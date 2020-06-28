US Coronavirus: Only two states report a decline in new cases

Growth has been reported in 36 states, including Florida, with some experts warning that it could be the next hub of infections. Officials there and across the US are also warning that cases of teenagers are on the rise.

There were 9,585 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in Florida, a single day record since the epidemic began. This figure rivals the New York peak in early April (New York’s new case is 6% in Florida on Saturday). On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 8,530 new cases.

The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the increase was real, not a disorder of test numbers, and that there would be more outbreaks and deaths nationwide.

“As a doctor, scientist, epidemiologist, I can tell you with 100% certainty, this is a true increase in most states where you see growth. It’s not more testing; it’s more the spread of the virus,” CDC Director Tom Freeden told Fox News on Sunday.

In the South, the numbers are rising as a result of a reopening in a hurry, which “will continue to worsen for weeks,” he said. He said the death toll has not yet risen because the number of deaths will be reduced by one month and the country will see at least 15 thousand deaths next month.

“This virus still has the upper hand,” Frieden told Fox News.

Record numbers may underestimate cases

All of this comes as the United States breaks another record, with the highest number of new cases being reported in a single day on Friday, with 40,173 new infections.

Depressing numbers could be “the tip of the iceberg,” Frieden said. According to a CDC survey, the total number of coronavirus infections across the U.S. is actually six to 24 times higher.

As the cases grow, US travelers are unlikely to be allowed into the European Union, as the alliance opens up international travel, many EU diplomats told CNN.

Authorities in some parts of the US are now trying to reverse the spread of the virus – which many experts say is uncontrolled – by appealing to the country’s young population to keep their distance, to use face masks, and stop their reopening plans.

The U.S. now has more than 2.5 million infections and at least 125,539 deaths Johns Hopkins University.

Your coronavirus queried, answered here

Where new cases are growing

The 36 states that reported an increase in cases were: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi, and Mississippi. New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Cases are consistent in Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Virginia.

New York Sunday boasted its lowest deaths – five – since March 15, and fewer than 900 hospitalizations.

About 1% of the state’s tests conducted on Saturday were positive, resulting in 616 new cases in 43 counties, according to a news release from the Office of Government Andrew Cuomo.

The states have given a pause to reopen

At least 12 states halted or withdrew their reopening plans in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

The Washington government’s Jay Insley announced Saturday that it is pushing the pause button on the state’s reopening plan due to growing cases. Some counties are preparing to enter the fourth phase of reopening, “which is not necessarily off limits,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

“Phase 4 means a return to normal operation, and we are not doing so now,” the statement said. “This is an emerging situation and we make decisions based on data.”

These are the states that require face masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last week that he would still pause the steps Reopen the state.

“I urge all Texans to slow down the spread of Kovid-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands and socially alienating others. If we all follow these guidelines, our state will be safe and we can open Texas for business.”

A day later, Abbott Even said He is closing the bars and limiting the restaurant’s ability.

The Arizona governor has announced that the reopening of the state is the result of a huge spike in cases.

“We hope our numbers will get worse next week and next week,” Governor Doug Ducey said.

Appeals to young groups

In recent days, authorities across the U.S. have reported increasing cases in youth groups. In Mississippi, one of the drivers behind state lawsuits has been cited by authorities as sister parties.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week that there is an increase in young groups testing positive for the virus.

“Too many young people, because you’re young, you feel a little unbeatable, but respectfully, often it’s a selfish mentality,” Newsom said.

In Florida, Goa Desantis said the average age of those affected by the virus in March was in the 60s, which fell to people in their early 30s in the last two to three weeks.

The governor urged young groups to be vigilant, they may not be at risk for serious problems, they can send the virus to anyone. The state’s community transmission, he said, was “run by an 18- to 35-year-old group.”

“You have a responsibility to be careful if you consult with someone who is more vulnerable,” he said Said. “We emphasize avoiding three C’s: closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded areas with lots of people nearby, and closed-contact settings such as close-range conversations.”

As the virus spreads to the elderly and those with a compromised immune system, family physician Dr. Jane Caudley said young people are at their own risk and it is important that they do not consider it a “walk in the park”. She said young patients were suffering from stroke, and others tasted short of breath, fatigue or loss of smell and long after recovering, she said.

“Just because young people have good fare doesn’t mean they always do,” she said. “It’s important that we wear our masks. We are a social distance. It is honestly a good idea to stay indoors, especially in places where Covid is growing.”