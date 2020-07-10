10 Best cup holder phone mount Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best cup holder phone mount? Experts are here with the list of the best rated cup holder phone mount available in U.S. for 2020.

[Upgraded] TOPGO Cup Holder Phone Mount Universal Adjustable Gooseneck Cup Holder Cradle Car Mount for Cell Phone iPhone Xs/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/Galaxy 2 new from $19.99

Features UPGRADED VERSION: Thank you for our customer who feedback the problem about the base too small could not fit the bigger cup holder and the knob is hard to turn. Be assured that TOPGO always take customer experience as first concern, so we release this Upgraded Version immediately to solve the problem. Now you can purchase confidently.

SIMPLE TO INSTALL: Cup holder phone mount is Adjustable and fits firmly and perfectly，securely in the cup holder for car, truck or SUV, fitting to varying size cup holders in your vehicle.

ADJUSTABLE GOOSENECK: Up to 8 inch long neck, makes it easier and flexible to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust the height as you like, achieve maximum flexibility.

UNIVERSAL CELL PHONE HOLDER: Suitable for all types of 2.01' - 3.54' wide devices, such as iPhone 11 XS/x/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S8/S7/Note8/Note9 , Huawei, HTC,LG, GPS,PSP etc.STRONG AND DURABLE: Made with an adjustable heavy base and durable plastic, the phone holder will securely lock in your cup holder. Holder has extended arms for wider depth and longer length, 360 degree rotation for desired position vertical or horizontal mode.

NOTE: Phone holder can not fit the phone with battery case, support maximum 0.51" thickness device,The maximum size of the Phone cradle-holders base is the diameter 4“, Please carefully compare the size of the car cup holder and the product before purchase to ensure that this product can be placed in the car cup holder.SECURE GRIP & ANTI-SLIP SURFACE: The curved arm and 2 holding feet provide all-round protection for your phone. Soft sponge cushions protect the devices from damage.

[Upgraded] Car Cup Holder Phone Mount Adjustable Automobile Cup Holder Smart Phone Cradle Car Mount for iPhone 11 Pro/XR/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/6s/Samsung S10+/Note 9/S8 Plus/S7 Edge(Black) 1 new from $18.99

Features ⭐[Easy & Quick Installation]: 2020 New Cup holder phone mount is Adjustable and fits firmly and perfectly，securely in the cup holder for car, truck or SUV, fitting to varying size cup holders in your vehicle. Featuring one-button release side arms and convenient holder legs. For those who have a car, this is worth having. It is the most reassuring choice to give this as a holiday christmas gift to someone you care about.

⭐[Strong, stable & Durable]: Made with an adjustable heavy base and durable plastic, the phone holder will securely lock in your cup holder. The curved arm and 2 holding feet provide all-around protection for your phone and protect the devices from damage; It can hold your phone without concern for your phone moving as you drive. The holder has soft holder grips/backing will not scratch your device.

⭐[Flexible Adjustable & Safe]: Enjoy a safe and the best viewing angle without obstructing your view, 360° rotatable for desired position vertical or horizontal mode on our cup holder cell phone holder. It can ensure safe driving whether you are talking, navigating, listening to music or charging.

⭐[Broad Compatibility]: Suitable for all types of 2.01' - 3.54' wide devices, such as iPhone 11 Pro/XS Mas/XR/8/7 Plus/6s, Samsung Galaxy S10/S9+/S8 Plus/S7 Edge/Note9, Huawei, HTC, LG, MOTO, GPS, PSP, Google Pixel, Nexus, Nikia, etc.

[Upgraded] Car Cup Holder Phone Mount Adjustable Gooseneck Automobile Cup-Holder-Phone-Car-Mount for iPhone 11 Pro/XR/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/6s/Samsung S10+/Note 9/S8 Plus/S7 Edge(Black) 1 new from $19.99

Features [2020 Upgrade More Adaptable Phone Holder]: More DEEPER phone holder (up to 0.9") with WIDER space (up to 4"). Featuring one-button release curved arm and extendable feet, they all with soft silicone pad. Let your phone without scratch first. Secondly, hold your phone securely without shaking or wobbling.

[Unique Infinitely Adjustable Base]: UP to 4" diameter, after attached rubber extender. You could adjust different sizes to fit your various cup holders in car, truck, RV, boat, golf cart, etc. The most adaptable base with modern design knob, made with durable plastic. Just little twist, not like open bottle caps.

[Flexible Adjustable Gooseneck]: Up to 8-inch long neck. You will get the best angle, the best position through adjusting the flexible gooseneck. The phone mount part can be rotated 360-degree. You could easily adjust the view you want, not just only vertical mode.

[Drive Now Text Later] Safety first! Keep your hands on the steering wheel and your eyes on the road while conveniently using your phones GPS navigation and hands-free features. You will worth try it if you have a car. It is the most reassuring choice to give this as a holiday christmas gift to someone you care about.

[Broad Compatibility]: Suitable for all types of 2.2” - 4” wide devices, such as iPhone 11 Pro/XS Mas/XR/8/7 Plus/6s, Samsung S10/S9+/S8 Plus/S7 Edge/Note9, Huawei, HTC, LG, MOTO, GPS, Google Pixel, Nexus, Nikia, etc. Note: You might not need to remove phone case, socket mount or something attached your phone when using this product. It will max support totally 0.8" thick device.

Official As Seen On TV Cup Call Cup Holder Phone Mount for Car by BulbHead - Adjustable Cell Phone Holder Fits Any Phone in Any Cup Holder - Rotates 360°, Tilts & Moves Left or Right 11 new from $19.98 Check Price on Amazon

Features FITS ANY SIZE CUP HOLDER: rubberized holders expand or contract to lock into any size cup holder, keeping your phone securely in place. Just drop it in and give it a twist for the perfect fit every time! There's no more fumbling for your phone or poor holders can't grip tight. Cup Call stays sturdy in your cup holder so your phone is always within reach!

TILTS, ROTATES, & TURNS 360°: Cup Call phone holder for car adjusts up or down and swivels left or right for a precise viewing angle day or night. It even rotates 360° making it easier to follow your GPS.

LOCKS YOUR PHONE IN PLACE: one of the most sought after phone accessories, Cup Call's adjustable holder ratchets down on any size device until the button is pressed to release the phone. It holds old cell phones, new smartphones, or any smartphone screen size. Even old flip phones and phones with pop stand rings work in Cup Call!

ALLOWS CHARGING: unlike other phone mounts, Cup Call has a space for easy access charging so your cables don't get in the way. And no more big cable messes - they’ll stay neat and concealed underneath in the cupholder. No more tangled wires!

MORE THAN YOUR CAR: where will you use Cup Call? If you've got cup holders, you can use Cup Call! Try it on the boat or golf cart - it's keeps your phone so securely in place! Cup Call works with any cup holder. Just drop it in, twist, then squeeze for a secure, tight fit.

Car Cup Holder Phone Mount,SZRSTH Universal Adjustable Cup Cellphone Holder Cradle Compatiable iPhone 11 Pro/XR/Xs/XS Max/X/8/7Plus/Samsung Glaxy S20/S10 1 new from $15.98

Features 【Easily adjust angle and height】SZRSTH iphone car mount uses two extenderable necks, You can adjust the height as you like to achieve maximum flexibility. It will not obstruct your car screen and buttons like other cell phone holder. The cup car phone holder intended to bring you the best driving experience, Free your hands, the car phone mount makes the journey more enjoyable.

【Upgrade Phone holder Clamp】Adjustable side clip and bottom clip will not block the phone keys. It is suitable for all mobile phones on the market, such as the iPhone 11 pro/XS Max/XR/8/7 Plus/6s, Samsung Galaxy S20/S10/S9/Note10, Huawei, HTC, LG, MOTO, GPS, MI, Google pixel, Nexus, Nokia, etc. Furthermore, Ultra-wide and Ultra-deep clip arms of the cup phone holder can perfect fit for thick case such as OtterBox and wallet cases etc.

【Ultra Stable Car Cup Phone Holder】Each adjustable base of the cup phone holder surrounded by a piece of soft silicone, you only adjust the knob lightly, it can be fixed firmly fill the vehicle cup holder in all directions. Suitable for all phones width of 2.1"-4.0". Ultra stable car cup phone holder leting you not shaking even on the bump or rugged road.

【Expandable & Durable Base】Compared to the previous generation cup holder phone mount, we added the silicone pads to allow the extension strip to support up to 2.5”-4” cup holders. Also, the rotating knob design becomes more ergonomic and easier to rotate. So it is securely mounted on the cup holder of a car, truck or SUV and is suitable for all sizes cup holders in the vehicle.

Kuelor Car Cup Holder Phone Mount, Adjustable Long Arm Cell Phone Holder with 360¡ã Rotatable Cradle for Most Smartphones Such as iPhone, Samsung and GPS 1 new from $19.99

Features EXPANDABLE CUP BASE: Durable adjustable base fits most standard size car cup holders, while still being simple to remove & reuse without damage.

ONE BUTTON RELEASE: Just press the button on the back of the phone holder to release your device in seconds. Suitable for all 1.9" - 4.1" wide devices, such as iPhone XS/8/8 Plus/6 Plus, Samsung Note 8/9/s9 , HTC, GPS, etc.

360¡ã FREE ROTATION: 360¡ã rotation ball head design for any angle of viewing, whether in landscape or portrait. Ensuring that you can drive safely without fearing accidents or fines.

FLEXIBLE GOOSENECK: Up to 12 inch long neck, makes it easier to operate and access your mobile phone. You can adjust the height as you like, achieve maximum flexibility.

SECURE GRIP & ANTI-SLIP SURFACE: The curved arm and 2 foldable holding feet provide all-round protection for your phone. Soft sponge cushions protect the devices from damage.

Miracase Cup Holder Phone Mount,[2020] Upgraded Universal Long Neck Never Shake Car Cup Phone Holder Cradle Car Mount for iPhone 11 Pro/XR/XS Max/X/8/7 Plus/6s/Samsung S10/Note 9/S8 Plus/S7,GPS etc 1 new from $19.99

Features 【2020 Upgraded Cup Phone Holder】- Miracase 2020 upgraded cup base can be adjusted from Min.2.3" to Max.4.2"，and Can be Extendable to 9" Length, fits most car cup holder,no need extra tools, you can get three packs of silicon slice for the base extension support to fit larger cup holder. Featuring one-button release curved arm and extendable feet,It ensures safe driving whether you are talking, navigating, listening to music or charging.

【Widely Compatibility Phone Holder】- Compatible with all cell phones and devices between 2.1-4.0 inches width (Support maximum 0.99" thickness device,). Fit iPhone XR/XS Max/XS/X/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Plus/S9/S8 Edge/Note 9, LG, Google, Sony, Huawei phones and More. Up to 4.2" cup diameter,You could use your cup holders in car, truck, RV, boat, golf cart, etc .

【Adjustable Long Neck】- Designed with a extentable neck from 5.5"-9" Length. Easy tightening & loosening mechanism, this car phone mount is made of high quality and environmentally friendly PVC for longer service life.

【Never Shack & Stable Version】 - Made with an adjustable heavy base and strong neck, which stops any shaking. A flexible swivel ball for 360° rotation and a jointed arm for 270° easy movement further enhance your best view of the phone.

【One-Year Warranty】Miracase car phone holder offers you Free Replacement or Refund within 360 days for any conditions, lifetime timely customer service. Any problems pls feel free to let us know.What You Get: 1x Adjustable Car Cup Holder Base ; 1x Universal Phone Clamp; 1x Warranty Card; 1x User Manual

WeatherTech CupFone -Universal Adjustable Portable Cup Holder Car Mount for Cell Phones 2 new from $42.95

Features 100% Designed, Engineered, and Manufactured in the USA by WeatherTech!

Designed using interchangeable base cups allowing you to customize the perfect snug fit.

The adjustable phone holder fits virtually all known mobile phones, including those with normal sized protective cases.

Base allows phone to rotate 360°, adjustable for viewing from any seat position.

Open access bottom lets you easily charge your mobile device while it is in place.

Cup Holder Phone Mount, WixGear Car Cup Holder Phone Mount Adjustable Automobile Cup Holder Smart Phone Cradle Car Mount 1 new from $24.99

Features CUP HOLDER PHONE MOUNT: This is better than any other cup holder phone mount, made with high quality materials that holds your phone safely and securely anywhere you drive. Flexible with sidearms which can be adjusted to hold any smartphone.

EASY TO INSTALL: This fits to every car cup holder. Simply insert the base into your car's cup holder. Turn dial and the base will gradually expand inside the cup holder - making base ultra secure.

HEAVY DUTY CAR MOUNT: This has a lot of innovative features. The neck arm is made of flexible steel letting you flex the position to your preference. Insert phone between the sidearms and adjust the width based on your device

ROTATE TO YOUR VIEW: This WixGear cup holder is 360 degrees rotatable design. This car holder for cellphone rotates just perfectly to your view, letting you view your phone without reflection caused by light. Great position to utilize your phone.

PERFECT FOR PHONES: This is perfect for phones equipped with GPS and or music players. Great for hand-free use. Many state laws require hands-free use of the phone in the car. Be safe and use this car mount

Macally Car Cup Holder Phone Mount - 8” Long Flexible Gooseneck with 360° Adjustable Holder - Securely Fits Phones with/without Case up to 4.1” Wide - Easy to Use Cup Phone Holder for Car SUV or Truck 2 new from $19.99

Features An adjustable firm grip mount fits the latest iPhones (XS XS MAX XR, X(10), 8, 8+, 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6 Plus, SE and previous generations), Samsung Galaxy S10 S10E S9 S9+ S8 S7 S6 S5, Motorola Moto, Sony Xperia XZ3 and ANY other mobile phones or devices between 1.77 inches and 4.1 inches in width

An adjustable base on the cell phone cup holder for a perfect fit in cars, trucks and other vehicles with standard-sized cup holders

8" inch long flexible neck and 360-degree rotatable holder to suit your desired angle

Able to hold devices the bulkiest of cases securely with its firm clamps and "feet" for support

