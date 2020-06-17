Tupolev Tu-144: Soviet’s sad opponent to Concord

Read more unknown and interesting design source stories Here

When the Soviet opponent of the Concorde first appeared at the Paris Air Show in 1971, everyone was impressed. In the heated race to develop the supersonic passenger jet, the USSR got off to a start.

French President Georges Pompidou, nationalism quoted above It was called “A beautiful plane.” The manufacturers of Concord agreed that it was “quiet and clean”.

The Tupolev Tu-144 is very similar to its Anglo-French competitor – which inevitably earned the nickname “Concordeski” – but it is somewhat exotic and mysterious. And the Soviet’s track record in aerospace demands respect: that same year, they achieved their first probe-landing on Mars and opened the first space station. It seemed like they were sure to beat the West in supersonic passenger travel.

Instead, through a combination of flaws and misfortune, Concordeski will soon become one of the biggest failures of civilian aviation.

The race for supersonic flight

Although it was a historic Concorde, the little-known Tu-144 defeated it twice: it had its first flight on December 31, 1968 – two months before Concorde – and then defeated its first supersonic flight, June 1969, for four months.

These are not small achievements. Americans are far from the supersonic race (Congress has Canceled funds For a similar Boeing project in 1971), but the event is still a badge of honor for the Soviet Union.

A Tu-144 was on display at the Moscow International Airport in 1968. Credit: Betman / Betman / Betman Archive

Every effort was made to uncover Concord: “Animosity between the two political systems began to develop,” said Ilya Grinberg, a Soviet aviation expert and engineering professor at Buffalo State University. “The expectations are high. The entire USSR is very proud of the Tu-144, and the Soviet people have no doubt that it is better than the Concorde. And it is very beautiful!”

Since civilian aviation has just shifted from bases to jets, both planes are ahead of their time. But their striking similarities have long inspired the stories of Googari: “Tupolev’s design is not the result of the Goion skin. Although they look the same, they are different planes with very different elements. Exterior similarities depend on functional standards and required parameters. There is potential to be impacted, ”said Grinberg.

The Tupolev is a bit larger and faster than the Concorde, but its distinctive feature is a pair of “canards” or winglets behind the cockpit, which provides extra lift and better handling at lower speeds.

Crash on Paris

After stealing the show at the biggest event in the aviation industry in 1971, the Tu-144 did it again in 1973, but due to tragedy rather than success.

The opponents were once again away. Concorde finished its show uncontrollably, but Tupolev gave a very brave performance, with twists and turns that proved fatal: the plane split in midair and Crash Six people and eight people on board were killed in the village of Gausenville.

TU-144 unfortunately exploded and crashed. Credit: Keystone / Halton Archive / Getty Images

A bizarre conspiracy theory states that Tupolev crashed to avoid ision collision with the trying French Mirage fighter Take a photo of it However, Grinberg dismissed: “Mirage had nothing to do with that crash. It was just ulation holes to divert attention from the real cause, which is the extreme maneuvering of the Tu-144 beyond the allowable stress limits.”

The program The crash’s Tupolev shows a nose going off, probably reasserting them after the engines are lit. Under much pressure, the wings were broken.

“The pilots tried to impress the public and the world press to show that the Soviet plane could be ‘sexier’ than the traditional appearance of Concorde. This is very clear from the footage.”

55 aircraft

The Tu-144 never recovered. The Paris crash delayed the Soviet program for four years, allowing Concorde to enter service first. But the Soviets were not entirely convinced that the aircraft needed further testing.

“Political priorities have, however, played a negative role in overcoming the West, as they tend to run on the right scheduling in a very challenging and complex field,” said Grinberg.

When the passengers finally started flying in 1977, the Tu-144 became narrower, more fragile and unbearably noisy – because unlike the Concorde – it could only sustain supersonic speeds using aftershocks such as military aircraft: Wrote in the book “ Concord . “

The cabin of Tu-144. Credit: Miroslav Jazz / Corbis / Corbis by Getty Images

The Aeroflot Tu-144 was used to operate a two-hour route between Moscow and the then Kazakhstan capital, Alma Ata (now Almaty), as it crossed the less populated areas. But weekly flights are mostly half empty and the airline carries more freight and mail than people. Service Cancellation Six months later.

In its short life as a passenger plane – only 55 return flights – The Tu-144 suffered hundreds of failures, many of which ranged from depolarization to engine failure to blazing alarms that could not be switched off. All kinds of stories about the plane’s duos have been leaked over the years, including reports that passengers had to communicate via written notes due to deafening noise. Each flight from Moscow can only take off after arriving individually Inspected By the plane’s designer, Alexei Tupolev.

“The country as a whole is not ready to deploy such aircraft. It has teething problems. It is not economical. There is no real need for high-speed passenger transport,” said Grinberg.

The end of an era

Tu-144 had already taken off in the event of another fatal accident. On May 23, 1978, a fire broke out near Moscow Emergency landing Two flight engineers were killed during this time. Although the crash triggered a complete ban on passenger flights, the real cause of the plane’s death is elsewhere.

“This is a loss of interest in the Soviet leadership and the Aeroflot top brass program. The headaches associated with this complex program are enough. There are no real economic incentives to use it in the Soviet domestic markets,” Grinberg said.

In later years, without much fanfare, the aircraft quietly retired and the production of new aircraft ceased. Eventually the event took place Grounded In 1984. A total of 17 Tu-144s were produced, including prototypes. There are many Sidhu , But some are on display at aviation museums in Russia and Germany.

The last flight of the Tu-144 was in 1999, thanks to NASA, which sponsored a three-year joint US-Russian Research program In supersonic flight. The last aircraft used was the last Tu-144 built, which logged just 82 flight hours. Due to lack of funds, it was flown 27 times near Moscow before the event was canceled.

1997 Tu-144L supersonic flying laboratory at Zhukovsky Air Development Center near Moscow. Credit: NASA

Tupolev briefly engulfed the idea of ​​a successor Tu-244 , But never actually built. Concorde was last flown in 2003, but has been doomed since it was fatal The accident in 2000 , Which killed 113 people near Paris – not far from where the first Tu-144 crashed in 1973.

Many other supersonic planes have been proposed since then, but none have produced it. “I don’t ever want one. In the era of the Internet and real-time video conferencing, high-speed transportation is not required for business purposes,” said Grinberg.

“It’s a pity for the Tu-144 and Concorde to leave the sky. Despite the financial constraints and basic necessities, people need a dream, which means traveling comfortably at supersonic speed. Not a bad dream, I suppose.”