US Coronavirus: Only two states report a decline in new cases

Growth has been reported in 36 states, including Florida, with some experts warning that it could be the next hub of infections. Officials there and across the US are also warning that cases of teenagers are on the rise.
There were 9,585 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday in Florida, a single day record since the epidemic began. This figure rivals the New York peak in early April (New York’s new case is 6% in Florida on Saturday). On Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 8,530 new cases.
The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the increase was real, not a disorder of test numbers, and that there would be more outbreaks and deaths nationwide.
“As a doctor, scientist, epidemiologist, I can tell you with 100% certainty, this is a true increase in most states where you see growth. It’s not more testing; it’s more the spread of the virus,” CDC Director Tom Freeden told Fox News on Sunday.
In the South, the numbers are rising as a result of a reopening in a hurry, which “will continue to worsen for weeks,” he said. He said the death toll has not yet risen because the number of deaths will be reduced by one month and the country will see at least 15 thousand deaths next month.
“This virus still has the upper hand,” Frieden told Fox News.
Record numbers may underestimate cases
Depressing numbers could be “the tip of the iceberg,” Frieden said. According to a CDC survey, the total number of coronavirus infections across the U.S. is actually six to 24 times higher.
Where new cases are growing
The 36 states that reported an increase in cases were: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Mississippi, and Mississippi. New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Cases are consistent in Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Virginia.
New York Sunday boasted its lowest deaths – five – since March 15, and fewer than 900 hospitalizations.
About 1% of the state’s tests conducted on Saturday were positive, resulting in 616 new cases in 43 counties, according to a news release from the Office of Government Andrew Cuomo.
The states have given a pause to reopen
At least 12 states halted or withdrew their reopening plans in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.
The Washington government’s Jay Insley announced Saturday that it is pushing the pause button on the state’s reopening plan due to growing cases. Some counties are preparing to enter the fourth phase of reopening, “which is not necessarily off limits,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
“Phase 4 means a return to normal operation, and we are not doing so now,” the statement said. “This is an emerging situation and we make decisions based on data.”
“I urge all Texans to slow down the spread of Kovid-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands and socially alienating others. If we all follow these guidelines, our state will be safe and we can open Texas for business.”
The Arizona governor has announced that the reopening of the state is the result of a huge spike in cases.
Appeals to young groups
“Too many young people, because you’re young, you feel a little unbeatable, but respectfully, often it’s a selfish mentality,” Newsom said.
In Florida, Goa Desantis said the average age of those affected by the virus in March was in the 60s, which fell to people in their early 30s in the last two to three weeks.
The governor urged young groups to be vigilant, they may not be at risk for serious problems, they can send the virus to anyone. The state’s community transmission, he said, was “run by an 18- to 35-year-old group.”
As the virus spreads to the elderly and those with a compromised immune system, family physician Dr. Jane Caudley said young people are at their own risk and it is important that they do not consider it a “walk in the park”. She said young patients were suffering from stroke, and others tasted short of breath, fatigue or loss of smell and long after recovering, she said.
“Just because young people have good fare doesn’t mean they always do,” she said. “It’s important that we wear our masks. We are a social distance. It is honestly a good idea to stay indoors, especially in places where Covid is growing.”
