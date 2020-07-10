10 Best cr123a battery Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best cr123a battery? Experts are here with the list of the best rated cr123a battery available in U.S. for 2020.

Energizer 123 Lithium Batteries, 3V CR123A Lithium Photo Batteries (6 Battery Count)

1 used from $11.13

Features Contains 6 Energizer 123 Lithium Photo Batteries, Delivering Long Lasting Performance for Your Camera, Shot After Shot

Compatible with today’s high tech devices: Energizer Photo Batteries provide dependable performance in flashlights, digital cameras, digital camcorders, smart home devices, flash units, lasers, and more

Reliably ready when you need them: Our 123 Photo Batteries hold power for up to 10 years in storage, so you can always have battery power at hand

Type: Lithium; Volt: 3

Replacement for: DL123A, CR17345, CR123A, K123LA

Streamlight 85177 CR123A Lithium Batteries, 12-Pack

Features Pack of 12 Streamlight lithium CR123A batteries

Excellent for streamlight flashlights

10 year storage life

Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)

Length 1.36" (34.5 millimeter), diameter 0.67" (17 millimeter)

AmazonBasics Lithium CR123a 3 Volt Battery - Pack of 6

Features One 6-pack of CR123A Lithium 3-volt batteries with 1,550mAh capacity

Improved design offers a 10-year leak-free shelf life; store for emergencies or use right away

Ideal for flashlights, night-vision goggles, and more

Note: Not recommended for Arlo security cameras and these batteries are NOT rechargeable; for rechargeable batteries check out AmazonBasics’ rechargeable line

To learn more about recycling single-use batteries, simply copy/paste this link into your browser: call2recycle.org/what-can-i-recycle

Energizer 123 Lithium Batteries, 3V CR123A Lithium Photo Batteries (12 Battery Count)

Features Energizer 123 Lithium Photo Battery, delivering long-lasting performance for your camera, shot after shot

Compatible with today’s high-tech devices: Energizer Photo Batteries provide dependable performance in flashlights, digital cameras, digital camcorders, smart home devices, flash units, lasers, and more

Reliably ready when you need them: Our 123 Photo Batteries hold power for up to 10 years in storage, so you can always have battery power at hand

Type: Lithium; Volt: 3

Replacement for: DL123A, CR17345, CR123A, K123LA

Rayovac 123A Lithium Batteries, 3V Lithium Photo Batteries (2 Battery Count)

Features 123A Batteries, 2 Pack of 123A Lithium Batteries

Rayovac 123A Lithium 3 Volt Batteries Provide Excellent Performance and Value For Specialty Devices

For Use in Specialty Devices – Camera Equipment, Home Security, Flashlights & More

Rayovac 123A Batteries Hold Power Up to 10 Years in Storage

Features Lithium Battery: DurACell's 123 3V batteries provide reliable, long lasting power for your digital cameras, portable lights, electronics and more

DurACell guarantees these batteries against defects in material and workmanship; should any device be damaged due to a battery defect, we will repair or replACe it at our option

Guaranteed for 10 years in storage: DurACell lithium batteries are guaranteed for 10 years in storage

Number 1 trusted battery brand: this DurACell 123 lithium battery is equivalent to cr17345, dl123, and el124

Features Non-Rechargeable Lithium battery

Rated 3 Volt, capacity 1.55Ah

Item Package Dimension: 4.0" L x 4.0" W x 1.0" H

Model Number: CR123A

Features High-performance batteries, optimized for high-drain use in flashlights

10-year shelf life

Wide temperature tolerance

Built-in heat and fault (short-circuit) protection

Made in the USA to SureFire specifications

CR123A Lithium Batteries RAVPower 8 Pack 3.7V 700mAh [CAN BE RECHARGED] Protected Batteries for Arlo Security Wireless Cameras VMC3030 VMK3200 VMS3330 3430 3530 and Flashlight Polaroid Microphone

Features Wide usage: RAVPower CR123A Lithium-ion Batteries which can be recharged are specifically designed for Arlo Security Camera and also made to power other High-drain devices such as flashlights, digital cameras and much more

Long-lasting & : much more economical to run, RAVPower 700mAh CR123A pack of 8 batteries are capable of being recharged up to 500 times. Not only save money but also protect environment

Fast Recharging: delivers an impressive 350 mAh of power for CR123A batteries that are fully charged in 3 hours

Unlimited charging options: equipped with a USB cable to recharge via any device with a USB port including wall chargers, car chargers or external batteries

Advanced protection: built with mischarging safety technology, If a battery that can not be recharged is inserted into the charger It will smartly detect and cut off power

Panasonic Industrial CR123A Lithium Battery 3V 6 Pack

Features 6 Panasonic Industrial CR123A Ultra Lithium 3-Volt Batteries

Bulk Packaging

