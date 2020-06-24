‘White Lives Matter’ banner ‘inciting racism’, says Burnley FC CEO Neil Hart

Burnley condemned the banner and issued a statement apologizing for his unreserved apology during the match. After the game, Burnley captain Ben said your “shame and embarrassment”.

Barnley Mayor Wajid Khan said the people responsible for organizing the “White Lives Matter” banner are “missing the point” of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although Burnley “came so far” after the 2001 race riots, a small minority did not realize that the Black Live Matter movement was “not about a phrase.”

Khan acknowledges that, as we have seen through the tragic death of George Floyd, it is “a movement, an understanding, of understanding that blacks still face and still face the challenges of racism.” Of CNN Phil Black.

“This is a moment to take advantage of the opportunity to see and reflect on all the companies around the world,” said Khan, who sees Black Lives Matter as a mere phrase.

“And that’s their ignorance,” he said. “And I think they are missing the point and it’s time for them to study. We are educating people about homophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. We need to look at all the injustices of society. We need to stand up to them.”

After a police investigation, Chief Superintendent Russ Proctor Said “There are no criminal offenses disclosed at this time.”

‘Unacceptable’

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Burnley CEO Neil Hart said the motivation behind the banner was “inciting racism.”

“Clearly, this is the subject of all life: white, black, from wherever you are. We are saying, through propaganda, black and ethnic minority groups have faced violence and injustice and inequality for hundreds of years and are still the reason behind this campaign,” Hart said. “We’re not saying white lives don’t matter.

“We stand very firmly against any non-discriminatory behavior. The same thing happened last night. Last night a group of people with a right-wing group was running. And last night the motivation was to stop racism. Stop it. That’s not acceptable.”

Burnley has a close relationship with right-wing politics. In 2009, the British National Party won the first seat in the English County Council with victory in Paddyham and Burnley West wards in Lancashire. Khan fought a British right-wing propagandist Tommy Robinson When did he say “[stood in] Northwest of England ”and ex BNP leader Nicholas Griffin

Khan, who was “born and raised” in Burnley, said he came into politics to fight moderation in the city’s elections and “expose the politics of ignorance and hatred and division.”

“[Racism in Burnley] “It is no different in the country or anywhere in the world,” said Khan, 40. ” The people who made the banner, have their way of thinking.

“But that line of thinking has been defeated consistently and consistently by people who make positive contributions. And I think we can defeat the negative politics of division and hatred, where enough good men and women come out and show the best of them.

“I think we have a way to address this by being more inclusive by supporting movements that address discrimination and inequality, such as the Premier League and the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Staying on track

Prior to the White Lives Matter banner on the Etihad Stadium, the Black Lives Matter movement had a very positive moment through the Premier League’s support.

And former Liverpool and England striker Emile Hesky believes the banner was an attempt by “a crazy man” who “wanted to make it about themselves”.

“You’re always going to get a guy who spoils what’s going on and it’s a positive movement,” Heskey told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davis in an Instagram live chat Tuesday.

“This is a positive thing that people are sitting on and we are discussing and we are openly discussing and agreeing. Yes, we need changes. That is, yes, we have probably skipped over some things. Yes, let’s see where we can really help and change.

“We’re talking about one thing. Yes, people agree that we have to do better. And then you have a crazy person doing something about himself. He should fly a plane. Why do you do that?”