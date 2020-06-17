While food banks are struggling to stand up, these CNN heroes are getting lunch for those in need

The two CNN heroes have stepped up their efforts over the past few months to make sure the needy are not starving.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, it became clear that people with underlying medical conditions were at greater risk.

“The Kovid pandemic has significantly increased the demand for our services,” said 2016 CNN Hero Couch. “It’s really important that this population stay home and stay safe.”

To meet the demand, Couch said his company has doubled the number of people it supports. For recipients experiencing food insecurity, the number of weekly meals served by the group is three times higher.

“The clients we serve are very medically fragile and vulnerable. Most of them live alone. Many of them have lost caregivers because of the pandemic,” she said. “If that population gets sick, there is a lot of potential problems and deaths.”

The nonprofit is now offering meals to those with Covid-19. The team coordinates with local counties and health centers to serve Medicaid patients who need additional nutritional support.

The meals prepared by the group are specifically tailored to the nutritional needs of the client’s illness, Couch said.

“Everything is made from scratch. We’re committed to sourcing 100% organic and sourcing locally as much as we can.”

In downtown Dallas, 2018 CNN hero Chad Hauser runs Cafe Momentum . The nonprofit restaurant provides employment, educational assistance and career counseling for young people who are out of juvenile detention facilities.

Due to the epidemic, Hauser temporarily closed the restaurant and, with the help of his program participants, turned the space into an emergency food distribution center.

“We really focused on the mission by listening to the community,” Hauser said. “We have received a lot of calls for help feeding specially to food insecure students who depend on school meals for their basic nutritional needs.”

Since March, participants at Hauser’s have been putting together boxes full of food items. They donate the boxes to the local school district, which distributes them to students in need.

These efforts also allow Hauser and his team to continue helping young people in their work.

“As a company we are very focused on… (a) sustainable and sustainable ecosystem support,” Hauser says. “It is also providing them with income. When millions are filing for unemployment, it is less a problem for them to deal with.”

This project gives young people a way to give back to their community.

“They are doing a fantastic job of stepping up to the plate during this crisis,” Hauser said. “Most of them went to school for lunch. They lived in the neighborhood where they were going to dine. And this was a full circle opportunity for them.”

This will eventually increase the mission.

“Anything, catching up with the global pandemic, it starts at the community level,” Hauser said. “It starts with a community rallying with one another. It starts with a community being accountable to themselves and each other.”