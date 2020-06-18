US Open: Dylan Alcott hits ‘abhorrent discrimination’ after ignoring Grand Slam wheelchair tennis

The 29-year-old, two-time champion in New York and current world No. 1, responded to the announcement US Open Proceed with extra health care, including lack of fans.

“It has just been announced that the US Open will go ahead without wheelchair tennis,” Alcott wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t contact the players. I thought I had done enough to qualify – 2x champion in the world, No. 1. But unfortunately, I lost the only important thing I could walk through. Unpleasant discrimination.”

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) was not immediately available for comment.

This year’s event will feature 128 regular players in the men’s and women’s singles draw – without eligibility – but the men’s and women’s doubles sectors have been halved from 64 to 32.