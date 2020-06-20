Tulsa Rally: Trump Fates During a Epidemic Threatening Protesters

Trump has been trying to divert public attention from his particularly difficult week, in which his former national security adviser, John Bolton, has revealed in a new book that Trump has disqualified the White House and that his administration has two setbacks on the Supreme Court and LGBTQ rights. On Friday night, Trump’s attorney general tried to sack a powerful U.S. attorney who was investigating the president’s colleagues, but the Manhattan prosecutor refused to step down.

The President is expected to perform As America faces a pandemic, economic slump and rampant demonstrations against racism, his supporters are not enthusiastic about his bid, describing his rival Joe Biden as an aging political remnant. The Trump campaign spokesman told CNN this week that the rally will signal the rest of the country.

By gathering his supporters at the Tulsa Bank of Oklahoma Center Arena, an indoor venue that seats 19,000 people – the president is enthusiastically violating every principle outlined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr Sanjay Gupta of CNN noted Friday.

Trump has long demonstrated his disdain for science, reason and expert advice if he disagrees with his political goals. Although he commanded the highest office on earth, he skillfully respected his image as an outsider working in the eyes of his trusted base.

Trump, fearing clashes on the streets of Tulsa, expressed his fear of dividing the former vice president in the national election by a double-digit margin, and warned in a tweet Friday that protesters would not tolerate law enforcement.

“Please understand the Oklahoma protesters, anarchists, agitators, extortionists, or lollies. You will not be treated like you are in New York, Seattle or Minneapolis. It will be a very different scene!” He tweeted.

White House press secretary Kylie McNaney stressed Friday that the president was referring to “violent protesters, anarchists and extortionists,” although the administration is under scrutiny for using force to drive back peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square.

There are health issues in Tulsa

The president’s strong supporters are now lined up in Tulsa, hoping to be one of the first to enter his rally, and public health officials are concerned that the rally is leading to the rapid spread of the Kovid-19. .

Trump, who insists the virus is “fading” – in direct contradiction to the facts – admitted that he and his advisers initially chose the Tulsa rally site because Oklahoma, the deep red state that had long voted Republican, found fewer coronavirus cases.

But that has changed in recent weeks. CNN analysis of coronavirus data from John Hopkins University shows that the number of new Kovid-19 cases is increasing every day – and Tulsa is a region of particular concern.

Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said at a news conference Wednesday that Tulsa set a new daily record for coronavirus cases this week.

“Let me be clear. If someone wants to attend a large-scale meeting, they are at a higher risk of being infected with Kovid-19,” Dart said.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith expressed concern about the scene on the streets of Tulsa in an interview Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room.”

“Nobody wears masks, and you know people are coming from all over the country, Wolf – so they can come from hot spots,” Keith told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, adding that the city expects an additional 40,000 people outside the arena. “We would love to welcome people to our city, but since we’re on a spike right now … time is hard.”

The Trump campaign said it plans to promote the temperature and provide hand sanitizer and masks to attendees, but no one needs to wear it.

When registering for the event, rally attendees were asked to accept the disclaimer stating that “there is a risk of exposure to Kovid-19 in any public place where people are located.”

“By attending the rally, you and any guest will voluntarily and indemnify all risks associated with COVID-19 and contact Donald J. Trump, President, Inc., BOK Center; ASM Global; or their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, Contractors or volunteers are not liable for any illness or injury, ”the disclaimer said.

Politically charged with masks made the rally more dangerous to attend. Trump has never worn a mask in public, and often checks the people around him at the White House, giving him extra security.

But he acknowledged this week that wearing masks has become a politically polarizing issue. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said some masks may be worn to show his disapproval.

However, the Wall Street Journal reporter Michael C. Kerr asked if he was comfortable with his supporters wearing masks at the Tulsa rally. When asked by Bender, Trump said “absolutely.”

“They can wear them or not. I want them to be happy,” he said.

The irony of Trump’s spotlight on a June date

The president has decided to forgo the opportunity to engage in the nation’s debate on systematic racism in the United States – instead of seeking “pacifism” and dividing tweets such as his Friday missive as “anarchists, agitators, extortionists” or Lolliffs. “He created a special controversy on Thursday night by Twitter flagging” manipulated media “and then tweeting a deleted doctoral viral video.

Serious outrage over his initial decision to hold a rally in Tulsa on June 19, commemorating the end of slavery, has much to do with national identity today. Amid national protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the Trump rally was hailed as a gesture of junior honor.

Both Black and White leaders have requested Trump to change the date.

This week, governors in more than half a dozen states, including Louisiana, Kansas, North Carolina, Nevada and Vermont, are taking action in memory of Junetean.

For example, in Kansas, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation declaring June 19 as National Independence Day. “Junetine is not the only day that celebrates the end of slavery,” Kelly said at a news conference Friday. “This is an opportunity to acknowledge the paradoxical history of a nation, to reflect on our struggle to realize true freedom for all Americans, and to pledge to continue the fight to end systemic racism.”

Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, said Thursday that he would introduce legislation to make the day a federal holiday, as many Democratic senators have done.

Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview this week that “junetine is very popular.”

“This is indeed an important event. It is an important time, but nobody has heard of it,” he said in an interview. A young African American Secret Service agent knows what he remembers today, but Trump said “no one knows” that he has political personalities.

At a press conference on Friday, Trump said, “We haven’t learned about Junetine this week. That’s not true.”

McNaney did not say whether the president plans to make Junetine a federal holiday.