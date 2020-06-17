Tupolev Tu-144: Soviet’s sad opponent to Concord

When the Soviet opponent of the Concorde first appeared at the Paris Air Show in 1971, everyone was impressed. In the heated race to develop the supersonic passenger jet, the USSR got off to a start.
The Tupolev Tu-144 is very similar to its Anglo-French competitor – which inevitably earned the nickname “Concordeski” – but it is somewhat exotic and mysterious. And the Soviet’s track record in aerospace demands respect: that same year, they achieved their first probe-landing on Mars and opened the first space station. It seemed like they were sure to beat the West in supersonic passenger travel.
Instead, through a combination of flaws and misfortune, Concordeski will soon become one of the biggest failures of civilian aviation.
The race for supersonic flight
Although it was a historic Concorde, the little-known Tu-144 defeated it twice: it had its first flight on December 31, 1968 – two months before Concorde – and then defeated its first supersonic flight, June 1969, for four months.
A Tu-144 was on display at the Moscow International Airport in 1968. Credit: Betman / Betman / Betman Archive
Every effort was made to uncover Concord: “Animosity between the two political systems began to develop,” said Ilya Grinberg, a Soviet aviation expert and engineering professor at Buffalo State University. “The expectations are high. The entire USSR is very proud of the Tu-144, and the Soviet people have no doubt that it is better than the Concorde. And it is very beautiful!”
Since civilian aviation has just shifted from bases to jets, both planes are ahead of their time. But their striking similarities have long inspired the stories of Googari: “Tupolev’s design is not the result of the Goion skin. Although they look the same, they are different planes with very different elements. Exterior similarities depend on functional standards and required parameters. There is potential to be impacted, ”said Grinberg.
The Tupolev is a bit larger and faster than the Concorde, but its distinctive feature is a pair of “canards” or winglets behind the cockpit, which provides extra lift and better handling at lower speeds.
Crash on Paris
After stealing the show at the biggest event in the aviation industry in 1971, the Tu-144 did it again in 1973, but due to tragedy rather than success.
TU-144 unfortunately exploded and crashed. Credit: Keystone / Halton Archive / Getty Images
“The pilots tried to impress the public and the world press to show that the Soviet plane could be ‘sexier’ than the traditional appearance of Concorde. This is very clear from the footage.”
55 aircraft
The Tu-144 never recovered. The Paris crash delayed the Soviet program for four years, allowing Concorde to enter service first. But the Soviets were not entirely convinced that the aircraft needed further testing.
“Political priorities have, however, played a negative role in overcoming the West, as they tend to run on the right scheduling in a very challenging and complex field,” said Grinberg.
The cabin of Tu-144. Credit: Miroslav Jazz / Corbis / Corbis by Getty Images
“The country as a whole is not ready to deploy such aircraft. It has teething problems. It is not economical. There is no real need for high-speed passenger transport,” said Grinberg.
The end of an era
“This is a loss of interest in the Soviet leadership and the Aeroflot top brass program. The headaches associated with this complex program are enough. There are no real economic incentives to use it in the Soviet domestic markets,” Grinberg said.
1997 Tu-144L supersonic flying laboratory at Zhukovsky Air Development Center near Moscow. Credit: NASA
Many other supersonic planes have been proposed since then, but none have produced it. “I don’t ever want one. In the era of the Internet and real-time video conferencing, high-speed transportation is not required for business purposes,” said Grinberg.
“It’s a pity for the Tu-144 and Concorde to leave the sky. Despite the financial constraints and basic necessities, people need a dream, which means traveling comfortably at supersonic speed. Not a bad dream, I suppose.”
