మరియు పద్దతిని వివరించారు.

కఠినమైన, వాయిస్-ఉత్పత్తి సాఫ్ట్‌వేర్ ట్రాన్స్‌క్రిప్షన్‌తో పాటు, పుతిన్, ఎర్డోగాన్ మరియు పాశ్చాత్య కూటమి నాయకులతో ట్రంప్ చేసిన టెలిఫోన్ సంభాషణలన్నీ డిప్యూటీ ఫియోనా హిల్ తయారుచేసిన విస్తృతమైన సమకాలీన నోట్ టేకింగ్ (మరియు, తరచుగా, సారాంశాలు) ద్వారా భర్తీ చేయబడ్డాయి మరియు డాక్యుమెంట్ చేయబడ్డాయి. గత సంవత్సరం రాజీనామా చేసే వరకు యూరప్ మరియు రష్యాకు అధ్యక్షుడు మరియు సీనియర్ ఎన్ఎస్సి డైరెక్టర్ సహాయకుడు. గత నవంబర్‌లో హౌస్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ కమిటీ ముందు ఆమె మూసివేసిన సాక్ష్యం ప్రకారం, పుతిన్, ఎర్డోగాన్ మరియు యూరోపియన్ నాయకులతో రాష్ట్రపతి చేసిన చాలా పిలుపులను హిల్ విన్నారు.

హిల్ ఇచ్చిన సాక్ష్యం యొక్క అంశాలు, కాంగ్రెస్ పరిశోధకులు తిరిగి పరిశీలించినట్లయితే, రాష్ట్రపతి విస్తృతంగా డాక్యుమెంట్ చేసిన సంభాషణల యొక్క వివరణాత్మక రోడ్-మ్యాప్‌ను అందించవచ్చు, ఆ వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి. వాయిస్-జనరేటెడ్ ట్రాన్స్క్రిప్షన్లు మరియు అంతర్లీన పత్రాలతో సుపరిచితమైన వైట్ హౌస్ మరియు ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ అధికారులు, రెండు పార్టీల కాంగ్రెస్ సభ్యులతో – మరియు ప్రజలతో – రాష్ట్రపతి నిలబడటానికి వినాశకరమైనదని అంగీకరించారు. (సంభాషణలను ప్రైవేట్‌గా ఉంచడానికి ట్రంప్ కార్యనిర్వాహక అధికారాన్ని ఆశ్రయిస్తారనడంలో సందేహం లేదు. అయినప్పటికీ, అనేక సంభాషణల గురించి వివరణాత్మక పరిజ్ఞానం ఉన్న కొంతమంది మాజీ అధికారులు వాటి గురించి సాక్ష్యమివ్వడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉండవచ్చని వర్గాలు తెలిపాయి.)

పుతిన్ మరియు ట్రంప్ మధ్య జరిగిన తొలి కాల్స్‌లో, రాష్ట్రపతి అల్లుడు జారెడ్ కుష్నర్ మరియు ఇవాంకా ట్రంప్ వినడానికి గదిలో ఉన్నారు – మెక్‌మాస్టర్, టిల్లెర్సన్, హిల్ మరియు టిల్లర్‌సన్‌కు విదేశాంగ సహాయకుడు చేరారు.

సంభాషణ యొక్క వివరణాత్మక సారాంశాన్ని చదివిన ఒక ఎన్ఎస్సి డిప్యూటీ మాట్లాడుతూ – పుతిన్ గణనీయంగా మరియు సుదీర్ఘంగా మాట్లాడటం, మరియు ట్రంప్ స్వయం ఆత్మకథ పేలుడు, స్వీయ-అభినందన మరియు ముఖస్తుతి పుతిన్. సిఎన్‌ఎన్‌కు వివరించినట్లుగా, కుష్నర్ మరియు ఇవాంకా ట్రంప్ ట్రంప్ ఈ పిలుపును ఎలా నిర్వహించారో ప్రశంసించారు – టిల్లెర్సన్ (చమురు ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్‌గా రష్యాలో తన సంవత్సరాల నుండి పుతిన్‌కు బాగా తెలుసు), హిల్ మరియు మెక్‌మాస్టర్‌లు సందేహించారు.

హిల్ – పుతిన్ యొక్క ఖచ్చితమైన జీవిత చరిత్ర రచయిత – సిఎన్ఎన్ మూలాల ప్రకారం, పిలుపు నుండి ఆమె గ్రహించిన కొన్ని సూక్ష్మ నైపుణ్యాలను వివరించడం ప్రారంభించింది – పుతిన్ యొక్క మనస్తత్వశాస్త్రం, అతని విలక్షణమైన “సున్నితమైన-మాట్లాడే” మరియు సరళ విధానం మరియు రష్యన్ నాయకుడు కాల్‌లో సాధించడానికి ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నారు. హిల్ ట్రంప్ చేత నరికివేయబడ్డాడు, మరియు అధ్యక్షుడు జారెడ్ మరియు ఇవాంకాతో చర్చను కొనసాగించాడు, హిల్, టిల్లెర్సన్ లేదా మెక్ మాస్టర్ సంభాషణను ఎలా తీర్పు ఇచ్చారో కాకుండా తన కుమార్తె మరియు ఆమె భర్త యొక్క అభినందన మూల్యాంకనం వినాలని కోరుకుంటున్నట్లు స్పష్టం చేశారు.

పుతిన్‌తో ప్రారంభ ఫోన్ కాల్ రష్యా మరియు ట్రంప్ పరిపాలన మధ్య మొత్తం సంబంధాల ప్రవర్తనను సూచిస్తుందని మెక్‌మాస్టర్ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు, మూలాల ప్రకారం – ఒక ముగింపు తరువాత జాతీయ భద్రతా సలహాదారులు మరియు సిబ్బంది ముఖ్యులు మరియు అనేక మంది ఉన్నత స్థాయి ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ అధికారులు కూడా చేరుకున్నారు : మునుపటి పరిపాలనల మాదిరిగా కాకుండా, మిలిటరీ మరియు దౌత్య నిపుణుల మధ్య చాలా తక్కువ స్థాయిలో కూడా అర్ధవంతమైన లావాదేవీలు జరిగాయి, ఎందుకంటే ట్రంప్ – నిపుణులపై అపనమ్మకం మరియు అతనిని క్లుప్తీకరించడానికి వారు చేసిన ప్రయత్నాలను తోసిపుచ్చారు – పుతిన్‌తో ఈ సంబంధాన్ని ఎక్కువగా నిర్వహించారు మరియు పూర్తిగా స్వయంగా. అంతిమంగా, పుతిన్ మరియు రష్యన్లు “ఎవరికీ ఏమీ చేయగల అధికారం లేదు” అని తెలుసుకున్నారు – మరియు రష్యా నాయకుడు ఆ అంతర్దృష్టిని తన ప్రయోజనం కోసం ఉపయోగించుకున్నాడు, సిఎన్ఎన్ యొక్క మూలాల్లో ఒకటి చెప్పినట్లు.

కుష్నర్స్ విదేశీ నాయకులతో ఇతర ముఖ్యమైన కాల్స్ కోసం కూడా హాజరయ్యారు మరియు వారి ప్రాముఖ్యతను స్పష్టంగా తెలియజేశారు, విదేశాంగ విధానం విషయంలో కూడా తన కుమార్తె మరియు ఆమె భర్తకు అనుభవం లేని రాష్ట్రపతి ప్రోత్సహించారు. సిఎన్ఎన్ వర్గాల ప్రకారం, ట్రంప్ తన కోసం సిఐఎ మరియు ఎన్ఎస్సి సిబ్బంది తయారుచేసిన బ్రీఫింగ్ సామగ్రిని దేశాధినేతలతో పిలుపునిచ్చే ముందుగానే చదవరు.

“అతను వారిని సంప్రదించడు, అతను వారి తెలివిని కూడా పొందడు” అని సౌదీ అరేబియాకు చెందిన బిన్ సల్మాన్ నాయకుల జాబితాలో అగ్రస్థానంలో ఉన్నట్లు పేర్కొన్న ఒక మూలం, “ఎవరినీ సిద్ధం చేయకుండా ట్రంప్ ఎత్తుకొని పిలుస్తాడు. , “NSC మరియు ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ సహాయకులను తరచుగా ఎదుర్కొనే దృశ్యం. సహాయకుల నిస్సహాయ ప్రతిచర్య “ఓహ్ మై గాడ్, ఆ ఫోన్ కాల్ చేయవద్దు” అని తరచుగా చెప్పవచ్చు.

“అందరి కంటే అతను పాత్రకు మంచి న్యాయమూర్తి అని ట్రంప్ అభిప్రాయం” అని సిఎన్ఎన్ వర్గాలలో ఒకటి తెలిపింది. రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడిని మరింత దృ and ంగా, తక్కువ నమ్మకంతో సంప్రదించాలని అమెరికా రక్షణ, ఇంటెలిజెన్స్, జాతీయ భద్రతా ప్రిన్సిపాల్స్ ఇచ్చిన సలహాలను రాష్ట్రపతి నిరంతరం తిరస్కరించారు. సిఎన్ఎన్ వర్గాలు అత్యంత ప్రసిద్ధ ప్రజా ఉదాహరణను “సంకేత” గా సూచించాయి: ట్రంప్, జూన్ 2018 లో ఫిన్లాండ్ లోని హెల్సింకిలో జరిగిన సమావేశంలో రష్యా అధ్యక్షుడి పక్కన నిలబడి, రష్యా జోక్యం చేసుకోవడానికి “ఎటువంటి కారణం చూడలేదు” అని అన్నారు. 2016 అధ్యక్ష ఎన్నికల్లో – మాస్కోలో ఉన్న మొత్తం యుఎస్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ కమ్యూనిటీ కనుగొన్నప్పటికీ. “అధ్యక్షుడు పుతిన్ ఈ రోజు తన తిరస్కరణలో చాలా బలంగా మరియు శక్తివంతంగా ఉన్నారు” అని ట్రంప్ అన్నారు.

ప్రపంచంలోని గొప్ప ప్రజాస్వామ్య దేశాల నాయకులతో ట్రంప్ సంభాషణలను వర్గీకరించే సాధారణ, అధిక డైనమిక్, కాల్స్ యొక్క నిర్వచించే విషయం మరియు ఉపశీర్షికగా తనను తాను స్థిరంగా పేర్కొనడం – దాదాపు ఎప్పుడూ యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ మరియు దాని చారిత్రక స్థానం మరియు నాయకత్వం ప్రపంచం, కాల్‌లతో సన్నిహితంగా తెలిసిన మూలాల ప్రకారం.

గత 75 ఏళ్లలో అమెరికాకు అత్యంత సన్నిహిత మిత్రులు, యుద్ధానంతర యుగం – యుకె, ఫ్రాన్స్, జర్మనీ, ఆస్ట్రేలియా మరియు కెనడా నాయకులతో అనేక పిలుపులలో – ట్రంప్ సాధారణంగా సంభాషణ యొక్క డిఫాల్ట్ లేదా లీట్మోటిఫ్ వలె ఏమైనా ఫిర్యాదులను స్థాపించారు. ఆ మూలాల ప్రకారం, ఎజెండా అనుకుంటారు.

“ప్రతిదీ ఎల్లప్పుడూ వ్యక్తిగతీకరించబడింది, ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ మమ్మల్ని చీల్చడానికి భయంకరమైన పనులు చేస్తున్నారు – దీని అర్థం ‘నన్ను’ చీల్చడం – ట్రంప్ – ఆఫ్. అతను పెద్ద చిత్రాన్ని చూడలేడు లేదా దృష్టి పెట్టలేడు,” అని ఒకరు చెప్పారు అమెరికా అధికారి.

మాజీ రష్యన్ గూ y చారి మరియు అతని కుమార్తె యొక్క ‘సాలిస్బరీ’ రేడియోధార్మిక విషప్రయోగాలకు రష్యాను బహిరంగంగా జవాబుదారీగా ఉంచాలని ఏంజెలా మెర్కెల్ (యుకె విజ్ఞప్తి మేరకు) కోరడాన్ని ట్రంప్ ప్రతిఘటించినట్లు ఈ మూలం ఉదహరించింది. దీనికి విరుద్ధంగా భారీ సాక్ష్యాలు ఉన్నప్పటికీ రష్యన్ ప్రమేయం. ట్రంప్ ఈ విషయాన్ని తీసుకురావడానికి “ఇది చాలా ప్రయత్నం చేసింది” అని ఒక మూలం తెలిపింది. విషప్రయోగంపై రష్యా బాధ్యతను పరిష్కరించడానికి మరియు అంతర్జాతీయ ఖాతాలో ఉంచడానికి బదులుగా, ట్రంప్ ఈ పిలుపును వ్యక్తిగతంగా కించపరిచే విధంగా – జర్మనీ మరియు మెర్కెల్ అనుబంధ భారం-భాగస్వామ్యానికి సంబంధించిన డెడ్‌బీట్ విధానం. చివరికి, తన ఎన్ఎస్సి సిబ్బంది కోరినట్లుగా, ట్రంప్ చివరికి విషం యొక్క విషయాన్ని దాదాపు క్రూరంగా ప్రసంగించారు.

“దాదాపు ప్రతి సమస్యతో, ఇది పడుతుంది [in his phone calls] యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ తరపున ఎవరైనా అధ్యక్షుడిగా ఏదైనా చేయమని అడుగుతున్నారా మరియు అతను దానిని ఆ విధంగా చూడడు; అతను తీసివేయబడతాడు; అతను సహకార సమస్యలపై ఆసక్తి చూపడం లేదు లేదా వాటిపై కలిసి పనిచేయడం లేదు; బదులుగా అతను విషయాలను మళ్ళించడం లేదా నిజమైన సమస్యలను ఒక మూలలోకి నెట్టడం “అని ఒక US అధికారి చెప్పారు.

“సంభాషణలలో ‘టీమ్ అమెరికా’ అనే భావన లేదు,” లేదా యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ కొన్ని ప్రజాస్వామ్య సూత్రాలు మరియు స్వేచ్ఛా ప్రపంచ నాయకత్వంతో ఒక చారిత్రాత్మక శక్తిగా ఉందని అధికారి తెలిపారు. “దీనికి విరుద్ధం. ఇది యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ అదృశ్యమైనట్లుగా ఉంది. ఇది ఎల్లప్పుడూ ‘జస్ట్ మి’.”

UPDATE: ఈ కథ వైట్ హౌస్ వ్యాఖ్యతో నవీకరించబడింది.