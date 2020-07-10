10 Best pencil case Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best pencil case? Experts are here with the list of the best rated pencil case available in U.S. for 2020.

You will invest your hard earned money buying this pencil case and I don’t want you to regret it. That is why I have spent a lot of time researching, reviewing, and comparing. To finally get to this list!

EASTHILL Big Capacity Pencil Pen Case Office College School Large Storage High Bag Pouch Holder Box Organizer Yellow Orange New Arrival 1 new from $11.99

Features [Large capacity] Upgraded size 8.66 x 4.13 x 2.56 inches with large capacity storage, can store up to up to 50 pens or 90 pencils, and can store small stationery in the mesh bag, such as Post-it notes, Rubber, Sticker, etc. In the middle of the small mezzanine, can put a few shorter pens that are often used.

[deformable] 1. Easy to carry around after folding, easy to store 2. Expand to get more pens.

[Fabric material] 100% unbleached canvas on the front, 100% cotton on the bottom, yellow in color closer to orange.

[Original Design] After more than ten years of design and improvement, we hope that you like our company's original products.

[As a Gift] It can also be given out as a gift for friends; and parents could give it to children as a birthday gift or Christmas gift.(Case only, pencils are not included)

iSuperb Cotton Linen Pencil Case Student Stationery Pouch Bag Office Storage Organizer Coin Pouch Cosmetic Bag 2 new from $8.98

Features Material: Washable Cotton Linen fabric.

Size:19.8*8*5 cm/7.7*3.1*1.9inch,perfect size to hold in your bag.

Multifunctional: Convenient to store pens, pencils, art paint brushes and other accessories, also can be used as cosmetic bags.

Smooth zipper,easy to open and close.

A perfect gift for teenager and yourself.

Homecube Pencil Case Big Capacity Pencil Bag Makeup Pen Pouch Durable Students Stationery with Double Zipper Pen Holder for School/Office, Green 1 new from $8.99

Features NICE SHAPE: Rectangular shape,longer length,fits longer pencils or longer items,convenient and practical, with beautiful bright loved colors.

BIG CAPACITY: Lots of room, fits up max to 45 pens and pencils as well as small items and gadgets,great for use and looks nice.

CENTER FLAP: Utilized to put your most used writing instruments for quick access, as well as your favorite pencils, markers and more.

MESH POCKET: Keep important small notes, cards, and tickets in an easy-to-view compartment.

BTSKY High Capacity Zipper Pens Pencil Case- Multi-Functional Stationery Pencil Pouch 72 Slots Colored Pencil Case Portable Pencil Bags with 2 Removable Sleeves(Purple) 1 new from $11.99

1 used from $10.89

Features Handy Design and Compact Size: The handle strap makes it very easy and convenient to carry anywhere. Lightweight and compact, you can unzip the pencil wrap when you are in the mood for coloring. After you are done, simply zip it up and toss it in your book bag or carryon.Size: 9.06''x6.3''x 2.75'', For the inside measurements, please refer to the size of journal 7.5"x5.8",the biggestjournal that it fits.

Pencil Case with Compartments: It holds 72 PENCILS with elastic holders, the slots are just for standard pencils, 2 of 3 sleeves are detachable. You can customize it to what you need to carry. The pencil bag has three double-sided flaps/sleeves for maximum storage space. Each sleeve holds 12 pencils and so easy to group all the colors and access the right one instantly.

Detachable Inserts Design: You can store, organize and carry 72 colored pencils or water color pencils and so much more. The interior zippered pocket is roomy enough for small items such as sharpeners, small notepads, erasers, cell phone, etc.

Great Protection for Coloring Tools: The elastic loop holds each pencil or pen securely and prevent them from falling out. The zipper in the back pouch ensures that nothing slips out during travel, this case is better for pencils, but aslo works for pens, they fit better if you leave an empty slot between each one.

Pefect Gift for Everyone: Ideal gift for Graduation, Birthday, Back to School. This is a pencil case for girls, boys and adults, just for everyone.

Enyuwlcm Heavy Canvas Stationery Stylish Simple Pencil Bag and Durable Compact Zipper Pencil Case Pouch 1 Pack Gray 1 new from $6.99

Features VERY DURABLE: High quality canvas with environmental-friendly and designed in concept of military using heavy duty canvas so it is highly durable and resistant for water.

PRACTICAL: Resistant to dirty and washable, easy clear. Small with simple design but has larger capacity. Gray pencil case is good for long time use and never goes out of fashion.

MULTI-FUNCTION: Convenient to store crayons, fountain pen, and art paint brushes etc stationery storage and other office accessory, also can be used as cosmetic bag, tool pouch or accessory bag.

ZIPPER PENCIL CASE: This gray pencil bag has good quality zipper which is easy closing and opening and keep your fountain pens, pencils, markers and other small items well protected. Add-on CLIP HOOK：You can hang it up after washing for easy

DIMENSIONS&GUARANTEE: 8.46 x2.56x2.56 inches (a bit larger than other color). Compact when zipped easily fit into your purse, school bag, backpack and brief case. We offer 6 months guarantee so if face any problem please contact with us freely for free replacement.

ANGOOBABY Large Pencil Case Big Capacity 3 Compartments Canvas Pencil Pouch for Teen Boys Girls School Students (Pink Strip Black Grid) 1 new from $10.99

1 used from $10.44

Features 【Large Storage】With 8.7 x 2.5x 3.5 inches dimension, this pencil case can hold pretty much everything a student needs. Large storage capacity allowing up to 30-75 slim pencils and other small items. Rectangular design that can hold 8-inches extra-long pencils.

【Unique Designs】 There is a special three compartments design for this pencil pouch to separate and organize your different items. The main compartment could be open widely and easily, allowing you to quickly see everything inside and find precisely what you're looking for.

【Smooth & Durable Zipper】Made with quality zippers, easy to open and close.

【Sturdy Material】The pencil bag is made of high-quality soft canvas fabric; washable and wear-resistant, durable to use. The sturdy canvas material protects the contents inside and the lightweight making it easy to take with you anywhere. It's very practical in your daily life!

【Multi-function】It’s a multifunctional bag with 3 compartments which can meet practical needs for different people, it is not only a stationery case bag for primary, middle, high school, or college students, but also a travel bag, makeup cosmetic bag and cable accessory bag for men, women, adults, and office desk supplies. This bag is really all in one bag for daily use.

EASTHILL Pencil Case Grid Pencil Pouch with 3 Compartments Stationery Bag Pencil Bag for Girls Teens Students Art School and Office Supplies (Plaid White) 1 new from $9.98

Features [Large Storage] Dimension: 21x7x6cm/8.2 x 2.76 x 2.36inches. This pencil bag with wide opening design for easy storing and searching.3 compartments can hold up to 25 pencils or regular pens. Roomy space for 18cm rulers, eraser, stapler, clips, sticky tape.

[Unique Design] Special tray type design pencil case with 1 wide opening pencil case sturdy and smooth zipper with double zipper silder design makes it easy to open and close; inner with 3 connected compartments easy to sort items and access the right items instantly.

[Durable Material] Made of high quality soft canvas fabric, against dust, scratches, and abrasions durable to use; washable and wear resistant,also made with quality zippers, very durable and smooth.

[Multi Purpose] This is a multi-functional pencil pouch with 3 connected compartments. It's not only a stationery case bag for middle high college school students but also can be used for office accessories organization or makeup bag.

LIHIT LAB Zipper Pen Case, 7.9 × 2 × 4.7 Inches, Black (A7551-24) 21 new from $5.99

Features Multi-Layered Storage: large, wide open pockets allows you to store a variety of stationery items including pens, pencils, erasers, lead, sketchpads, notebooks, scissors and much more

Secure: with internal mesh pockets and a external zipper closure, this pen case will ensure your items remain organized and protected, especially when on-the-go

Durable: high quality case has a sturdy polyester exterior that is dirt resistant, easy to clean and holds up well in backpacks and bags

Multi-Functional: designed to accommodate use in the workplace as well as in the classroom; also commonly used by artists for storage

Capacity: fits 12-14 standard sized pens

Rolybag Cute Floral Flower Canvas Zipper Pencil Cases, Multi-functional Cosmetic Makeup Bag lovely Flower Tree Fabric Coin Purse (4 Pcs) 1 new from $4.39

Features ★Quality material: made of soft canvas fabric, washable and wear resistant, beautiful,durable to use; Lightweight for convenient carrying;it's very practical for your daily life! in vantage

★Zipper：Smooth zipper appearance smooth to close tight to protect items in; Convenient to organize small items .Size:7 .48inches(Length) x 3.9.3 inches (Heigth)

★Multifunctional: This is bag is very practical big capacity ,can use to hold cosmetics, stationery, cell phones, glasses, coins, keys, credit cards or other sundries;The different colors help to categorize and organize your items.

★Beautiful Pattern Design and Color：Four colors, Beige blue pink and brown pastoral style pattern,the different colors help to categorize and organize your items.

★100% SATISFACTION CUSTOMER RESPONSE SERVICE: No worries, if you are not completely satisfied with the purchased goods, please send us an email, 24 hours to respond quickly to customer service, we will replace or refund.

ANGOOBABY Foldable Pencil Case Big Capacity Pencil Pouch Large Pencil Bag Makeup Bag for Teen School (Gray) 1 new from $10.49

Features 【Large Storage】 This pencil case has an amazing capacity of approximately 30-80 pens (up to 100 slim short pencils) and other items. As large enough as it is, there is no problem to hold 8-inches extra-long pencils/pens and a calculator in the main compartment.

【Sturdy Material】Made of high-quality 720D matte PU fabric outside and 420D polyester inside, it is washable and wear-resistant, durable to use. By using high-quality zippers, they are smooth and durable, easy to open and close.

【Foldable Pencil Pouch】Unzipper the bottom, 3 inches will be increased to the height of the pencil case, making it larger than before. You can fold it away when not needed. The folded size is small, which is convenient for storing.

【Multi-function】One Pocket outside allows you putting cards, sticky notes, and other frequent using items. Then there is a mesh pocket with zipper, allowing you putting rules, erasers, and other items. Besides, 5 elastic slots are available in the middle place. When you insert your pens in the slots, there is a mesh pocket to prevent your pens moving.

【Using Place】It’s a multifunctional pencil pouch which can meet practical needs for different people, it is not only a stationery case bag for primary, middle, high school, or college students, but also a travel bag, makeup cosmetic bag and cable accessory bag for men, women, adults, and office desk supplies. This bag is really all in one bag for daily use.

pencil case Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above pencil case. Just to mention, I went through about 32 hours, 104 Product to buy and test 5 of the pencil case I listed.

When buying a pencil case, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the pencil case that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to pencil case. Most pencil cases are in the price range of high to low. The best pencil case is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest pencil case, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the pencil case you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a pencil case.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a pencil case and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits pencil case has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best pencil case test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the pencil case that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the pencil case keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the pencil case, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best pencil case test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

pencil cases from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy pencil cases from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the pencil case keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best pencil case test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a pencil case in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the pencil case I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best pencil case test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)