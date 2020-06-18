US Open: Dylan Alcott hits ‘abhorrent discrimination’ after ignoring Grand Slam wheelchair tennis

“It has just been announced that the US Open will go ahead without wheelchair tennis,” Alcott wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t contact the players. I thought I had done enough to qualify – 2x champion in the world, No. 1. But unfortunately, I lost the only important thing I could walk through. Unpleasant discrimination.”
The United States Tennis Association (USTA) was not immediately available for comment.
This year’s event will feature 128 regular players in the men’s and women’s singles draw – without eligibility – but the men’s and women’s doubles sectors have been halved from 64 to 32.
Mixed doubles, wheelchair tennis and junior competition were all canceled.
“Please don’t tell me I’m a high risk because I’m disabled,” said Alcott, a 10-time Grand Slam champion. “I’m disabled, yes, but that doesn’t make me sick. I’m fitter and healthier than everybody who reads it right now. There are no additional risks.
“And there are so many important things going on in the world, but that choice should be up to me. It is negligent discrimination for those who are able to decide on my behalf what I want to do with my life and career because I am disabled.
On Tuesday, the New York government announced that “extraordinary precautions” had been put in place to secure Andrew Cuomo’s tournament.
These precautions include “robust testing, additional cleaning, additional locker room space and dedicated housing and transportation.”
With the cancellation of Wimbledon this year and the postponement of the French Open until September, the tennis calendar has already had a serious impact on the pandemic.
Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep are two names who have expressed concern about hosting a tournament in New York.
At the same time Rafael Nadal told reporters this was not an “ideal” situation.
