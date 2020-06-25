With Delhi becoming the coronavirus capital of India, its hospitals are struggling to cope

A day later, the online report confirmed that he was positive.

“We are not worried,” said Singh’s son-in-law Mandeep. “Since we knew the cause of his fever, we thought we could fix it.”

Singh’s condition was so severe that his family found it impossible to find a hospital to treat him, as the city’s health care system was under increasing stress.

Three private hospitals have told the family that they do not have beds, said Mandeep Singh, despite an app set up by the Delhi government that shows they have access. Others didn’t even take the 68-year-old’s calls, including the call he tested.

Eventually, Laxjit Singh Lok Naik Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) – went to the largest government hospital in Delhi. Mandeep Singh said the government application showed that the hospital had 1,100 beds before they left the hospital for 30 minutes.

When they arrived, Mandeep Singh claimed that the government hospitals in Mandaveli had repulsed his body by medical staff, although he was legally obliged to refuse emergency patients. Medics said there were no free beds.

“By the time we get to the LNJP hospital, it is very unlikely that 1,100 beds will be occupied,” said Mandeep Singh.

Outside the hospital, the elder Singh fainted. His family moved him inside, where he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later by a doctor.

The LNJP expressed condolences to the Singh family and denied denying entry. The hospital said he was examined by a doctor and was pronounced dead on arrival.

On June 4, Lakhjit Singh’s daughter wrote a short message on Twitter: “He is not. The government has failed us.”

The highest Kovid-19 count in India

While India went into lockdown on March 25, the Kovid-19 cases in Delhi alone accounted for 606 and 10 deaths. When the city began relaxing its lockdown limits in the third week of May in an effort to revive its economy, the numbers began to rise – and by June 8 there were more than 40,000 cases.

A day later, the city’s deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia Announced The capital is expected to see more than half a million Kovid-19 cases by the end of July.

Sisodia warned In such a scenario, Delhi needs 80,000 hospital beds.

Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairperson of the Center for Chest and Lung Transplantation at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and founder of the Langkare Foundation, said the situation in Delhi was “appalling”.

“Right now, the numbers are growing so fast, and the problem with these infectious diseases is that as the infected pool grows in the community, the number of cross-infections from that infected pool will also increase and increase,” he says.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference on Monday that there were around 23,000 new Kovid-19 cases in the city in the last 10 days. Last week, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain tested positive.

Officials said 55% of active Kovid-19 cases were home alone, but the rest needed medical help.

As cases escalated and people scrambled to find hospital beds, the city government launched the Delhi Delhi Corona App in early June, which displays real-time information on the availability of beds in public and private hospitals. Hospitals feed information into the platform, and government officials check statistics.

Kejriwal said the app, which is updated twice a day, will help reduce the information gap on the condition of the beds, and will also be able to register complaints against hospitals that refuse to admit infected patients.

With the app showing free hospital beds in many facilities, the problem is not just about providing more beds: hospitals also need staff to handle them.

Lack of medics

Shahana Sanda (34) was evacuated to at least five hospitals in early June, said her uncle Shahid Siddiqui, a local politician.

Despite the hospital app saying the beds were available, her family said she was repeatedly moved away from her facilities until she arrived at the renowned central government hospital in Delhi-Safdarjung Hospital.

At the entrance Chaviva was tested for Kovid-19 and given a bed – but after that, her family says she was neglected.

“There is no one to look after her,” Siddiqui said. “No drugs were given. She was left on her own, provided only with oxygen.”

Chanda died on June 7th. Siddiqui said she had taken off her oxygen supply to walk to the washroom in the ward where she collapsed. “When she fell down, no one came to help her. Her brother had to get her back to bed. When the doctors examined her, they said she was no more,” Siddiqui said.

Safdarjung Hospital said in a statement that the subscription situation was bad when she joined and her family wasted crucial time by taking her to various hospitals. The hospital said the subscription for the coronavirus was initially tested negative.

The abuse did not end there, Siddiqui said.

“When she died, she asked her brother to put her in a bag, sew, and carry her to the morgue. There was no one to help them,” he said.

Safdarjung Hospital told CNN it would not settle the allegation.

Such claims of abuse cannot be isolated. On June 12, the Supreme Court criticized the Cov Delhi government for treating Kovid-19 patients and treating the dead. Indian media reports The “horrific” scenes in LNJP, where Lakhjit Singh died.

A TV report showed a man lying on the floor wearing clothes in a ward, while an elderly man was unconscious. There was no medical staff to help.

Supreme Court decision Said : “Patients are in the wards and the bodies are in the same wards. The bodies are also found in the lobby and waiting area.

Dr Parve Mittal, president of the Resident Doctors Association at LNJP Hospital, said the facility was on the same day as the footage was taken.

“There is a shortage of medical and home staff. Doctors and nurses are taking rounds, but they are overburdened. Extending work hours has caused many infections. Now the situation is much better,” he said. “Most of the housekeepers were hired and CCTV cameras were installed to monitor sick patients.”

The Supreme Court has asked Delhi authorities to increase the number of beds across the state and provide “adequate infrastructure and staff for Kovid-19 patients”, calling the situation “pathetic” and “inappropriate”.

Actions are being taken

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has reviewed the situation in Delhi following the Supreme Court’s harsh report and later set up standard operating procedures in consultation with the Delhi Delhi government.

In other measures, Isolation bed fees in private hospitals have been significantly reduced – the Supreme Court has reduced Delhi’s examination rate from an average of 5,000 to 18,000 every day, Chief Minister Kejriwal said.

Officials say another 20,000 Kovid-19 beds will be added by next week. It has a huge spiritual center that will be transformed into a specialist hospital with 10,000 beds – expected to be the world’s largest Kovid-19 center by Friday.

Furthermore, 500 old train coaches, with a total of 8,000 beds, have been assigned to isolation centers for mild cases.

A government spokesperson for Corley said: “The government is creating multiple facilities such as hotels and banquet halls to treat coronary patients.

Experts still suspect that Delhi has enough manpower to operate additional facilities.

“Frontline workers are tired and fear of getting the virus,” said Kumar of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“We don’t have enough manpower to even run our own hospital today,” he said. “We have quarrels with nurses every day. They want to resign, they want to leave. Resident doctors disappear overnight. People don’t want to work here … Everyone has a manpower problem in the hospital.”