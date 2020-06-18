Vera Lynn died at the age of 103

Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, was “surrounded by her close family” on Thursday, according to a statement posted on the charity’s website.

Lynn’s two most famous songs, “We’ll Meet Again”, were released at the beginning of the war in 1939, and “The White Cliffs of Dover”, recorded in 1942, created a patriotic image of a brave and poignant Britain that resonated with the public. Even today in the UK. She is also the first English singer to top the American music charts.

Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said in a statement: “My mother was first involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the ’50s, when there was very little awareness of the condition and children with motor learning difficulties were often referred to as’ spastic’.

“Along with celebrity chums, including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people’s attitudes toward disability and help children reach their full potential.