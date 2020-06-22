Webb Simpson wins emotional RBC heritage with late father in mind

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Nothing can top the first time Webb Simpson won Father’s Day, a U.S. Open title eight years ago at the Olympic Club and hearing his father’s laughter on the phone.

Harbor Town was special in its own right.

Dressed in his Sunday yellow shirt – his late father’s favorite color – Simpson emerged from a crowd of five birdies with a six-hole stretch on the back nine for a 7-under 64 win over RBC Heritage by one shot over Abraham Ancer. and set the tournament scoring record.

“Crazy day,” Simpson said.

A three-hour storm delay nearly ended it. Nine players were still in the mix with an hour to go. Simpson was two shots behind and had only two birdies on his card when he dropped in at a 10-footer. 12 and off he went.

“I think it’s a good thing those guys were making birdies because they were kind of forced to be a little more aggressive and know that pars weren’t going to cut it,” said Simpson, who finished at 22-under 264. two shots the tour record Brian Gay set in 2009.

Father’s Day has been the final round of the U.S. Open every year since 1976, but it has moved on to the most unusual year in September, the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the golf for three months. The schedule and the Simpson, now a father-of-five, became the second time this year for a winner.

“My dad passed away after Mother’s Day on I won the Players, and that was really special. That was an emotional win, ”Simpson said. “U.S. Open father’s day, never forgetting calling my dad after the way to the press conference, and when he picked up the phone, he was just laughing. He was just happy when he did, he would just laugh. So sure to go for a laugh today.

“But I thought about him a lot,” he said. “This morning I thought about him, and when I was on the golf course, I thought about him. … He loved golf. He would have loved watching today. ”

It was quite a show.

Simpson, Ancer, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton were tied at 20 under one point late in the round. It was a matter of blinked first.

Ancer, who hit every green in regulation, pushed Simpson to the end of his bid to win his first PGA Tour title. He holed a birdie putt from 10 feet on the 17th to get one, but his approach to the 18th was 40 feet away and his putt to force a playoff came up short. An 65 with ancer closed.

“Maybe just golf. You’ve just got to keep trying, ”Ancer said. “Not going to change anything or work on anything. What’s going on, and what I think will happen eventually. ”

Colonial winner Daniel Berger also stayed in the mix with a birdie on the 17th and closing with a 65. Hatton, whose last tournament was the Arnold Palmer Invitational, was leading a poor tee shot to the bogey. , and bogeys were hard to recover from this day. He shot 66 and tied for third.

Simpson, who won the Phoenix Open in February, moved to No. 5 in the world. He also moved to the top of the FedEx Cup.

Dylan Frittelli had a tournament full of low scorers, a 62 that put him in the lead before the final groups even teed off. Justin Thomas had a 63 and tied him. Both knew it was going to hold up, especially after returning to a storm delay with still conditions and even softer conditions.

But it led to a revolving door of challengers, and even Brooks Koepka got in the mix.

The 331-yard ninth hole on the Koepka hit driver hit a bunker and his eagle for 3 feet. He birdied the next two to get the lead, but his hopes ended with a 5-foot birdie putt he missed on the par-5 15th. He closed with a 65 and finished seventh, his best result since the Tour Championship.

“Six months off – three with the lock down and then three on my knee – so yeah, it feels like it’s been a really long time since some juices are flowing,” Koepka said. “It’s just nice to be in contention.”

Rory McIlroy closed with a 70 and tied for 41st, his second straight result out of the top 30 after seven consecutive events worldwide with no better than five.

The PGA Tour now heads to Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, and the Coronavirus Tests have been released until they are still playing the charter flight.

The first positive test from The Uncertainty Stems – Nick Watney on Friday – along with 11 tests for those who have had close contact with Watney. Until the first tour back in Colonial, Fort Worth, Texas, Harbor Town was crowded around the area with the start of a summer vacation.

Those who are not on the charter will be tested in Connecticut. Any positive test means a player must withdraw.