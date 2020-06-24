sport

‘White Lives Matter’ banner ‘inciting racism’, says Burnley FC CEO Neil Hart

24 mins ago
Add Comment
by Niki J. Layton
1 Views
Premier League: Burnley condemns "white lives matter" banner, but social media comments suggest football fans are still missing the point
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton
Then on Monday a more disagreeable note was struck – a plane flew over Etihad Stadium during a game against Manchester City Burnley Chasing a banner displaying the message “White Lives Matter Burnley”.

Burnley condemned the banner and issued a statement apologizing for his unreserved apology during the match. After the game, Burnley captain Ben said your “shame and embarrassment”.

Barnley Mayor Wajid Khan said the people responsible for organizing the “White Lives Matter” banner are “missing the point” of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Although Burnley “came so far” after the 2001 race riots, a small minority did not realize that the Black Live Matter movement was “not about a phrase.”

Khan acknowledges that, as we have seen through the tragic death of George Floyd, it is “a movement, an understanding, of understanding that blacks still face and still face the challenges of racism.” Of CNN Phil Black.
But not everyone is embarrassed. When CNN went to Burnley on Tuesday, a woman interviewed by CNN outside the club’s Turf Moor Stadium tried to stick sheets of paper with the message “White Lives Matter Too” outside the ground. The club’s social media pages have also been filled with criticism of the club’s response.

“This is a moment to take advantage of the opportunity to see and reflect on all the companies around the world,” said Khan, who sees Black Lives Matter as a mere phrase.

“And that’s their ignorance,” he said. “And I think they are missing the point and it’s time for them to study. We are educating people about homophobia, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism. We need to look at all the injustices of society. We need to stand up to them.”

After a police investigation, Chief Superintendent Russ Proctor Said “There are no criminal offenses disclosed at this time.”
ALSO READ: Social media comments suggest some fans are still missing the point, with Burnley denouncing ‘White Lives Matter’
Burnley's English defender Ben Mee said he was

‘Unacceptable’

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Burnley CEO Neil Hart said the motivation behind the banner was “inciting racism.”

READ  Novak Djokovic tests for coronavirus after the Adria Tour event

“Clearly, this is the subject of all life: white, black, from wherever you are. We are saying, through propaganda, black and ethnic minority groups have faced violence and injustice and inequality for hundreds of years and are still the reason behind this campaign,” Hart said. “We’re not saying white lives don’t matter.

“We stand very firmly against any non-discriminatory behavior. The same thing happened last night. Last night a group of people with a right-wing group was running. And last night the motivation was to stop racism. Stop it. That’s not acceptable.”

Burnley CEO Neil Hart said the people involved with the banner
Burnley has a close relationship with right-wing politics. In 2009, the British National Party won the first seat in the English County Council with victory in Paddyham and Burnley West wards in Lancashire. Khan fought a British right-wing propagandist Tommy Robinson When did he say “[stood in] Northwest of England ”and ex BNP leader Nicholas Griffin.

Khan, who was “born and raised” in Burnley, said he came into politics to fight moderation in the city’s elections and “expose the politics of ignorance and hatred and division.”

“[Racism in Burnley] “It is no different in the country or anywhere in the world,” said Khan, 40. ” The people who made the banner, have their way of thinking.

“But that line of thinking has been defeated consistently and consistently by people who make positive contributions. And I think we can defeat the negative politics of division and hatred, where enough good men and women come out and show the best of them.

“I think we have a way to address this by being more inclusive by supporting movements that address discrimination and inequality, such as the Premier League and the Black Lives Matter movement.”

READ: Raheem Sterling welcomes ‘huge step’ after players take a knee before Premier League rematch begins
Despite Burnley's past, Khan says it has become one

Staying on track

Prior to the White Lives Matter banner on the Etihad Stadium, the Black Lives Matter movement had a very positive moment through the Premier League’s support.

READ  Novak Djokovic tests for coronavirus after the Adria Tour event

And former Liverpool and England striker Emile Hesky believes the banner was an attempt by “a crazy man” who “wanted to make it about themselves”.

“You’re always going to get a guy who spoils what’s going on and it’s a positive movement,” Heskey told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davis in an Instagram live chat Tuesday.

“This is a positive thing that people are sitting on and we are discussing and we are openly discussing and agreeing. Yes, we need changes. That is, yes, we have probably skipped over some things. Yes, let’s see where we can really help and change.

Hesky is depicted playing for England with Italy.
Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

“We’re talking about one thing. Yes, people agree that we have to do better. And then you have a crazy person doing something about himself. He should fly a plane. Why do you do that?”

You may also like

About the author

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

View all posts

Leave a Comment