Walmart has partnered with Canadian e-commerce firm Shopify as the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer is stepping up its efforts to capture a large slice of the coronavirus-driven surge in online shopping.

ShapiFi’s US and Toronto stock exchange shares were up more than 5 percent in early trading Monday morning, doubling in value this year, making the company the most valuable Canadian company briefly in May.

The backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit online sales at retailers, from cosmetics to pizza chains, forcing consumers to stay indoors.

Ark-based Walmart Bentonville said it plans to add 1,200 shopfish sellers to its market this year, focusing on incorporating small and medium-sized U.S. businesses into its platform, Walmart.com.

Last month, Walmart reported a 74 percent increase in quarterly e-commerce sales and discontinued operations on e-commerce start-up Jet.com, which it purchased in 2016 for $ 3.3 billion.

Shopify said merchants can connect their accounts to their Walmart sellers’ accounts before they can list their products separately on the Walmart website.

“Walmart is the third largest market in the US behind Amazon and Ebay, both of which are already channel partners for Shopify, so this partnership is a natural next step and, frankly, a long-awaited one,” says Eight Capital Analyst Sutan Sukumar.

Shopify has announced similar partnerships with Facebook and Pintest in recent weeks.