Why you can’t sleep now – and tips for improving things

“I took two Benadryl, and still can’t sleep. I feel like I’m hitting a new level,” said Christine LaRochelle Tweeted Tuesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m.

“On Sunday night I was up at 3 o’clock in the morning. I am throwing up, nothing helped me, ”the 26-year-old, who works in social media advertising, told The Post. “The moment I get out of bed and turn off the lights, my mind runs into everything that happened in my life.”

They are not overnight for her. For the past few months, LaRochelle has struggled with getting – and should be – falling asleep. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she has joined a group of non-zzzzz-free zombies hungry for a rest night.

In the United States, 22% said their sleep quality was worse because of the COVID-19 crisis SleepHelp.org.

Elsewhere around the world, researchers are also waging a nighttime uprising. A study published in April Journal of Critical Sleep Medicine From January to February this year, COVID-19-free participants in China, the first center of the disease, found that insomnia and its symptoms increased significantly.

In Italy, another major coronavirus hot spot, reports of sleep deprivation from February to March as lockdown began in the second week, according to a study published Journal of Sleep Research.

Dr. Alcibiades Rodriguez, director of the sleep center at NYU Langone, said that although the data suggests that the world has a sleep crisis, we actually have a problem with anxiety.

Sleep deprivation = depression

“Sleep is linked to mood and anxiety disorders,” Dr. Rodriguez told The Post. “This is an unprecedented situation. This is a high level of stress, especially in New York in the midst of it. “Trouble sleeping is actually a symptom of anxiety and depression, which is increasing due to the pandemic,” he said.

“[We’re] We are stressed about our health, our family’s health, our economy and our jobs, ”he said. Being single from our friends doesn’t help. “Apart from that, quarantine, to stay at home, you are really desperate. As humans, we are social animals, we need contact.”

LaRochelle’s sleep has only worsened recently as the Black Lives Matter movement continues in response to George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

“I am a black woman; I am very angry about all that is going on. Reading about these things is very stressful, ”she said. “There is a lot of work to be done, and it is very scary. I was already too stressed to see the death toll and the pandemic and shut up, and to experience all that was going on, it would increase my stress. “

Nightfall is especially tough for LaRochelle because it is not easily distracted by daylight. “I can work or watch a show or do anything. The night when I was alone with my thoughts, ”she says.

In addition to being a symptom of a mental health problem, sleep can also be affected by a change in your daily routine, says Dr. Rodriguez. “Being restricted at home can disrupt your circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle,” he says.

“I work in New York City, but I live in Jersey, so I have a commute and I have to move around a lot. It’s exhausting you without really realizing it,” LaRochelle says. “I feel like I get a lot of rest every day [now] I can only walk from my bedroom to my living room. I feel like I’m not tired at night. “

Lack of sleep affects every part of your day, says Dr. Rodriguez.

“You have tension, your concentration is reduced, your memory is affected, you can be moody,” he says. “Suppose you have a medical condition, you have a back pain or migraine: you feel worse. If you feel that way, it may lead to more anxiety and greater depression; It is a vicious cycle. “

Although LaRochelle says she did not notice a strong change in her moods, her migraines and headaches worsened.

Tips to Improve Your Sleep

LaRochelle said she tried out meditation apps to cut out her coffee and relax.

“White noise works well for me, so keeping my fan or using a rain app – it works well for me to sleep,” she says.

Llanchel also recently bought melatonin sleep supplements to help Benadryl pick up where she can’t help it.

However, Rodriguez recommends consulting a doctor before starting treatment. “I have a lot of patients who actually need medication for anxiety. Sleep medication doesn’t control your anxiety,” he says.

Dr. Rodriguez recommends creating established routines to help cope with life stressors.

“Stress is something we can’t control. If you can, try to create some kind of general condition, ”the doctor said. You have to be able to lie down and wake up at the same time every day.

He also suggests squeezing in exercise, which is something you can control; Socializing in one way or another through virtual meetings in applications such as zoom; Cutting out alcohol, especially before bed; And avoiding “bad news” that causes anxiety during the night.

“Those things are easier said than done,” says Dr. Rodriguez. “I feel guilty about it sometimes. I don’t do my best. “But it’s important to” control the little things you can control in your world, “he said.

And when other options fail, don’t be afraid to seek professional help.

“If you have trouble sleeping, consult your doctor. Sleep clinics are open, and we’re here to help, ”he said.