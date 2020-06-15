Will Serena play the US Open without Williams’ daughter? She doubted her coach

“Is it okay to stay three weeks without her daughter? I doubt it,” Mouratoglou said. “She wouldn’t have a day without her … but she could only answer this question.”

USTA will decide on the fate of the third Grand Slam this week, possibly Monday.

Williams ’personal decision comes at a time when the debate over how to host contests like the US Open is intensifying.

Last week, conflicts broke out between players as the USTA proposed stricter sanctions for the Grand Slam.

The governing body has proposed creating a bubble for players at the airport hotel outside Manhattan – where there are many players – and limiting entourage numbers to just one.

Strong opposition, followed by criticism

The plans have met with fierce opposition from some prominent pros, including the Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic And Simona Halep . Djokovic used the word “extreme” and said it was “impossible” to choose only one person.

Rafael Nadal Meanwhile, speaking to reporters earlier this month, it was not an “ideal” situation. The other member of the men’s Big Three, Roger Federer, will not be at the US Open as he is recovering from a second knee surgery in 2020.

World No. 1 Djokovic, who was also president of the ATP Player Council, then faced criticism from former Australian Open semifinalist Daniel Collins.

“It’s a great opportunity for players to start making money again, and here we have the top player in the world. It can be very difficult to bring in just one person because he can’t bring his entourage,” the 51st rank wrote on American Instagram.

Mouratoglou admits the limitations of going for weeks between the hotel and the stadium, but he thinks it can still work from a logistical standpoint.

“I think it’s possible to just go with the coach,” he said. “I mean, 40 years ago … so if I speak for myself, I’ll do practice sessions. I have to play with Serena, or I can hit with players other than her hitting partner. Fitness I can do, the fitness coach can send me sessions.

“She can use physios at her facility. So everything is possible.”

The main draw is on August 31, with tentative plans for the Cincinnati Open to take place in Flushing Meadows as a preparatory event before the US Open.

Regardless of the difficulties, the pandemic’s economic impact on tennis players has now become so severe that the US Open must be held in Mouratogue – a similar stance with Collins.

The players have been away on tour since the beginning of July, Wimbledon in July Officially canceled Two months ago.

“There is no debate,” he said. “It has to be done for economic reasons. It’s a big federation with a lot of people. I know the USTA already has to fire a lot of people. I think they need this money.”

A new format is started

It is with this existential theme for the sport that it launched the ‘Ultimate Tennis Showdown’ at Mouratogue this weekend – the round-robin tournament, with top players from the men’s game including ATP Finals champion Stefanos Sitsipas.

They compete under a completely new format and rules, with matches being streamed live on the streaming platform for a subscription of $ 11 per month.

It is a reimagining of tennis that has long been thought of in Mouratog. He now has his chance with the Kovid-19 restrictions that halted the traditional tennis season.

“If people like it, if they subscribe because people really enjoy watching UTS matches, we’re ready to live in a very difficult economic environment,” French said.

“My goal is to bring in new fans, and if we bring in new fans, it’s going to be great for the whole industry. And I’m sure some of them will find tennis. And if they start to like the sport, and like the players, they’ll see ATP, WTA and Grand Slam.”

The tournament appeals by providing direct competition and breaking the traditional tennis format according to current social distance rules. This weekend saw hour-long round-robin matches, which sometimes pushed players into a confrontational climax in a gameplay format. In court-coaching – which is usually forbidden – between points are often allowed in outs for 30 seconds.

The penalties for emotional performances such as rocket hitting and flipping were relaxed, though the players seemed to enjoy the texture.

The most practical additions are “UTS cards,” which players can use to bend the rules during the match and allow different tactical advantages, such as not giving your opponent a second serve.

Mouratoglou admits that this is a world away from the traditional code of conduct and that it is time for players to adjust to this new approach.

“I don’t know how natural it would be for them to express more emotion and more emotion. But if everyone doesn’t, it’s good because we have different personalities,” he said. “I don’t want to have all the crazy and shattering clones in. That’s not the point.

“For a good show, you need different personalities. After a few weekends, I think they’ll start to unfold with that new look, and maybe even more.”

Serena is eager to join

At the moment, the opening round of UTS matches is limited to men, but the women’s tournament Williams is keen to participate.

“When I got the idea and I decided to start it, I took my phone and I called Serena to talk to her about it and the first thing she said to me was: ‘Are women playing?’ I was the first to say that I can’t do both – if I join women with men I won’t be able to experiment, “Mouratoglou said.

“But of course, she gave me some super ideas to be included in the next show, so women are coming to UTS very soon. That’s definitely the goal. And Serena, that’s part of it.”