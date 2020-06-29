Top News

Who is Teeter in Yellowstone Season 3? Meet Jen Landon

by Barbara C. Arroyo
Who is Teeter in Yellowstone Season 3? Meet Jen Landon
Josh Holloway’s Roarke Carter isn’t the only new character to enter the third season Yellowstone. Fans were mesmerized after seeing it Yellowstone Teater debut! Illustrated by Jennifer Landon, The show’s new troublemaker is hard to understand, yet impossible to ignore. When Teeter takes over the ways of the cowboy, she can “bounce off a rug”, cast Yellowstone We can’t get enough of his exciting new role.

“New addition to Teeter Bunkhouse,” Landon said of his character. “Whatever the wild antics in the bunkhouse, the teeter takes it to a whole new level.”

Where have you seen Jen Landon before? Here is everything you need to know Of Yellowstone Teeter.

Who plays Teeter (not Tatar) on YELLOWSTONE?

Some fans online refer to the new character as Tatar, in contrast to Teeter. Either way, Of Yellowstone The latest visual theft is shot by Jen Landon.

Where did I see Jen Landon before?

The Daughter of the legendary Michael Landon (Highway to Heaven, Little House on the Prairie, Bonanza), You can find Jen Landon from the world of soaps. The actor won three consecutive Daytime Emmys as Gwen Ann When the world changed. She plays Heather Stevens The Young and the Restless And Hillary Nelson Ann Days of Our Lives.

You may also remember it from Landon Banshee (Lilith Bode) or Amiga from TNT The animal kingdom. The actor scored a trifecta of medical theme TV shows House, Chicago Med, And Resident.

You can find out more about Jen Landon by following Of Yellowstone The newest star on Instagram.

Where to broadcast Yellowstone

