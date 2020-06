Tupac Shakur Birthday: Celebrate with these tracks

The murdered rapper and actor’s career has lasted only five years, but some of his music seems to present itself in many ways to his fans.

Shakur released his first studio album “2 Pocalypse Now” in November 1991. By September 13, 1996, he was dead. He was just 25 when he was He was shot and killed on a Las Vegas street And died of his wounds days later.

Known for his brushes with the law and his sometimes violent lyrics that often mirror his real life, Shakur’s songs have been adopted as rebellious songs and he is one of the great poets of the streets.

Here are his songs featuring lyrics that honor his birthday and echo the themes that are being discussed. Black Lives Matter protests Sweep the globe: