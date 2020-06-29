Washington Post: Russian gifts and intelligence estimates show Taliban fighters believed to lead to deaths of US troops

Many people familiar with the matter told the Post that it was unclear how many US troops were killed as a result of the ount missions.

“Intel reported to me that they couldn’t find this information credible, so they didn’t report it to me or @VP,” He stated in a tweet Sunday evening

But National Security Council spokesman John L Ulliyot He told the Times on Sunday night , “Continues to assess the veracity of the underlying allegations.”

Earlier Sunday, the president tweeted that intelligence reports that Taliban fighters had “not carried out too many attacks” on US troops could be “phony.”

His tweet went a step further than a statement from the White House Saturday in which press secretary Kylie McEnany denied the report’s authenticity, but instead described Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as “Russian bounty intelligence.”

The Russian embassy in Washington, DC has condemned the Times report as “baseless allegations”, leading to death threats against Russian diplomats in Washington and London. The Taliban also rejected the report.

Since the start of America’s long war in 2001, the total number of US service members’ deaths has been more than 2,400. The US was the worst in five years in Afghanistan last year, killing 23 service members during 2019 operations in the country.

This story has been updated with additional background and the President’s tweet.