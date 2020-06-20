Tulsa Rally: Trump Fates During a Epidemic Threatening Protesters

Trump, fearing clashes on the streets of Tulsa, expressed his fear of dividing the former vice president in the national election by a double-digit margin, and warned in a tweet Friday that protesters would not tolerate law enforcement.
“Please understand the Oklahoma protesters, anarchists, agitators, extortionists, or lollies. You will not be treated like you are in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!” He tweeted.
There are health issues in Tulsa
Trump, who insists the virus is “fading” – in direct contradiction to the facts – admitted that he and his advisers initially chose the Tulsa rally site because Oklahoma, the deep red state that had long voted Republican, found fewer coronavirus cases.
Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said at a news conference Wednesday that Tulsa set a new daily record for coronavirus cases this week.
“Let me be clear. If someone wants to attend a large-scale meeting, they are at a higher risk of being infected with Kovid-19,” Dart said.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith expressed concern about the scene on the streets of Tulsa in an interview Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room.”
“Nobody wears masks, and you know people are coming from all over the country, Wolf – so they can come from hot spots,” Keith told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, adding that the city expects an additional 40,000 people outside the arena. “We would love to welcome people to our city, but since we’re on a spike right now … time is hard.”
The Trump campaign said it plans to promote the temperature and provide hand sanitizer and masks to attendees, but no one needs to wear it.
“By attending the rally, you and any guest will voluntarily and indemnify all risks associated with COVID-19 and contact Donald J. Trump, President, Inc., BOK Center; ASM Global; or their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, Contractors or volunteers are not liable for any illness or injury, ”the disclaimer said.
But he acknowledged this week that wearing masks has become a politically polarizing issue. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said some masks may be worn to show his disapproval.
However, the Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Kerr asked if he was comfortable with his supporters wearing masks at the Tulsa rally. When asked by Bender, Trump said “absolutely.”
“They can wear them or not. I want them to be happy,” he said.
The irony of Trump’s spotlight on a June date
Both Black and White leaders have requested Trump to change the date.
For example, in Kansas, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as National Independence Day. “Junetine is not the only day that celebrates the end of slavery,” Kelly said at a news conference Friday. “This is an opportunity to acknowledge the paradoxical history of a nation, to reflect on our struggle to realize true freedom for all Americans, and to pledge to continue the fight to end systemic racism.”
Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, said Thursday that he would introduce legislation to make the day a federal holiday, as many Democratic senators have done.
Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview this week that “junetine is very popular.”
“This is indeed an important event. It is an important time, but nobody has heard of it,” he said in an interview. A young African American Secret Service agent knows what he remembers today, but Trump said “no one knows” that he has political personalities.
At a press conference on Friday, Trump said, “We haven’t learned about Junetine this week. That’s not true.”
McNaney did not say whether the president plans to make Junetine a federal holiday.
CNN’s Kay Jones and Holly Silverman contributed to this report.
Leave a Comment