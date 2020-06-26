Young Americans “have a certain responsibility” for not spreading the coronavirus to vulnerable populations

Vice President Mike Pence is one Public Coronavirus Task Force Briefing soon, The first official public meeting From April 27th.

The briefing comes one day after the US sees it Record number According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 37,077 cases of new coronavirus cases in a single day.

On Thursday, April 24, the total number exceeded 36,291 new coronavirus cases nationwide.

At least 32 states are seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases, while California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh peaks.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but according to a schedule released by the White House, in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Since Pence was pressed to lead the Coronavirus Task Force on February 27, there have been a total of 47 briefings at the White House, mostly under President Trump and a few other Vice-Presidents.

In recent days, Trump has tried to declare the pandemic “over.” Despite the increasing numbers, there is a replacement His administrative power was focused on reopening the economy.

According to a White House schedule update, Trump is no longer heading to Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend.

