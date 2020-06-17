Vladimir Putin’s home is a walk-through disinfection tunnel for protection from coronavirus

The walk-through facility was built in Putin’s Novo-Ogoriyo residence outside Moscow. During the Kovid-19 pandemic the Russian leader was working mostly from home through videoconference, with only a few in-person meetings.

The tunnel is designed to disinfect everyone passing through it with a “fog of fine water,” the RIA report said.

The agency said that the construction of the tunnel was announced by the governor of the Russian Penza region, Ivan Belozertsev.

The technology was developed by a local company called Motor Technologies that assembles washing equipment for cars and industrial applications, said Belojertsev.