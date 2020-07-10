10 Best contour pillow Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best contour pillow? Experts are here with the list of the best rated contour pillow available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this contour pillow and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

UTTU Sandwich Pillow, Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow, Bamboo Pillow for Sleeping, Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain, Neck Support for Back, Stomach, Side Sleepers, Orthopedic Contour Pillow, CertiPUR-US 4 new from $29.97

2 used from $27.99 Check Price on Amazon

Features ADJUSTABLE LOFT - The pillow is 4.7in (high contour) and 3.9in (low contour) originally, remove the middle memory foam layer you get 3.5in (high contour) and 2.8in (low contour).

PRESSURE RELIEF - Made with UTTU DYNAMIC FOAM, which conforms to the natural curve of your body and supports your head and neck to ensure comfort.

NEVER BECOMES HARD - We used UTTU DYNAMIC FOAM, which never gets hard in cold weather. Unlike most memory foams on the market, it remains consistent firmness and comfortable feel all year.

BAMBOO COVER -60% polyester and 40% bamboo made cover, COOLING PILLOW, provides a cool night's sleep. Fully removable and MACHINE WASHABLE for easy cleaning care.

ITEM DIMENSIONS - 23.6"×14"×4.7"/3.9", for different sleeping postures like back side and stomach sleeping.

Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Memory Foam Support Pillow - Soothing Pain Relief for Sciatica, Back, Hips, Knees, Joints & Pregnancy - As Seen on TV (Original) 2 new from $19.99

3 used from $18.17 Check Price on Amazon

Features ORTHOPEDIC LEG PILLOW TO HELP REDUCE BACK, HIP, LEG, KNEE & SCIATICA NERVE DISCOMFORT- As a side sleeper, you don’t sleep perfectly straight. Your top leg drops in front of you putting pressure on your back, your hip joints twist & your knees touch, causing pain. The Contour Legacy Pillow is the best leg pillow cushion for those looking for relief as the cushion comfortably supports your legs & knees to provide proper sleeping alignment & positioning to eliminate those painful pressure points.

THE ONLY LEG PILLOW THAT SUPPORTS BOTH YOUR LEGS & KNEES – When we first invented our leg pillow back in the early 90’s (the hour glass shape that so many companies have now copied), our goal was to improve sleeping alignment to reduce pain. The leg pillow was invented to help reduce pressure that occurs from bad sleeping posture which causes discomfort. Years later we realized that cushioning & supporting BOTH your legs & knees are important in maintaining proper alignment to help reduce pain

VENTILATED MEMORY FOAM ALLOWS AIR TO CIRCULATE FOR A COOLER NIGHTS SLEEP – Unlike traditional memory foam leg pillow that are designed to absorb your body heat in order to compress, the Contour Legacy Leg Pillow is designed with ventilated air holes in the memory foam that promote air circulation throughout the night. The temperature regulating foam technology pushes the heat outwards away from your body, to prevent you from feeling like you are overheating.

SLEEP COMFORTABLY IN ANY POSITION & MOVE FREELY THROUGH THE NIGHT – Unlike tradition knee pillows, the Contour Legacy features a true ergonomic design with its soft curves & crescent shape to fit men & women comfortably. Without requiring hazardous, circulation restricting straps, the precise tether of the pillow contours to fit the natural shape of your legs. This allows the foam leg pillow to contour to your shape without restricting movement or requiring you to sleep in a certain position.

NOTE FROM THE MANUFACTURER – BEWARE OF CHEAP IMITATIONS: At Contour we strive to ensure our customers receive genuine, high quality products. Due to the popularity of the Contour Legacy, we’ve identified several sellers selling cheap Chinese knock offs. While we work with Amazon and launch their new Transparency program for consumer protection to ensure only authentic products are sold on the marketplace, when ordering, be sure to make sure the item is being sold by us directly (Contour Living). READ 10 Best coax splitter Reviews with comparison - 2020

Bedsure Contour Memory Foam Pillow - Ergonomic Cervical Pillows for Neck Pain, Neck Support for Back, Side Sleepers - Gel-Infused Bed Pillows with Washable Zippered Cover - Standard Size 1 new from $24.99

8 used from $21.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Bedsure Memory Foam Pillow boasts an ergonomic design which is built like two rising waves on upper surface for cloud-like sleeping comfort - Two different heights (5"/4") are contoured to the curve of your neck to help reduce stiffness - 2-in-1 bed pillows give you a choice between heights at which your neck is placed for the right support.

SOFT YET SUPPORTIVE: Made from 100% memory foam that “remembers” the curve of your neck and adapts to your shape, this cervical pillow is soft but not so soft that your head sinks down to the bed - High density memory foam properly aligns your spine while sleeping (suitable for side & back sleepers) - Perfect height (not too high or low) helps ease neck pain.

REMOVABLE OUTER COVER: Contour pillow comes with 2-layer covers (includes 1 inner cotton cover plus 1 microfiber outer cover) that are custom fit for a full and deep night rest - Removable outer cover can be zipped off and washed, while the bed pillow itself is NOT - Air mesh on both sides provides air circulation all night long keeping you feel good.

PERFECTED FOR YOU: Gel memory foam pillow (does not have any toxic compounds like formaldehyde, PBDE or methane chloride) minimizes heat build-up to help you sleep better - Designed with the perfect balance between firmness and comfort that supports the neck with zero pressure on the head - Tips: Do not expose the memory foam pillow to direct sunlight.

Available in Bedsure Contour Memory Foam Pillow - Gel-Infused Bed Pillows with Washable Zippered Cover, Standard Size (22"x16"x5"/4"), White .

Milemont Memory Foam Pillow, Cervical Pillow, Orthopedic Contour Pillow Support for Back, Stomach, Side Sleepers, Bed Pillows for Sleeping, CertiPUR-US, King Size 1 new from $44.99

1 used from $42.74

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features 【Ergonomic Design】If your spine isn’t properly aligned throughout the night, your weight isn’t distributed evenly, which can result in back pain or more serious spinal ailments. Contour pillows allow you to sleep in the healthiest spinal position and help to promote long term spinal health.

【Premium Memory Foam】 This pillow uses CertiPUR-US certified premium memory foam at its core which adjusts to the pressure that your head and neck place on it when asleep.

【Support and Comfortable】 The foam has been calibrated to provide the right balance of support and comfort to meet the needs of the person who is using it.

【Support and Comfortable】 The foam has been calibrated, It will keep your neck in a healthy position, alleviating pressure points and delivering proper support to meet the needs of the person who is using it.

【Satisfaction Guaranteed】 We are extremely happy with our memory foam pillow, therefore we offer a 10 year warranty and additionally a 30 day no questions asked refund policy for all our customers.

Power of Nature Memory Foam Contour Pillow, Neck Support Cervical Bed Pillow for Sleeping, Side Sleeper - Relieve Neck Pain with Washable Zippered Soft Cover 1 new from $32.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features 【Ergonomic Design】This contour memory foam pillow is well-designed according to the special shape of the human body, which perfectly fits the curve of the head and neck, provides the natural spine support for your body and fully relaxes your muscles. You will fall asleep faster and deeper.

【Premium Memory Foam】Our contour pillows are made of high-quality memory foam material which supports and molds to the cervical contour of your head, neck and shoulders to ensure a better sleep. Comes with a hypoallergenic pillow case, soft and smooth,highly breathable. Fully removable and MACHINE WASHABLE for easy cleaning care.

【Comfortable and Safe】Safe to use, healthy for all, and do not attract dust and bugs. There is nothing toxic about the pillow. IN CASE you experience an odor which is a “Fresh Foam” odor, it is not harmful. The odor should dissipate within several hours when unpacked and aired out.

【Breathable Outer and Inner Cover】The outer cover is breathable for air circulation, giving you a cool and healthy sleeping environment. The dust-proof inner cover extends the life of the memory foam core more effectively. You get a long-lasting sleeping comfort thanks to the two layer covers

【After-service:】 - PON pay most attention to customer service and product quality. If you are not satisfied with our product or service for any reason, please feel free to contact us. We will either refund your money or redeliver a new product.

Royal Therapy Queen Memory Foam Pillow, Neck Pillow Bamboo Adjustable Side Sleeper Pillow for Neck & Shoulder, Support for Back, Stomach, Side Sleepers, Orthopedic Contour 1 new from $31.99

1 used from $27.22

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features ULTRA-ADJUSTABLE QUEEN-SIZE MEMORY FOAM PILLOW - Royal Therapy snuggle bed pillows are designed to contour to the unique shape of the body to help support your head and neck. It provides even support for the neck and head. This bamboo pillow allows for uniform pressure on all areas of the head and neck. By removing the middle foam layer, its construction allows it to be perfect for all kinds of sleepers (side / back / stomach).

BEST SPINAL ALIGNMENT - Our luxury cervical firm pillow gives greater resistance under the heaviest parts of the head, and equally supports the lighter, more sensitive neck area. ROYAL THERAPY memory foam pillow helps reduce tossing, turning and discomfort. It allows your muscles to relax properly offering natural spinal support to your body, adjusting to your unique shape promoting a deep restful sleep.

HELPS WITH GOOD SLEEP - it is commonly believed that the spinal alignment also aligns the airways better allowing easier breathing at night. The lack of pressure during sleeping with ROYAL THERAPY memory foam may also be a benefit to those with sleeping problems, as there is less tossing and turning. This leads to sound, restful sleep.

HYGIENIC w/BAMBOO COVER- Our memory foam pillow is completely safe and nontoxic. Bamboo cover is constructed with heat dissipating technology that eliminates thermal build-up while you sleep. READ 10 Best coax splitter Reviews with comparison - 2020

Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow, Contour Pillows for Neck and Shoulder Pain, Ergonomic Orthopedic Sleeping Neck Contoured Support Pillow for Side Sleepers, Back and Stomach Sleepers 1 new from $49.99

5 used from $45.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features REDUCE NECK & BACK PAIN: Proven contour design perfectly supports and aligns your head, neck, shoulder, and back. The slope keeps your head from rolling out of a stable position. Bringing a reduction of stress in the cervical vertebra and spine. Improving sleep and relieving neck and shoulder pain, discomfort rejuvenating your body.

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Elviros contour pillows are well designed to support by following the natural curve of your body keeps air passages optimal for less snoring and more restful sleep. The cutouts on the side give your top arm a place to rest and keep it at an angle so your shoulder is not hunching over in front of you.

TWO HEIGHTS---DESIGNED FOR BACK & SIDE SLEEPING: SIZE 64*(12.5/10.5)*33cm/25.2 x (4.1/4.9)*13inch (L*H*W), Back sleepers with cervical issues can sleep on the higher side (4.9inch) of the pillow with 2 horns as this side provides better support for the head and cervical, so as to keeps your neck properly aligned with the rest of your body. All the other back/side sleepers can sleep on the lower side (4.1inch).

100% PREMIUM MEMORY FOAM PILLOW: Elviros ergonomic sleeping pillow core is made of high- density slow rebound memory foam. That will provide sleeping firm support with amazing comfort and softness. Keeps its shape and firmness for long term use. THE MEMORY FOAM ITSELF WILL HAVE A VERY LIGHT SMELL, IF YOU ARE UNACCEPTABLE, PLEASE VENTILABLE IT FOR 3-5 DAYS

REMOVABLE BREATHABLE PILLOWCASE: The Made of 38% ice silk viscose with 62% Polyester. A breathable surface lets air circulate to keep the pillow cool while you sleep. It is removable with zippered and machine washable, so you can always keep it clean and smelling fresh. All material is chemical-free for better health.

SEPOVEDA Contour Memory Foam Pillow, Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain, Orthopedic Sleeping Pillows Therapeutica Bed Pillow for Side Sleepers Back Sleepers, Neck Support Pillow, Comfort and Correct Spine 2 new from $35.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features Neck Pain Relief: Ergonomically designed to allow neck and shoulder muscles to relax completely. Contoured shape promotes proper alignment relieving neck and back discomfort rejuvenating your body.

8h Deep Sleep:Study find that the relationship between bedding and sleep quality is affected by individual anthropometry and sleep posture, a sagging sleep system negatively affects sleep quality for people sleeping in a prone or lateral posture. SEPOVEDA Therapy memory foam is a benefit to these with sleeping problems.Try it for a new level of deep sleep comfort !

5s Dynamic Foam: Spinal alignment design, left and right airway system, breathing cotton, premium long-lasting memory 5 seconds rebound foam makes it distinguish it from all other memory foam pillows. First-rate gift for your family love, friends.

Made of 100% Memory Foam, fits the curve of neck, properly aligns your spine while sleeping.

Bed pillow maintains the natural curve of the neck with cervical contour to support your neck properly.The center cavity in the middle helps to cradle the head for optimal support and make you breathe better and smoothly.

Neck Pillows for Sleeping，Memory Foam Pillow, Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief, Orthopedic Contour Sleep Pillows, Bamboo Ergonomic Bed Pillow, Support for Back and Stomach for Side Sleepers 2 new from $26.99

3 used from $24.83

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features PREMIUM MEMORY FOAM: this OCESOPH memory foam pillow cradles to your body shape in response to heat and pressure, rebounds slowly and distributes body weight evenly; medium-to-soft firmness feel, ensure superior sleeping comfort

ERGONOMIC CONTOURED DESIGN: the bed pillow promotes natural traction for the neck and smooth breathing, improving the quality of the sleep; it effectively supports your head, neck, shoulder & upper back, relieves pain & pressure and promotes spinal alignment

ZIP COVER: the breathable knitted fabric outer cover has a hidden zipper, which protects the skin from scratches; hand wash (max. water temperature 104°F/40°C); do not wash the memory foam core

IDEAL FOR BACK/SIDE SLEEPERS: the center cavity ideally cradles your head, and the cervical contour helps to maintain the natural curve of your neck

NOTICE: new foam products often have a natural, non-harmful scent; please air the cervical pillow upon unpacking;all dimensions are measured manually with a possible deviation of 1-3 cm)

Power of Nature Memory Foam Pillow for Sleeping, Orthopedic Contour Cervical Pillow for Neck, Shoulder Pain, Pillows for Back Stomach Side Sleeper with Washable Breathable Cover 1 new from $31.99

Free shipping Check Price on Amazon

Features 【Contour Wave Design】 The size is 23.62" x 13.78" x 4.33"/3.54". The contour pillow conforms to the natural curve of your neck . Compared with other pillows, it seamlessly fits head and neck, adjusts to your individual shape, fills the gap and promotes spine alignment. It can help muscles relax and definitely improve your sleep quality.

【Breathable & Cool】 Pillowcase is made of environmentally-friendly and soft knitting fabrics.Thanks to the flow technology mesh cover design provides superior ventilation while regulating temperature to keep the pillow surface cool for the best sleep! No more sweaty faces. Experience extreme comfort with this bed pillow.

【Premium Memory Foam】Our contour pillows are made of high-quality memory foam material which supports and molds to the cervical contour of your head, neck and shoulders to ensure a better sleep. Comes with a hypoallergenic pillow case, soft and smooth,highly breathable. Fully removable and MACHINE WASHABLE for easy cleaning care.

【Comfortable and Safe】Safe to use, healthy for all, and do not attract dust and bugs. There is nothing toxic about the pillow. IN CASE you experience an odor which is a “Fresh Foam” odor, it is not harmful. The odor should dissipate within several hours when unpacked and aired out.

【After-service:】 - PON pay most attention to customer service and product quality. If you are not satisfied with our product or service for any reason, please feel free to contact us. We will either refund your money or redeliver a new product. READ 10 Best coax splitter Reviews with comparison - 2020

contour pillow Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above contour pillow. Just to mention, I went through about 13 hours, 125 Product to buy and test 7 of the contour pillow I listed.

When buying a contour pillow, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the contour pillow that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to contour pillow. Most contour pillows are in the price range of high to low. The best contour pillow is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest contour pillow, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the contour pillow you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a contour pillow.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a contour pillow and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits contour pillow has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best contour pillow test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the contour pillow that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the contour pillow keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the contour pillow, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best contour pillow test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

contour pillows from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy contour pillows from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the contour pillow keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best contour pillow test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a contour pillow in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the contour pillow I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best contour pillow test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)