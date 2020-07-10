10 Best whole house surge protector Reviews with comparison – 2020

Looking for expert advice to buy the best whole house surge protector? Experts are here with the list of the best rated whole house surge protector available in U.S. for 2020.
EATON CHSPT2ULTRA Ultimate Surge Protection 3rd Edition, 2.38" Length, 5.25" Width 7.5" Height
Features
- Universally connects to any manufacturer’s load center (breaker box)
- Easy to use
- High quality product
Siemens FS140 Whole House Surge Protection
Features
- First Surge Surge Protective Devices (SPDs) are Type 2 and UL / cUL 1449 listed, meeting designated protection requirements
- Get 3 stage commercial grade notification for your commercial or residential applications
- Compatible with any brand of load center and breakers
- Enclosure rated for type 4 outdoor, and can also be installed inside the load center
- 10 year product and connected equipment
Square D by Schneider Electric HEPD80 Home Electronics Protective Device
Features
- Equal protection to circuits and receptacles throughout home. Protects appliances/equipment that are not plugged into a surge strip
- Includes an LED indicator
- NEMA 4X rated for outdoor/indoor use, 80,000 amp Surge Current Rating, 25,000 amp SCCR. CSA and UL 1449 3rd Edition Type 1 SPD
- The HEPD80 is easily connected to any brand of residential load center and provides the customer a green status LED to ensure proper protection
- Product warranty of 5 years and 50,000 residential downline warranty
Leviton 51120-1 120/240 Volt Panel Protector, 4-Mode Protection, Light Commercial/Residential Grade, In NEMA 1 Enclosure
Features
- 120/240 Volt Panel Protector 4-Mode Protection
- Real time diagnostic visual indicator shows power and suppression status for each protected phase
- Standard J-Box metal enclosures
- Compatible with Decora Home Controls
- Limited Lifetime
Intermatic Smart Guard IG2240-IMSK Whole Home Surge Protector,Black
Features
- TPMOV surge protection technology
- Includes three IModules with LED power and protection status lights
- IModules replace quickly and easily, eliminating the need to install a new SPD unit
- Type 1 Enclosure for indoor applications in metal
- $50,000 connected equipment warranty for 10 years on appliances and electronics
Siemens QSA2020SPD Whole House Surge Protection with Two 20-Amp Circuit Breakers for Use Only on Siemens Panels
Features
- Provides whole house surge protection
- Takes up the space of two standard single pole breakers, but also includes two single pole breakers.150 VAC, 40 mm metal oxide varistors
- The SPD device protects the entire panel and all branch circuits from surges
- Initial clamping level is 240 volts
- Handy LED lights provide protection status notification
Square D by Schneider Electric HOM2175SB Homeline SurgeBreaker Surge Protective Device Takes 2 Load Center Spaces
Features
- Equal protection to circuits and receptacles throughout home
- Includes an LED indicator
- Can be used in service entrance locations, CSEDs and Homeline load centers
- Plug-on installation, requires 2 spaces
- UL 1449 3rd Edition Listed
Square D by Schneider Electric QO2175SB QO SurgeBreaker Surge Protective Device Takes 2 Load Center Spaces
Features
- Equal protection to circuits and receptacles throughout home
- Includes an LED indicator
- Can be used in service entrance locations, CSEDs and QO load centers
- Plug-on installation, requires 2 spaces
- UL 1449 3rd Edition Listed
Leviton 51110-SRG Residential Surge Protection Panel
Features
- LEDs show power and surge protection status for each phase
- Protection for up to 26,000 amps of surge current per mode
- Compatible with Decora Home Control devices
- Cost effective surge-protection for commercial/residential environments
- In NEMA 4X enclosure
Eaton BRSURGE Br Series Whole-Panel Surge Arrest Breaker
Features
- Plugs into a single-phase type Br load center and occupies two 1" pole spaces provides whole panel surge protection
- Surge arrester
- Br cutler hammer
whole house surge protector Buyer’s Guide 2020
I have spent a long time including the above whole house surge protector. Just to mention, I went through about 15 hours, 208 Product to buy and test 4 of the whole house surge protector I listed.
When buying a whole house surge protector, there are always a few things to keep in mind. I want to share it with you. If you are not convinced by the list above, you can check these factors and find the whole house surge protector that best suits your needs. So should I start?
1st Prize
No matter what you buy, the price of the product is one of the most important things and the same applies to whole house surge protector. Most whole house surge protectors are in the price range of high to low. The best whole house surge protector is listed on the top of list. If the budget doesn’t matter, I recommend you choose the first product.
You can opt for the second place. It’s as good as the first one, but costs a lot less. However, if the budget is a big problem and you are looking for the cheapest whole house surge protector, you should choose one that costs around.
2. Do you have what you need?
It is important that the whole house surge protector you buy contains all the features you are looking for. Because if you don’t meet your requirements, how would it be best for you? If you are looking for something future-proof. The first model I listed is the best overall and has all the features you should be looking for in a whole house surge protector.
Make a list of all the items you are looking for in a whole house surge protector and then compare them with the models listed. If it suits your functional requirements, you should check the price. If it fits your budget, check out the other benefits whole house surge protector has to offer. If you have any additional benefits that may be useful to you, hooray! You have just found the best whole house surge protector test available for your budget.
3. The brand is important!
I always recommend my readers to choose the whole house surge protector that comes from a well-known brand. Because it will not only be excellent in terms of product quality, but will also offer better customer support that can come in handy if there is a problem with the whole house surge protector keyword in the future. A brand may be great in US or around the world, but if it doesn’t offer a service near you, it can be a problem. So when choosing a brand, make sure that the customer service or support center is nearby.
4. Check offers
Back then, you had to go to different stores to find out the exact price of the whole house surge protector, and in some cases there were very few local stores. However, with an increase in e-commerce websites like Amazon US, you can always get the best whole house surge protector test at a very reliable price. For this reason, I have inserted the link to the Amazon list of products. If this is not urgent, you can wait a few days to check.
5. Guarantee items!
whole house surge protectors from well-known brands are not easily damaged, and even if they do, there is a guarantee that you can repair for free if there is a problem with the manufacturer or a malfunction for no reason. However, if you buy whole house surge protectors from unknown brands that are not guaranteed, there is a good chance that you will end up spending a large amount on repairs and maintenance.
6. Read the reviews
The best way to recognize the whole house surge protector keyword is to try or use it. But that is not possible. However, there are many customer reviews that explain the pros and cons that can be really helpful. Since this post is all about helping you find the best whole house surge protector test, I can’t end up writing detailed reviews for each of the products. For this reason, until I get detailed product reviews, my suggestion would go through the actual customer reviews on Amazon.
7. Trustworthy seller
This is usually not the case, but I have had some bad experiences looking for a whole house surge protector in the offline market. They told me that the model I buy is from a well-known brand. After using it for 2 months when I encountered a problem with the product, I contacted the service center and was made aware that the whole house surge protector I was wearing was not really made for you by the service and is a first copy.
Following my advice, I would like to ask you to ensure that you shop from reliable sellers like Amazon and other popular stores that offer excellent customer support! In the event of such a scam, you can contact Amazon – report fraudulent activity, help other people avoid the purchase, and also get a refund.
The judgment
I hope I could help you find the best whole house surge protector test in US for 2020. Write a comment if I was helpful so that I could stay motivated and find many more guides for different products on the market. If I wasn’t helpful, you could still contact me and point out the mistakes I made (I’m open to accepting them publicly.)
