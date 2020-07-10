10 Best budget desktop computer Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best budget desktop computer? Experts are here with the list of the best rated budget desktop computer available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this budget desktop computer and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

Acer Aspire TC-885-UA91 Desktop, 9th Gen Intel Core i3-9100, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 8X DVD, 802.11AC Wifi, USB 3.1 Type C, Windows 10 Home,Black

2 used from $499.99

Features 9th Generation Intel Core i3 9100 Processor (Up to 4. 2GHz)

8GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB SSD & 8x DVD Writer Double Layer Drive (DVD RW)

802. 11AC Wi Fi, Gigabit Ethernet LAN & Bluetooth 5. 0

1 USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gaps), 1 USB 3. 1 Gen 2 port, 1 USB 3. 1 Gen 1 port, 4 USB 2. 0 Ports & 2 HDMI ports & 1 VGA Port

Dell OptiPlex 7010 Minitower Desktop PC - Intel Core i5-3470, 3.2GHz, 8GB, 1TB, DVD, Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)

Features Intel Core i5-3470 - 3.2GHz Processor

8GB DDR3 - 1TB SATA Hard Drive.

DVD

Microsoft Windows 10 Professional (64-Bit).

Dell Optiplex 980 Desktop Computer, i5-650 3.2GHz, 8GB, 500GB DVD, Windows 10 Pro (Renewed)

Features Powered by Intel i5-6500 @ 3.2GHz

What's Inside: 8GB RAM, 500GB Hard Drive, and Optical Drive

Includes Keyboard and Mouse

Comes with Windows 10 Pro installed

HP Elite 8200 SFF Desktop PC - Intel Core i5-2400 3.1GHz 8GB 500GB DVDRW Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)

Features HP 8200 Intel I5 Quad-Core 3.1 GHz Processor

What's Inside: 8GB RAM, 500GB Hard Drive, DVW Optical Drive,

Operating System: Windows 10 Professional

Includes: USB Keyboard and Mouse, 1-Year Warranty,

Lenovo ThinkCentre Premium High Performance M91P Desktop Computer, Intel Core i5 Quad-Core Processor 3.1GHz, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home (Renewed)

Features Lenovo M91P SFF Intel I5 Quad-Core 3. 1 GHz Processor

What's Inside: 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive, DVD Optical Drive,

Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Includes: USB Keyboard and Mouse,

Dell OptiPlex 9020-SFF, Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHZ, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Solid State, DVDRW, Windows 10 Pro 64bit (Renewed)

Features This Certified Refurbished product is tested and certified to look and work like new. The refurbishing process includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging. The product ships with all relevant accessories, a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic box. Only select sellers who maintain a high-performance bar may offer Certified Refurbished products on Amazon.com.

(4) USB 3.0, (6) USB 2.0

RJ-45, Serial Port, VGA, (2) Display Port, (2) PS/2

Keyboard and Mouse Included

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit – Multi-language supports English/Spanish/French.

Dell Optiplex 9010 SFF Desktop PC - Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz 16GB RAM 240GB SSD DVD Windows 10 Pro, WIFI (Renewed)

Features This computer has been certified refurbished by a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher, ensuring the highest levels of quality and support.

Dell 9010 Intel I5 Quad-Core 3. 2 GHz Processor

What's Inside: 16GB RAM, 240GB Solid State Drive, DVD Optical Drive,

Operating System: Windows 10 Professional

Includes: WiFi Adapter,

Acer Aspire TC-885-UA92 Desktop, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400, 12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 8X DVD, 802.11AC Wifi, USB 3.1 Type C, Windows 10 Home, Black

6 used from $739.96 Check Price on Amazon

Features 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9400 Processor (Up to 4. 1GHz)

12GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB SSD & 8x DVD-Writer Double-Layer Drive (DVD-RW)

802. 11AC Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet LAN & Bluetooth 5. 0

1 - USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 2 port (up to 10 Gaps), 1 - USB 3. 1 Gen 2 port, 1 - USB 3. 1 Gen 1 port, 4 - USB 2. 0 Ports & 2 - HDMI ports & 1 - VGA Port

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC, Intel Core i5-9400F 2.9GHz, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB, 8GB DDR4, 240GB SSD, 1TB HDD, WiFi Ready & Win 10 Home (GXiVR8060A8, Black)

7 used from $918.98 Check Price on Amazon

Features System: Intel Core i5-9400F 2. 9GHz 6-Core | Intel B360 Chipset | 8GB DDR4 | 240GB SSD | 1TB HDD | Genuine Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB Video Card | 1x HDMI | 1x DisplayPort

Connectivity: 6 x USB 3. 1 | 2 x USB 2. 0 | 1x RJ-45 Network Ethernet 10/100/1000 | 802. 11AC Wi-Fi | Audio: 7. 1 Channel | Keyboard and Mouse

Special Feature: window side Case Panel | Custom ARGB case Lighting | RGB 7 Colors Gaming mouse

1 Year Parts & Labor | Free Lifetime Tech Support

HP Elite 8300 Ultra Small Form Factor (Intel Quad Core i5-3470S (3rd Gen) 2.9GHz) 16GB RAM, 240GB SSD, HDMI, Bluetooth, WiFi, Windows 10 Professional (Renewed)

Features Part Number NA Model 8300

budget desktop computer Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above budget desktop computer. Just to mention, I went through about 10 hours, 231 Product to buy and test 7 of the budget desktop computer I listed.

When buying a budget desktop computer, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the budget desktop computer that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to budget desktop computer. Most budget desktop computers are in the price range of high to low. The best budget desktop computer is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest budget desktop computer, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the budget desktop computer you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a budget desktop computer.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a budget desktop computer and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits budget desktop computer has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best budget desktop computer test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the budget desktop computer that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the budget desktop computer keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the budget desktop computer, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best budget desktop computer test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

budget desktop computers from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy budget desktop computers from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the budget desktop computer keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best budget desktop computer test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a budget desktop computer in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the budget desktop computer I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best budget desktop computer test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)