Journalists, whistleblowers and skeptical investors have all questioned Wirecard’s accounting for years, but officials have been able to put their charges aside.It received cover from the country’s banking regulator, which pushed back against critical hedge funds and investigative reporters, but failed to identify anything wrong with the company.

Eventually, it took only seven days to collapse. Wirecard admitted last week that one-fourth of its assets – 9 1.9 billion (1 2.1 billion) in cash – probably never existed. CEO Marcus Braun resigned and was quickly arrested on suspicion of artificially inflating sales through the company’s balance sheet and counterfeit transactions. Wirecard filed for bankruptcy on Thursday.

Released on bail, Braun repeatedly condemned the mistake, instead suggesting that the wirecard was a victim of the most advanced fraud. Instead of being scrutinized, the film is about a valued tech company that has excited executives, and a vision that a supervisory board has failed to serve as a check to a chief executive. After more than a decade of auditing by the accounting firm EY, refusal to sign its final results for 2019 led to the downfall of Wirecard.

“You have evidence of sinners, ignorant people, all sorts of different criminals,” said Christian Stranger, academic director of the Corporate Governance Center at the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

Wirecard was the first member of Frankfurt’s Elite DAX Stock Index to file for bankruptcy. For the past four years, the German government has followed a series of scandals that have plagued regulators and business groups, raising questions about the strength of corporate governance and financial control in the world’s fourth largest economy.

Volkswagen VLKAF Deutsche Bank DB , The world’s largest carmaker and German manufacturing champion, was accepted by millions in 2015 Diesel vehicles Equipped with software to cheat emission tests., The largest lender in the country, paid off Millions of dollars Penalties related to the sale of toxic mortgage assets, interest rate manipulation and the Russian Money Laundering Scheme.

Bayer BAYRY Two other German corporate snafus have made world headlines this week: More than 1,500 workers at a plant owned by meat processing giant Tennis Group tested positive for coronavirus, forcing local authorities to re-enforce the lockdown on more than half a million people in the surrounding area; AndRoundup has agreed to pay more than $ 10 billion to settle claims that the product, thanks to the acquisition of Monsanto, will cause cancer.

The outbreak at the Tunis plant highlighted the poor working and living conditions faced by foreign workers in the industry, and the German government responded by promising to ban the use of subcontractors and double the penalties for violating terms of work hours.

Bayer Settlement comes later Investors have expressed deep concern Monsanto questioned the acquisition, and whether management did not properly understand the legal risks. Shares in Bayer have lost a third of their value since Monsanto announced the purchase in September 2016.

Organizations operate in different industries, but with the exception of the Tonnies Group, they are publicly listed and administered by the Board of Management in charge of day-to-day operations and supervised by a Board of Management comprising representatives of workers. Critics say supervision breaks down when boards become too cozy, which is when bosses move into supervisory positions. Investors often complain that their interests are often subject to other considerations, such as politics or internal corporate dynamics.

Stranger says German corporate governance has improved significantly in recent decades, but the shortcomings of executives and directors are still very common. As Wirecard does, it is easy to install additional safeguards, such as changing stock market rules, to prevent companies from delaying their financial results.

SAP SAP “We’ve made good progress… but there’s still room for human wrongdoing, or for trying to convince people to look for credibility. [Wirecard] The next one traded in the analyst and investor community, And who wouldn’t want to be in that bandwagon? “He said, referring to the software giant listed on DAX.

US card issuers Master MA Visa V Protect the funds of wirecard clients. The fall of the wirecard is creating waves beyond Germany. The search for missing funds has reached the Philippines, where the central bank denies that the money has entered the country’s economy.US card issuersAndAccording to Bloomberg, the reins are considering whether to allow wirecard to process payments on their networks, and the UK regulator has moved onProtect the funds of wirecard clients.

The German government is paying a lot of attention now. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz described the wirecard scandal as “very disturbing” and said the country should act quickly to improve surveillance. “There are serious questions about the company’s oversight, particularly with regard to accounting and balance sheet control. Auditors and supervisors do not appear to be effective here,” Scholz said in a statement.

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany, or Baffin, is actively considering whether to violate the rules against wirecard market manipulation. The regulator is now under heavy scrutiny, with critics arguing that Wirecard’s banking unit should have done better, despite the lack of direct oversight of a large corporation.

Why did Baffin issue a moratorium in 2019, which prevented investors from borrowing shares of wirecard in hopes of lowering prices, and why the criminal complaint was filed against journalists in the Financial Times, which published a series of articles. Exposed the accounting and management manipulations at the company. Baffin chief Felix Hufeld described the scandal earlier this week as a “total disaster.”

The European Commission has asked its top market supervisor to conduct a preliminary investigation into Baffin. Waldis Dombrowski, an EU official in charge of financial services policy, told the Financial Times that the alliance should be prepared to launch a formal investigation if necessary.

“We must clarify what went wrong,” he said.

EY, which is already facing a criminal complaint from German shareholder group SdK, said Friday that the fall of the wirecard was “a widespread and sophisticated fraud aimed at various parties around the world, in various companies and deliberate fraud.”

“Collective frauds designed to deceive investors and the public often involve widespread attempts to create a false documentary trail,” the auditor said in a statement. “Professional standards recognize that even the most robust and comprehensive audit procedures do not uncover a fraudulent fraud.”

– Chris Liacos, Eon McSweeney and Stephanie Halaj contributing to reporting.