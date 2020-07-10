10 Best third party switch controller Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best third party switch controller? Experts are here with the list of the best rated third party switch controller available in U.S. for 2020.

Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch,Remote Pro Controller Gamepad Joystick for Nintendo Switch Console, Supports Gyro Axis, Turbo and Dual Vibration [Update Version] 3 new from $34.99

Features 【High Performance】High compatibility for ultimate gaming experience, Ralthy Wireless Switch Controller is compatible with Nintendo Switch, ideal for playing Zelda , Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart etc.

【Turbo & Dual Shock】This switch wireless controller supports turbo function and screenshot, dual vibration make you feel ultimate gaming experience.

【Long & Update Battle】 This Switch Pro controller is wireless and can be easily paired with Switch console via Bluetooth. It only takes 2 hours for this pro Switch controller to be fully charged while it supports 7 to 10 HOURS of CONTINUOUS PLAYING!!!

【Lightweight & multi-person sharing】 The weight of this Switch Pro Controller is light, ergonomic, comfortable and fashionable, and it is more comfortable to play games. It supports 4 people to play games at the same time, ideal for family fun and parties.

【Covered by 3-Year Warranty 】 This wireless controller for Nintendo Switch is covered by 45-day return guarantee & 3-year warranty and lifetime technical support. Our professional after-sales team is at your service in 24/7. Please feel free to contact us for help.

Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, TGJOR Wireless Switch Gamepad Compatible with Nintendo Switch Console, Built-in Motor with Dual Shock, Gyro Axis (Turbo Buttons) 1 new from $21.99

Features [COMPATIBILITY]: TGJOR Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is fully compatible with Nintendo switches and perfect support for Nintendo games. NOTE: Third-party products are not made by Nintendo. When the controller run out of power, you need to reset it to charge. It is to protect the battery board.

[BLUETOOTH CONNECTION]: TGJOR Wireless Switch Controller Can be paired quickly, stable wireless connection with console. Strong anti-interference ability, easy handling and stable connecting signal (Please read the connection instruction before pairing).

[ADVANCED FEATURES]: TGJOR Nintendo controller supports Gyro axis function and dual motors vibration function, no NFC and awake-up function. Vibration feedback gives you a compelling gaming experience. Super sensitive button sensing provides an accurate gaming experience. Dual analog sticks and expansion triggers provide precise movement control.

[ERGONOMIC DESIGN]: Handles of TGJOR nintendo game controllers are made with high-quality rubber, non-slip grip handles which give you a firm and secure grip, yet soft enough to ensure maximum comfort even for those long fun-filled gaming streaks, while reducing the chance of controller has been destroyed making your controller safer.

[CUSTOMER SERVICE]: We provide friendly customer services forever . Buy with confidence. If you have any concerns or questions about this product, please feel free to contact us via Amazon!

Controller for Switch, BestOff Left and Right Controllers Compatible for Nintendo Switch Console as a Joy Con Controller 2 new from $50.99

Features 【Performance】: This model is for switch console. Wireless connection with strong anti-interference ability and stable signal, working distance range up to 8 meters. The controller have the vibration and sensor functions, and can be used through wired and Bluetooth. Two controllers can be used independently in each hand. They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games.

【Multiplayer】: excellent teamwork is key to winning matches. Controller for switch can connect with 7 pcs of controller at the same time, Make a great coordinate with your teammates, enjoy the laughter and Cheers together!

【Easy to use】: If the controller have been connected, the controller will be connecting the console automatically when turn of the controller. Connect the PC by USB, you can Easy updating the controller through the system.

【Save battery】: the controller will turn off automatically and enter into the sleep mode If the controller have not been operated or You manual shutdown. The controller can be charged by console or USB. Full of power, It can working time for playing vibration game: ≤10H, working time for playing without vibration game: ≤20H.

【EXCELLENT STRUCTURE】Ergonomically designed, maximize the comfort of your hand. A stylish Pro controller for Switch, Slim body but acts as a fantastic teamwork sharp weapon. High-strength plastic construction, not afraid of drops and shocks.

YHT Wireless Joy Con Controller for Nintendo Switch, Replacement Joy Pad Controllers Compatible for Nintendo Switch Console,Comfortable Handheld Gamepad(Red&Blue) 1 new from $42.99

Features PERFECT REPLACEMENT:These Third-Party joy con controllers can be used as a single wireless controller and also can be played with separately.With responsive buttons and smooth 360°all-round joy sticks,this gamepad is a great replacement joycon compatible with Nintendo switch console.

COMFORTABLE ERGONOMIC DESIGN:The handles of this joy pad controller is larger than original and more comfortable for your hands with unique grip and ergonomic design, light weight construction making you feel much more comfortable for long hours of handheld gaming time.

6-AXIS SENSING & VIBRATION Features:Equipped with 6-axis gyroscope and vibration features,accurate positioning,giving you more realistic feedback,suitable for all kinds of racing shooting and running games,compatible with all switch system.

EASY CONNECT & LONG BATTERY LIFE: The switch Joy Con controller is very nice to keep a pair connected to the Switch console and can be automatically connected to use when in docked mode.Buit-in rechargeable 400mAh battery which provides about 110 hours playing time after full charged for 2 hours.

AFTER-SALES SERVICE:We offer free replacement if there is non-man-made broke to the controller within 1 year.We offer 7*24 hours friendly and professional customer service,if there are any questions, please feel free to contact us.

Wireless Joy Pad Controller for Nintendo Switch, Replacement Joy Con with Redesigned Ergonomic Hand Grip Comfortable Handheld Gamepad Joy-Con Remote (Neon Red & Neon Blue) 1 new from $43.59

Features [Perfect Compability] The left (L) and right (R) Joy Con can be played with separately and also can be combined as a single controller. Buttons are responsive and the 360°all-round joy sticks are smooth. With the great replacement joycon, You can play by yourself or share with friends, multiple ways, depending on you.

[Comfortable to Hold] If you mainly use your switch as a handheld, these joy cons are great choice. With the unique grip and ergonomic design, It makes all the difference in using your switch. A must have for long handheld gaming time. Which brings much more comfortable feeling. You can now play for hours without your hands hurting. Especially fits for large hands.

[Easy to Connect] You will find it is really nice to be able to keep a pair connected to the Switch and have another pair to use when in docked mode. Work just like the controllers that came with the Switch and pair up automatically as soon as are connected. You can simply attach the Joy-Con controllers to the console or take a wirelss connection with entering the menu "Controllers" - "Change Grip/Order" on your SWITCH console.

[Multi-Function Support] These joy pad controllers give you total gameplay flexibility. Equipped with 6 axis gyroscope and vibration, accurate positioning, suitable for all kinds of racing shooting and running games, compatible with all switch system. Built-in Rechargeable 400mAh rechargeable battery，provides 10 hours continuous playing and only takes 2 hours to charge. Strong anti-interference ability, easy handling and stable connecting signal.

[Lifetime Service] WE WILL PROVIDE FREE REPLACEMENT IF THERE IS NON-MAN-MADE BROKE TO THE PRODUCT WITHIN A YEAR. We want you to enjoy every great game moment with our durable N-Switch Joy Pad. If you have any question or not 100% satisfied with your purchase, let us know! We are always willing to provide you with the best service. Contact us via Amazon and we can help with any issues that you may have.

Controller Replacement for Nintendo Switch, L/R Pro Remote Wireless Controller Comfort Grips Gamepad Plug and Play Auto Connect Compatible with Nintendo Switch Console - Red and Blue 1 new from $41.99

Features ▶【Shape design】: It is a good choice for replace the original controller of Nintendo switch. Neon Red ( left ) and Neon Blue ( right ) Joy Pads, Made of anti-scratch and anti-slip durable ABS material. Ergonomic design and light weight, the line desigh fits the hand well, even for a long continuous game time is still comfortable.

♦【Easy and fast connection method】: The wireless connection method of the controller is the same as the original controller, it is easy to pair, plug and play, automatically reconnect, stable signal, simple and convenient.

♦【Click feeling and Precise control】: 256-level precision 3D joystick, the joystick is sensitive and easy to operate. Buttons have a good click feeling, they are not too hard or too soft. The players will own a good game experience and precise game control in the game important moment, makes you the king of the game.

♦【Multi use and Multi function】: Can be used as two separately controller or as one whole game controller. Both left and right controllers support gyroscope function and dual motor vibration function. Support screenshot and storage function.

▶【100% Satisfaction Guarantee】:This is a Third-party Made product, different size from original controller, it's bigger than the original one. The other features are the same, and the game experience is also good as the the original one. If there is any problem with the controller received, please feel free to contact us through Amazon email.

Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, Bigaint Pro Controller Compatible with Nintendo Switch Support Gyro Axis Function & Double Vibration 2 new from $25.65

Features NINTENDO SWITCH COMPATIBILITY-The wireless connection design allows you to connect the switch more conveniently and quickly. It is suitable for all Nintendo games, and meets the needs of gamers to the greatest extent.

HIGH PERFORMANCE-High sensitive buttons, supports gyro axis function and dual motor double vibration function（No NFC function） screen capture function, gives you extreme gaming experience.

SUPER BATTERY LIFE has a built-in 380mAh rechargeable lithium battery. Only need to charge 2-3H, you can play games up to 5H!

ERGONOMIC DESIGN-The ergonomic design and lightweight structure make it comfortable to play games even for a long time. Up to four wireless Pro controllers for switching can be connected at the same time, so you can compete with your family and friends!

WIRELESS CONNECTION-Nintendo Switch can be paired quickly and easily through V3.0 Bluetooth. Maintain stability through powerful anti-interference function design. No need to install any driver, plug and play, easy to use.(To connect to the PC, you need to use a USB cable and download X360 in your computer to match) If you have any questions, please contact us at any time.

Kinvoca Joy Con Controller Replacement for Nintendo Switch, L/R Joycon Pad with Wrist Strap, Alternatives for Nintendo Switch Controllers, Wired/Wireless Switch Remotes - Red and Blue 1 new from $42.99

Features Designed for Nintendo Switch - ideal replacement for Switch Joycon; same set of original Joy-con buttons; used independently in each hand or attached to console for use in handheld mode; anti-scratch and anti-slip durable ABS material

Easy & Fast Pair - bluetooth wireless / wired connection, stable signal; automatically reconnect; rechargeable battery life around 10 hours, and 20 hours for non vibration gaming session; charged by console or mirco usb

High Precision Control - precise aiming and shooting; responsive analog stick; includes an accelerometer and gyro sensor in each controller; dual rumble supported; making independent left and right motion control possible

Ergo Fit - streamlined design helps to rest your palms and index fingers; similar weight to the original Joy Con; feels like an ergonomic comfort grip when attached to console

What You Get - left controller x 1, right controller x 1, micro usb cable x 1, strap x 2, user manuel x 1, lifetime technical support (Note: updated through PC only, please contact seller for update firmware and latest driver)

Gamecube Controller, Wired Gamepad for Nintendo Wii Console (Black and Orange) 1 new from $17.99

Features ★NOTE –Third Party Product and is not manufactured by Nintendo.But Compatible with the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Gamecube.

★High Performance – Dual Analog joysticks,Fully analog pressure sensitive action buttons & D-Pad,Same great fluent features as the original Nintendo GameCube controller.

★Perfect Use experience – For GameCube and Wii games.If you want to start playing Melee Or any Smash game,these are a great place to start.

★Favorite Gift – Accessible to people of all ages and all abilities.

★100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Any query, please feel free to contact us at the first time, We will ALWAYS replace a faulty product or refund your purchase within 45 days.

Wireless Switch Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch Lite,Switch Remote Control Gamepad Joypad for Nintendo Switch Console,Switch Joystick Controller with Turbo,Motion Control and Vibration 2 new from $29.69

Features 【HIGH PERFORMANCE PRO CONTROLLER SWITCH】This wireless switch controller supports motion controls,3 levels dual motors vibration feedback,6-axis gyro somatosensory,auto sleep,3 Levels Turbo Speed (5 / S, 12 / S, 20 / S) and screenshot functions.Work with Bluetooth within 393ft,this switch remote controller is the best 3rd party switch pro control for The Legend of Zelda / Super Mario Odyssey / Splatoon 2 / Mario Kart /Animal Crossing etc. (Support the newest version console)

【3 LEVELS ADJUSTABLE TURBO FUNCTION】This wireless pro controller for nintendo switch supports 3 levels adjustable TURBO function: 5 / S, 12 / S, 20 / S. Give you COZY FIGHTING.The trigger and the rockers fit the finger size,making the switch game joystick perfectly solves the pain points that the original controller makes your fingers fatigued,and the control is more flexible and durable.Note that this pro controller for switch does not support Android or Gear VR Oculus and Super Mario Party !

【BUILT-IN DUAL MOTOR & MOTION CONTROLS】With 6-Axis gyro somatosensory and motion controls functions,the controller for nintendo switch enables high-precision recognition of direction and visual field;The switch game gamepad can be adjusted with 3 levels shock:strong,medium and weak,providing excellent vibration effect.Somatosensory,vibration,turbo and screenshot capabilities give you the same experience as the original pro controller for a more engaging gaming experience.

【ERGONOMIC & LONG TIME PLAY】Concave rocker, streamlined grip and lower micro-convex trigger button make the wireless remote control comfortable held in hands even for long hours of continuous gaming.Matte non-slip material, long-lasting effective anti-sweat.Built-in 400mAh battery of large capacity supports 12-15 hours, fully charged for 2 hours.The pro controller switch is rechargeable via Type-C cable, playable while charging.

【UPDATE AND USAGE GUIDE】The switch pro gamepad will automatically switch to sleep mode after 5 minutes without operation.About connecting, calibration or other usage issues, you could search "q44 switch controller" on Youtube to refer to the product guide.

third party switch controller Buyer’s Guide 2020

I have spent a long time including the above third party switch controller. Just to mention, I went through about 38 hours, 114 Product to buy and test 4 of the third party switch controller I listed.

When buying a third party switch controller, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the third party switch controller that best suits your needs. So should I start?

1st Prize

No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to third party switch controller. Most third party switch controllers are in the price range of high to low. The best third party switch controller is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.

You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest third party switch controller, you should choose one that costs around.

2. Do you have what you need?

It is important that the third party switch controller you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a third party switch controller.

Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a third party switch controller and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits third party switch controller has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best third party switch controller test available for your budget.

3. The brand is important!

I always recommend my readers to choose the third party switch controller that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the third party switch controller keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.

4. Check offers

Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the third party switch controller, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best third party switch controller test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.

5. Guarantee items!

third party switch controllers from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy third party switch controllers from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.

6. Read the reviews

The best way to recognize the third party switch controller keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best third party switch controller test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.

7. Trustworthy seller

This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a third party switch controller in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the third party switch controller I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.

Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.

The judgment

I hope I could help you find the best third party switch controller test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)