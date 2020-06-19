Vera Lynn, the singer and ‘girlfriend’ of the British forces, dies at the age of 103

Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, was “surrounded by her close family” Thursday morning, according to a statement posted on the charity’s website.
Lynn’s two most famous songs, “We’ll Meet Again”, were released at the beginning of the war in 1939, and “The White Cliffs of Dover”, recorded in 1942, created a patriotic image of a brave and poignant Britain that resonated with the public. Even today in the UK. She is also the first English singer to top the American music charts.
Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said in a statement: “My mother was first involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the ’50s, when there was very little awareness of the condition and children with motor learning difficulties were often referred to as’ spastic’.
“Along with celebrity chums, including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she set out to change people’s attitudes toward disability and help children reach their full potential.
“Although my mother is closely involved with other charities, not the least of which is veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity has always held a special place in her heart – children love her as much as she does and I am very proud of what it has achieved and the difference it has made to the lives of many families. “
Britain’s PA media news agency also confirmed her death. “They were very sad to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers,” the family said.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice has energized and uplifted our country in our darkest hours. Her voice will continue to lift the hearts of generations to come.”
“I really thought Vera Lynn could live longer. She’s been doing well on TV lately. She’s had a lot of impact on me in Burma and has been very important to me all my life,” he said.
In 2017, Lynn became the oldest artist to have an album in the top ten of British charts with the release of “100” to mark her 100th birthday. To celebrate that landmark birthday, her film premiered on March 20, 2017 at White Cliffs of Dover.
Forces girlfriend
Vera Margaret Welch was born in 1917 to a working-class family in East Ham, a suburb of London. She started singing at the age of seven, working in men’s clubs. She took her grandmother’s maiden name – Lynn – as a stage name at the age of 11.
She left school when she was 14 and was recognized by a booking agent who set up work for her at parties and events. She later started performing on radio and in 1936 released her first solo recording, “Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire”.
In November 1941, Lynn was given a radio appearance on the BBC titled “Cincinnarily Yours, Vera Lynn” She later appeared in “We’ll Meet Again”, in which she portrayed herself.
“Forces Sweetheart” demonstrates the spring and summer of 1944 for troops stationed in Egypt, India and Burma (Myanmar).
After the war, Lynn toured Europe and continued to broadcast his radio program. When Decca Records released their next hit “uf వై Wiedersen Sweetheart” in the United States in 1952, Lin became the first English artist to top the American record charts.
Illness caught her in later years. She developed emphysema in the late 1960s and performed less frequently. She is rooted in the collective English psychology, rock band Pink Floyd wrote about the song “Vera” in their 1979 album “The Wall”.
In 1941, Lynn married a musician named Harry Lewis, and the couple had a daughter, Virginia Penelope Anne Lewis. Lynn’s husband passed away in 1998.
Lynn received many honors in his lifetime. She was named Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1969 and was awarded the Dame of the Queen’s 1975 Birthday Honors for her contributions to charity.
In 2001, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity was created to help children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning disorders.
This breaking story has been updated with additional reporting.
Leave a Comment