13 Festive July 4 Makeup and Nail-Art Ideas

31 mins ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
2 Views
The Fourth of July looks a little different this year. You may not have gathered for a big cookout or packed a beach bag to catch fireworks, but there are still ways to celebrate with your outfit or festive beauty and nail art.

When it comes to makeup, this summer is all about the eyes. You wear your mask, so make a bold shadow or liner to keep your eyes moving.

So be inspired to experiment with bold beauty looks on July 4th with these nail art looks and makeup moments courtesy of the Los Angeles-based brand. Olive & June, And a slew of amazing nail gurus and makeup artists.

Nails

Ombre Mani

To create an on-trend tonal ombré mani – where Each nail Different color – Olive & June recommends painting one color at a time rather than each finger as you usually do. This makes it easier and faster by toggling between bottles in less time! For example, if you are making two nails of silver in each hand (called their metallic polish) OJPAS), First do four nails on both hands. Then red, then blue, then all white nails.
Olive & June ombre July 4 manicure
Olive & June ombré July 4 manicure

Polka-dot turquoise

After shaping and preparing the nails, apply two coats of sheer white polish like brand BEB. Let the nails dry for five to 10 minutes between each coat. Use the toothpick to create small red and blue dots. (Try cherry-red CV Polish and Cobalt Blue CNH Polish, both $ 8.) To create larger dots, use the blunt end of Brush up clean (Or blunt end of an eyeshadow brush) dipped in white polish (HD, $ 8). Let the drops dry for five to 10 minutes before finishing with a Top coat.

Star-spangled turquoise

Apply two coats of the color you like, and let the nails dry for five to 10 minutes between coats. (Cobalt Blue, as it is called CNH, Shown here). Once the nails are dry, press on the star stickers ($ 7.50) Wherever you like, and seal with a top coat. Tip: Try to use stickers, they are also available TargetTo cover up the chips!

Modern French manicure

Nail artist Holly Falcone created a modern French manicure entirely using pink base and sky-blue tip. (Shadow Chanel.) Blue pastel.)

“Rock the Vote” is turquoise

Bettina Goldstein uses crystals to convey the message.

The half moon is a half French manicure
Using a limited edition of Chanel, Miss Pop goes to the future femininity Pure White Polished.

Cheeky cherry manicure

Natalie Pawlowski’s fruity look was created with toothpicks.

Scarlett Squiggle Manicure
Another cool Natalie Pawlowski creation: each nail has a unique red pattern painted on a clear clear base.

Makeup

Bold Blue Cat Eye
Pro makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan is currently partnering with the new Beauty App Cherry, This feline developed with a blue gel liner and matching blue mascara. “For this look, I used Morph Gel Liner Vitamin Sea And L’Oréal Voluminous Mascara Cobalt blue, ”she says. “Keep the skin and lips pretty fresh and let the eye do all the talking.”

Bold Blue Eye Look by Kelsey Eehan
Kelsey Denehan’s Bold Blue Eye Look

Red, white and blue eyes

Patti Dubraf, who works with Margot Robbie, Priyanka Chopra and more, experimented with silver stars and matte blue and red shades.

Punch paint eyes

Made Apatow’s brush stroke bright-red shade and defined lashes look daring by makeup artist Joe Baker.

Filled winged liner

Alan Avendano’s Architectural Eyeliner Look Mode, yet elegant.

White-out liner

Inspired by Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me” music video look, Katrina Marrufo used Maybelline’s tattoo studio White Eyeliner to create this dramatic eye look.

