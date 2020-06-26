Why he didn’t sing at Eurovision

There is no doubt Don Stevens’s stupid role as George Michael Wiig and Alexander Lemtov, the Russian singer with a slightly cartoonish accent to this day. Yet the former Downton Abbey The star is fully bound to the bit and it pays off. The obvious visual-thief of Stevens Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, A new Will Ferrell Netflix comedy that debuted today.

Stevens plays Lars Eriksong, a romantic and professional rival to the role of Ferrell, who represents Iceland at Eurovision in a strange accident. Russian contestant Alexander Lemtov at the annual singing competition, Stevens wandering in his fiercely deep V-neck, joking over Rachel McAdam’s character Sigritt and gently immersing his leather-clad dancers in the song “Lion of Love.” He does all of this with just as much emotion and nuance as he did in the first three seasons at the venerable Matthew Crawley Downton Abbey, Before he left the show to pursue other types of roles.

He certainly found them. From DowntonStevens the Beast in a live-action remake of Disney Beauty and the Beast, The changed son of Charles Xavier in the FX series Legion, And the programmed killer in the acclaimed Janner thriller, Guest. But the Eurovision He was the first to dance on stage with a group of glittering professional beefcakes performing pelvic thrusts. “I’m just trying to get in touch with those guys,” Stevens told Decider in a phone interview. “I want to do them justice!”

Desider spoke to Stevens about his Russian accent, his comedy ambitions and his hopes Guest Sequel.

Decide: I want to congratulate you first on your Russian pronunciation. How did you find that voice?

Dan Stevens: It’s a tricky balance. Obviously you don’t want to be too ridiculous, but you want to give him a little Euro-spin. It was so funny, dialing in on it, listening to a couple of Russian friends I had. Also digging up the internet and finding some great Chechen accents. Also, it’s as pronounced as it is with attitude. The attitude of those mysteriously wealthy European elites, I have always considered the most ridiculous and fun. There are extremes and snowberries that come with ridiculous wealth. I’m pouring some in there too. The attitude of the Euro-million is very absurd.

I think the George Michael look really works for you.

It’s pretty wild dressing. The wig and the hair consultation — after several hours of deliberation. George Michael Wiig is very special. We are very happy when we zero in on it. Then we made sure that there was a ridiculously high price on Lemtov’s body at all times. And little in the way of shirts.

This is how Eurovision looks In the eyes of Americans?

It was so much fun — especially talking to journalists this week — that Americans don’t know what to do Eurovision Is. I personally really enjoy that experience you You will be there when you find something as you get older. You say, “What? What is it? ”Suddenly, the whole world opens up to you:“ Oh my God, it’s crazy! ” In preparation for the film, I actually cut down some youtube wormholes EurovisionThe past of. There are literally thousands of hours of footage you can see, very unusual things. It’s really fun, shows some brains and tells people how weird this thing is. This has been going on since the late 50s. This is really extraordinary. Every year, there is something wonderful and surprising. There is amazing action, there is terrible action and everything in between. These are all direct. It was a very long night. This is very unusual.

Your song, “Lion of Love”, is on the wonderful side, sure. That’s some catchy choreography!

The choreography is intense. The team we worked on it with some great pop acts on the planet. They choreographed for J.Lo and Bieber – a serious serious dance troupe. I love working with professional dancers; They are very disciplined, and on and on. They want me to be good. Trying to get in touch with those guys. I wanted to do them justice! We worked very hard to get that right. And this is a very funny song and not unusual for Eurovision. At least one country that presents a song — whether or not the song deserves it — choreography is very romantic. Everyone is wearing leather, and there are fires everywhere. What is it? Why is this happening? Lemtov certainly represents that corner of the competition. This is one of the things that got me hooked in the first place. Obviously I wanted to work with Will Ferrell, and I’m a huge fan of him. And Eurovision I have known and loved him for many years. Totally strange. But that song really struck a deal for me.

I was a little apprehensive when I saw those fires erupt around you.

It’s true! It was very hot.[[[[Laughs.]

Do you really sing?

Sadly, it is not. It’s going to be. In post-production, I’m going to go into the booth. And then, apparently, the coronavirus came and changed the post-production schedule fast. We’re stuck with the original track, sung by Swedish baritone Eric Mijns, Who’s great. I love his style. That opera-pop crossover is also a true feature of Eurovision. Not every country can do this, but many countries offer opera-pop crossover because they think it has widespread appeal. This often gives some interesting results.

You and Rachel McAdams have this sweet, on-screen friendship in the movie. What does it mean to work with her?

She was very sweet, especially Sigrit. It was my first time meeting her. It was really fascinating, developing that friendship and this relationship. It’s a little more complicated than it seems at first. Initially, you would think he was this Lothario who was coming to wipe her out, but it was a little more subtle than that. Sigritte is just so sweet and light, really. There is no bad bone in her body. This is a very sweet and funny part of the story.

In the end it was not clear to me: Was Alexander gay or bisexual? How do you look?

It is never clearly defined, but his lifestyle is not accepted in his home country. It is my opinion that it is safe to assume that he is LGBTQ + persuasive. This is clearly the real part of the story and the reality of Eurovision. Eurovision has long been a safe haven for the LGBTQ + community and as a result has a huge fan base worldwide. Furthermore, there are places like Russia, such as Chechnya, where it is dangerous to openly admit your sexuality. This is a terrifying truth.

We haven’t seen you doing big comedy roles like this before. Do you want to do more in the future?

Sure. Sure, sure. I started doing comedy as a student stand I started doing stand-up. I’ve always been a big fan. For one reason or another, I got into tough roles in England. Since moving to the States, I’ve been back on the comedy scene. Everyone comes from different angles — sometimes from sketch groups, or from stand-up, or they sitcom. Mine is a little unusual, I am. But I absolutely love it. Would definitely like to do more.

You are also starring in another movie coming out on VOD next month Rental, Directed by Dave Franco. What can you tell me about it?

It was directed by Dave Franco. He came to me, it must have been a year ago, and he said he wanted to make this genre a horror-thriller. It was really interesting to me. I have always been sympathetic – first and foremost directors – but directors who have become actors, I am also very sympathetic. Really a huge fan of Dave and Alison Brie. He put together a really good team and it was like a really interesting, cool project, and Dave was a really accomplished director. I think this will surprise many people. People expected him to do comedy from the gate. But he’s gone with this. It was really nice, and so much fun doing the premiere at the drive-in the other night. This was my first time at the drive-in, so it was nice.[[[[Smiling.]

Wow! How is your time at Drive-In?

That’s great! It’s better than people People always apologize for sound quality or screen quality. It’s not really about that. Especially having been at home for over a hundred days now, it was a pleasure to get out of the house. A friend gave me a convertible for the night, so we sat down and got the full drive-in experience.

You see a lot of other thrillers, Guest (2014), Now it’s airing on Netflix. I have to ask: Do you ever do a sequel? At the end of the film, it feels like your character is still alive.

[[[[Laughs.]That seems so. We’ve certainly talked about this for years. Adam was very busy Godzilla vs. Kong This is Rozullo. I don’t know if he has time for this little Fry Guest 2. But never say never! I don’t know. I still have a few years left in me, and I can still pull off such a role. Let’s see. I definitely want to work with Adam and Simon again. It was a great experience. The movie is so amazing that it’s getting a second life now. It’s back on Netflix and people have found it for the first time. This is awesome.

We are also coming up with the 10 year anniversary of Season 1 Downton Abbey. I know this is a little tricky with the pandemic, but are there any temporary reunion plans? Virtual reunion plan, perhaps?

[[[[Smiling.]It’s not like I was listening. I don’t know if I deserve an invite these days, but we’ll see. I’m curious to know what the plan is!

Watch Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Netflix

