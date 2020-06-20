Understanding the dress codes and their different interpretations of Orthodox Jewish women

Who wrote Hannah Tindle, CNN

Based on the true story of Deborah Feldman, the Jewish woman who left the community of Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in search of a new life, the successful Netflix series “Anthrax” brought the Hasidic culture – and its female clothing codes – to the mainstream. The most talked about elements of the show are the costumes, which shape the story of the main character Estee (played by Shira Haas) from beginning to end.

The show’s costume designer Justin Seymour spent a week in New York’s Satmar community searching for precise research. “I think one of the biggest gifts of my job is that it’s very creative, but very educational,” she said in a phone interview.

“When you observe a very closed society you have to be gentle, respectful and informed,” said non-Jew Seymour. In her research, she found that the women she met adopted designer brands for shoes, headwear and handbags. “Kate Spade, Chanel, Ferragamo and Hermes stand-out designers,” she said, “add a bit of glamor to the traditional dress code.”

Seymour said that he worked hard to keep everything from scratch, such as hitting second-hand stores for silk scarves (she says she bought more than 100 for the show) or faux-haired shattermels (hats worn by married Hasidic men are usually made from mink). Adhere to the laws, but also celebrate the nuances of personal style.

Esty on her wedding day in “Extraordinary”. Credit: Anika Molnar / Netflix

Orthodox dressing can often be thought of by outsiders as overly restrictive and leaves little room for personal freedom and self-expression. Both Feldman and Esty’s fictional character struggled with the pressure exerted by their communities, which expanded their appearance, but the three Jewish women interviewed for this article felt that they had more freedom to explore one’s personal style than people thought. – especially in less traditional homes or branches – and most godly women play with fashion to reflect their personal taste, while at the same time dressing in the religious dress code they choose to follow.

Orthodox Judaism has many traditions and customs, and Williamsburg’s Hasidim is just an ultra-observant group. While women living in this particular community subscribe to more stringent rules for dress, modern Orthodox followers, for example, choose to understand some of the core principles differently.

While specific style codes vary from community to community, dresses often correspond to practicality or religious context – Shabbat, Yom Tov (holiday), weddings and bar mitzvahs – to personal taste. Wherever you are, in any case, in the Orthodox Jewish world, wearing is carried out with the concept of modesty, which is called tiznit in Hebrew and tizniy in Yiddish. From Tel Aviv to Massachusetts, Tijnius chooses clothing to focus on.

Tamara Fulton, a London-based fashion stylist and lifestyle editor, explains: “There are so many different Jewish communities around the world, but the underlying principles they share are the same. The word in Tijnius Judaism is only slightly mistranslated to mean ‘modest’, But it’s not just about modest dressing, Tijnius applies to both men and women, and it is based on the concept of humility. It’s really about how you are in the world, and how you carry yourself reserved but respectful, “said Fulton.

This usually refers to Orthodox women who do not wear pants, and skirts and dresses should fall below the knee, including when seated; The arms are covered with the elbow and the necklines are heavily trimmed. Often the dresses are changed – skirts are pierced and false necklines are added. Layers are often used to create the final look.

“Extraordinary” scene when Esty’s hair is shaved. Credit: Anika Molnar / Netflix

After getting married, covering your hair is another of Tijnius’ main principles. Not all women shave their real hair, as Esty did in the unforgettable scenes of “extraordinary” (her hair is actually shaved for her). But most observant women wear a scarf or sheet, which is the Yiddish word for the wig.

A Jewish teacher who taught in Israel at the girls’ seminary, Haredi in Manchester, in the north of England, or who lived in the ultra-Orthodox community, agreed to be interviewed for this article, but was asked not to be named for modest reasons. .

She explains that she wears sheets by herself and often uses them as an accessory or as a way to change your appearance. On the phone, she said: “One (woman) I know has a choice of different color sheets in different styles because she said: ‘I cover my head and I think of it as a shuttle hat. I want to be blonde one day and brunette the other. Why shouldn’t I be? ‘”

Sheetel style also depends on the community. For example, some Hasidic women wear short wigs with a hat on top, so there is no doubt that they wear a head covering. Sheetles are made from both human and synthetic hair. When she lives in Manchester, the teacher always prefers to wear a wig made of real hair for special occasions. “I have real hair for Shabbat, and then I do synthetic every day,” she says.

It is also common to wear gift jewelry on Shabbat or special occasions. “Married women are believed to give beautiful jewelry,” says the teacher. “It may be modest, but it is high quality.”

Seymour recognizes that jewelry is an important part of assembling clothes for “exceptionalism.” Este and her husband Yankee remember her wearing 60 women in replica diamonds and pearls for the wedding scene. Later in the scene, the groom presents his new bride with a pair of latex diamond earrings. “The earrings that Deborah Feldman actually gave were very close,” she said.

When it comes to color, as with other cultures and religions, different colors take on different meanings, but black is not the only color that Hasidic women wear. “When I lived in Israel, we didn’t wear black,” the teacher said. “These are very bright colors, but not red – never red! Because this color does not look modest. (In Hasidic societies) women wear navy, bottle green, browns and gray.”

“For all women, clothes are an expression of you. The idea is to look smart, but not to draw too much attention to yourself,” she explained.

A look from the Erdem Show at London Fashion Week in February. Credit: Stuart Wilson / BFC / Getty Images

Orthodox women choose to shop in a variety of places – from Jewish-owned clothing stores in their community to other non-Jewish stores or shopping centers. For Fulton, there are many go-to stores that often sell pieces that work for her. “I prefer to dress in modest fashion, rather than layering or changing for the sake of modesty,” she said. “H&M and Zara are great for that.”

She noted that many top fashion designers are making collections that offer options for women who dress modestly. “It’s interesting to see designers like Valentino, Erdem and McQueen, for example, producing styles that are appropriate for women who want to dress more modestly. I’m a big fan of the 1970s revival with brands like Laura Ashley-inspired designs and The Vampire Wife.”

Another brand that is equally popular with observant and secular women is Bathsheva. The 2018 CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Winning Brand is known for its ruffled, prairie-style outfits. Founded by local New Yorker Batsheva Hay, the foundations of her namespace label are centered around her personal history and culture.

Her husband, photographer Alexei Hay, began adopting Orthodox practices before they even started dating. At their wedding, Bathsheva – who grew up in a secular Jewish family and overlooked Jewish dress codes – said men and women were separated, that it was traditional, and that Hay wore his mother’s wedding dress, made from Mexican Lace and Tijnius.

Hello Alexei and Batsheva on the wedding day. Credit: Courtesy Batsheva Hey

Without formal fashion design training, Hay – a former lawyer – first started making clothes for himself while raising young children at home. She launched her brand in 2016.

“When I started Batsheva, I found that most of the suggestions that interested me were retro or old-fashioned,” she said by phone. “On my (suburbs), and in Brooklyn, traveling the subway quickly from me, I see Orthodox women dressed like this.” Hey said she was forced by working on specific, predetermined terms, but to understand them new. In this way, she has developed a modest but distinctive and fun style.

A Look From the Batsheva Spring-Summer 2020 Collection presented at New York Fashion Week in September 2019 Credit: Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images

“The goal of Orthodox Jews is not to give up beauty,” she said. “It’s still working to make it look pretty.”

Seymour echoed this notion: I wanted to honor women around the world who want to look beautiful without breaking the code of modesty, with “extraordinary” clothes. “Many women in the Satmar community take pride in dressing well,” she said.