Vladimir Putin’s home is a walk-through disinfection tunnel for protection from coronavirus

7 hours ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
The tunnel has been installed in Putin's Novo-Ogaryovo residence.
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

The walk-through facility was built in Putin’s Novo-Ogoriyo residence outside Moscow. During the Kovid-19 pandemic the Russian leader was working mostly from home through videoconference, with only a few in-person meetings.

The tunnel is designed to disinfect everyone passing through it with a “fog of fine water,” the RIA report said.

The agency said that the construction of the tunnel was announced by the governor of the Russian Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev.

The technology was developed by a local company called Motor Technologies that assembles washing equipment for cars and industrial applications, said Belojertsev.

In April, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that everyone who meets with the Russian president will be screened for coronavirus and that such appointments will be done at a social distance.

Peskov He was hospitalized with Covid-19 in May. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mikhaystin, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova and Housing Minister Vladimir Yakushev have all tested positive for the virus in the past.

Russia has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus cases worldwide. It has reported more than 550,000 infections and 7,400 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Observers questioned whether the country was even there Under reporting Mortality statistics from life-threatening disease.
