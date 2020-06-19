World

Vera Lynn, the singer and ‘girlfriend’ of the British forces, dies at the age of 103

7 hours ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
5 Views
Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn in central London, on October 22, 2009.
Adam D. Crook
Written by Adam D. Crook

Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, was “surrounded by her close family” Thursday morning, according to a statement posted on the charity’s website.

Lynn’s two most famous songs, “We’ll Meet Again”, were released at the beginning of the war in 1939, and “The White Cliffs of Dover”, recorded in 1942, created a patriotic image of a brave and poignant Britain that resonated with the public. Even today in the UK. She is also the first English singer to top the American music charts.

Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said in a statement: “My mother was first involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the ’50s, when there was very little awareness of the condition and children with motor learning difficulties were often referred to as’ spastic’.

“Along with celebrity chums, including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people’s attitudes toward disability and help children reach their full potential.

“Although my mother is closely involved with other charities, not the least of which is veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity has always held a special place in her heart – children love her as much as she does and I am very proud of what it has achieved and the difference it has made to the lives of many families. “

Britain’s PA media news agency also confirmed her death. “They were very sad to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers,” the family said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice has energized and uplifted our country in our darkest hours. Her voice will continue to lift the hearts of generations to come.”

Captain Tom Moore, 100 year old war veteran Lynn paid tribute to the UK’s National Health Service, who posted on Twitter that her death was a “real shame”. During World War II, Moore fought in Myanmar, then known as Burma, where Lynn visited for troops.

“I really thought Vera Lynn could live longer. She’s been doing well on TV lately. She’s had a lot of impact on me in Burma and has been very important to me all my life,” he said.

In 2009, Lynn became the oldest artist in England to have a number one album with “We’ll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn”. Moore recently became the oldest artist to achieve number one single on the UK charts.You never walk alone, ”Which was released a week before his 100th birthday.

In 2017, Lynn became the oldest artist to have an album in the top ten of British charts with the release of “100” to mark her 100th birthday. To celebrate that landmark birthday, her film premiered on March 20, 2017 at White Cliffs of Dover.

Welsh singer Catherine Jenkins, In a tweet that featured a virtual duet with Lynn for the VE Day anniversary last month: “I can’t find words to describe how much I adore this wonderful woman.”
When she delivered the coronavirus to the nation on April 5, Queen Elizabeth Quoting Lynn’s famous wartime song, the UK should be comforted: “The good days are back, we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again”.

Forces girlfriend

Vera Margaret Welch was born in 1917 to a working-class family in East Ham, a suburb of London. She started singing at the age of seven, working in men’s clubs. She took her grandmother’s maiden name – Lynn – as a stage name at the age of 11.

READ  The new outbreak of Beijing is a reminder that the coronavirus can return at any time

She left school when she was 14 and was recognized by a booking agent who set up work for her at parties and events. She later started performing on radio and in 1936 released her first solo recording, “Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire”.

Lynn, pictured in 1964, was the first English artist to hit the US record charts in 1952.

In November 1941, Lynn was given a radio appearance on the BBC titled “Cincinnarily Yours, Vera Lynn” She later appeared in “We’ll Meet Again”, in which she portrayed herself.

“Forces Sweetheart” demonstrates the spring and summer of 1944 for troops stationed in Egypt, India and Burma (Myanmar).

Royal British Legion a Tweet Lynn was an “unforgettable British icon” and a “symbol of hope” for the armed forces on Thursday.
1952 Go to London for a Time Machine Ride

After the war, Lynn toured Europe and continued to broadcast his radio program. When Decca Records released their next hit “uf వై Wiedersen Sweetheart” in the United States in 1952, Lin became the first English artist to top the American record charts.

Illness caught her in later years. She developed emphysema in the late 1960s and performed less frequently. She is rooted in the collective English psychology, rock band Pink Floyd wrote about the song “Vera” in their 1979 album “The Wall”.

In 1941, Lynn married a musician named Harry Lewis, and the couple had a daughter, Virginia Penelope Anne Lewis. Lynn’s husband passed away in 1998.

Lynn received many honors in his lifetime. She was named Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1969 and was awarded the Dame of the Queen’s 1975 Birthday Honors for her contributions to charity.

READ  The new outbreak of Beijing is a reminder that the coronavirus can return at any time

In 2001, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity was created to help children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning disorders.

This breaking story has been updated with additional reporting.

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment