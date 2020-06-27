US citizens looking for international travel: will they be welcomed?

(CNN) – In Buffalo downtown, New York, it’s easy to cross the border into Ontario, Canada, and walk the Peace Bridge over the Niagara River. But that is the way it is forbidden now.

In the coronavirus era, New York residents and out-of-road trippers were not allowed to cross the border for leisure travel.

As the United States has confirmed coronavirus cases elsewhere in the world, with the number of states increasing every day, it is unlikely that U.S. travelers will ever be allowed to.

“US prospects are close to zero,” one EU diplomat told CNN. “With their infection rate … they don’t even believe in that possibility.”

Visiting Niagara Falls in Ontario is not possible for U.S. citizens, as long as the US-Canada border is closed. LARS HAGBERG / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Where does this new world order leave U.S. citizens with a passion for travel?

The craze for the pre-covid days when the US passport promised to give access to much of the world? How are foreign countries perceived – and eager to receive – when the sanctions are finally relaxed?

The future of Americans’ travel, and whether they will be welcomed back as tourists, is unclear; In many ways, this is important as long as certain areas are banned.

The Uninvited

Since most Americans give up air travel and go on the road instead, they don’t take the road into Canada. Of course, travel restrictions for U.S. passport holders at this time exceed travel opportunities.

And for most people, that’s how it should be.

The Canadian road trip is unlikely to be a summer vacation option for Americans, but the Covid-19 outbreak in the US is growing. Courtesy of Rail Canada

Colleen Friesen, who lives in a small resort town in British Columbia, is expected to close the US-Canadian border.

“Most Canadians are vehemently opposed to allowing Americans into the country because of America’s rampant infection rate. Even when some states seem to be conducting the pandemic, when we see the news that Oklahoma allows an indoor rally, we shake our collective heads,” Friesen Travel via email.

Stacey McKenna, based in Colorado, is currently not ready to contemplate any international travel, although she says that partly because the places on her radar are “very vulnerable economically and geographically.” Be prepared for the risk of exposure to anyone.

“If I get to the point where international (or air) travel is deemed appropriate, I will start asking myself if I feel welcome.”

For Juliet Izzone, a New York-based travel writer who canceled her summer vacation in Italy a few months ago, things were looking up again, and it was frustrating and depressing to see the United States compared to other countries.

Izzone believes she will be traveling to Italy one day, but “I wouldn’t be surprised if they don’t allow Americans for a while in some countries or have a really tough detention in the years to come”.

Other? The state of American politics.

Friesen, who said he appreciates his country’s politicians taking a back seat to the scientific and medical community, fears the virus has “become politicized” in the United States.

France is moving through the steps of reopening, but U.S. citizens are not yet on the list of countries to visit. READ Archbishop of Canterbury says re-examining the portrayal of Jesus as white in light of Black Lives Matter protests Bertrand Gwy / AFP by Getty Images

But an EU diplomat who spoke to CNN earlier this week on the condition of anonymity said the US-EU travel decision was a sensitive issue and stressed that “it’s all about health.”

“Certainly, you can look at politics not being on the list, when one country is allowed and another country is not, but this is a misrepresentation of what we are doing. We are looking to open our borders, which is a positive step.”

While this statement and the EU diplomat’s insistence that “we want people to come,” the much-changed travel landscape is of some concern.

“Instead of thinking about the near future of travel, I’m thinking about how all of this will impact xenophobia in general,” McKenna said.

Absolute experience

Dennis Geronimus, associate professor and chair of New York University’s art history, has historically brought business and leisure travel to Italy. He was not personally concerned about how he would be received when he toured international again – and he could travel on some foreign soil in front of other Americans.

This is in large part due to his travel nature. Geronimus is generally hosted by international colleagues, and admits that it is “different than going on vacation without knowing anyone and then going to sites that are immersed in the culture and seeing other foreigners on the site.”

In the meantime, American travelers cannot travel to Italy and go to cities like Rome (above), at least not on pure leisure travel. Alberto Pizzoli / AFP by Getty Images

There are steps to be taken now to give Geronimus restricted access to U.S. leisure travelers, though he remains subject to custody.

However, although he would like to see the Rafael exhibition in Rome and work with colleagues in Italy, he did not plan a trip to the area.

This may sound imperative, but Geronimus does not see it enough. Instead, the professor wants to focus on the steps needed to resume on-site classes at NYU this fall.

Similarly, McKenna, who has a background in medical anthropology and public health, is thinking about other big things: “I’m honest. I didn’t even get to the question of whether I would be welcomed as an American.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “We are working with our friends in Europe and countries around the world, including the EU, to determine how to safely reopen international travel.

Bhadhratemundu

It’s not just about Americans, it’s hard to ignore New Zealand’s Ellen Turner, the number of confirmed Covid deaths and the number of cases that affect them.

“Once the borders are properly opened, New Zealanders welcome Americans, they will be with other travelers,” says Turner.

But Friesen, who is having trouble dealing with the United States pandemic, said: “We don’t believe that Americans are doing the right thing by pushing the pandemic protocols we’ve seen in America.”

While New Zealand is forming a travel bubble with Australia, Americans are not allowed anytime soon. Courtesy Shutterstock

However, for many, CNN Travel has spoken out about the health and safety of others – and doing the right thing. Is Paramount.

Joshua Mellin, a Chicago-based photographer and author, says: “I plan to travel internationally for leisure, and currently exhibit a total lack of care. You deserve whatever you get.”

Mellin adds: “I personally think we are all citizens of the world, but there is still the reality that you do not deserve access to a foreign country. You have access.”

When approaching foreigners, Turner is comfortable taking suggestions from the New Zealand government. Currently, returning New Zealanders must be detained for two weeks after their arrival and are not allowed elsewhere.

If quarantine applies to all New Zealand visitors, then what?

“So if it extends to all influxes, I think New Zealanders will be okay with it because in general, our government has handled the pandemic and they have a lot of trust,” Turner said.

She adds, however, that this is not happening and that New Zealand is not open to foreigners until the quarantine is no longer necessary.

The idea of ​​a pre-holiday quarantine is a matter of scrutiny anyway.

Last month, when the concept was getting steamy, President Alison Hickey Kensington Tours , Told CNN Travel, “We do not recommend traveling to a destination that has implemented a 14-day self-restraint requirement.”

‘We’re reopening’

While forceful detention may deter many travelers, other unrestricted areas may entice them.

U.S. travelers may travel to Mexico, but for many, the risks are not worth it. Image: The Paroquia de San Miguel Arcangel in San Miguel de Allende in Guanajuato. READ Archbishop of Canterbury says re-examining the portrayal of Jesus as white in light of Black Lives Matter protests Shutterstock

Whether it’s hotel promotions or upgrades or a relaxed approach to cancellation, the sweet chorus of “We Are Open” can launch a very dark period in tourism.

Since luxury destination Maldives is ready to welcome all visitors with no restrictions (no visa requirements or extra fees), how many US citizens are ready to go?

For most US travelers who have spoken to CNN Travel for this story, greeting or being greeted in another country is beside the point.

Risk of exposure and exposure looms. And then there is the fear of being trapped somewhere.

Elizabeth LaVice, originally from upstate New York, was drafted out of Vietnam in March amid widespread and sudden harsh travel restrictions. Given that ordeal and what transpired with the coronavirus, Lavis was unwilling to move away from home for the foreseeable future.

California-based author Melania Haikan wants to go to Costa Rica at some point and is only looking for places that are of interest to visitors. Nell Lewis

California resident Melania Haiken expressed her desire to help tourist economies, and is already thinking about her future travels, which include: My focus is on Costa Rica, Turkey and Jordan, Scotland, Estonia and a few other places, based on security and how much their economies depend on tourism. “

Turkey, the candidate feels. On June 19, Turkish Airlines reopened two North American routes to Istanbul with two more (Miami and Los Angeles) on June 22 and 24. జూలై చివరి నాటికి, మూడు అదనపు యుఎస్ హబ్‌లు టర్కీకి విమానాలను నడుపుతాయి.

ఏదైనా EU ప్రయాణ నిషేధం విషయాలను మార్చగలదు, కాని జూన్ 23 నాటికి, పోర్చుగల్‌లోని అజోర్స్‌కు తన రాబోయే పర్యటన గురించి సిఎన్‌ఎన్ కనెక్టికట్ ఆధారిత కారెన్ బి. డేవిస్‌తో మాట్లాడినప్పుడు, ట్రావెల్ జర్నలిస్ట్ మాట్లాడుతూ, ఆమె ఇంకా వెళ్ళడానికి ప్రణాళికలు వేస్తున్నది, ఆశాజనక ఆరు వారాలు.

Pompeo యుఎస్ మరియు ఇయుల మధ్య ప్రయాణంలో ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థ యొక్క ప్రాముఖ్యతను వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ, “యూరోపియన్లు తిరిగి యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్కు ప్రయాణించే సామర్థ్యాన్ని యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ పొందడం చాలా ముఖ్యం. యూరోపియన్లు అమెరికన్‌తో పూర్తిగా తిరిగి కనెక్ట్ అవ్వడం చాలా ముఖ్యం, చాలా ముఖ్యం ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థ కూడా. “

భద్రతా సమస్యలను తగినంతగా పరిష్కరించే వరకు, మెల్లిన్, యుఎస్ పౌరుడు లేదా ఎవరైనా ఎక్కడికీ వెళ్లాలని అనుకోరు.

“ఇంట్లో ప్రారంభమయ్యే మరియు ప్రపంచ మహమ్మారి సమయంలో మరొక దేశాన్ని సందర్శించడం ద్వారా అంతర్గతంగా విచ్ఛిన్నమయ్యే ఒక ప్రయాణికుడిగా ఇతర వ్యక్తులు మరియు ప్రదేశాల పట్ల గౌరవం చూపించాల్సిన బాధ్యత ఉంది.”

వాస్తవానికి, ప్రస్తుతం కొన్ని పరిమితి లేని ప్రదేశాలలో కాకుండా అంతర్జాతీయ ప్రయాణం తిరిగి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది. “రాబోయే వారాల్లో నేను యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ మరియు EU లకు మాత్రమే కాకుండా, యునైటెడ్ స్టేట్స్ మరియు ప్రపంచంలోని ఇతర ప్రాంతాల మధ్య కూడా గుర్తించగలను” అని పోంపీయో చెప్పారు.

ఇది ఎలా ఉంటుంది?

“ఏదైనా ఉంటే, మనం ప్రయాణించేటప్పుడు, మనం ఎక్కడికి వెళుతున్నామో ఆ భావనను నేను తీసుకుంటానని ఖచ్చితంగా అనుకుంటున్నాను, నేను ess హిస్తున్నాను, తాదాత్మ్యం …” అని జెరోనిమస్ చెప్పారు.

సిఎన్ఎన్ యొక్క జేమ్స్ ఫ్రేటర్, మైఖేల్ కాంటే మరియు లూక్ మెక్‌గీ ఈ కథను నివేదించడానికి సహకరించారు.