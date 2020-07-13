13 Festive July 4 Makeup and Nail-Art Ideas

The Fourth of July looks a little different this year. You may not have gathered for a big cookout or packed a beach bag to catch fireworks, but there are still ways to celebrate with your outfit or festive beauty and nail art.

When it comes to makeup, this summer is all about the eyes. You wear your mask, so make a bold shadow or liner to keep your eyes moving.

So be inspired to experiment with bold beauty looks on July 4th with these nail art looks and makeup moments courtesy of the Los Angeles-based brand. Olive & June, And a slew of amazing nail gurus and makeup artists.

Nails

Ombre Mani

To create an on-trend tonal ombré mani – where Each nail Different color – Olive & June recommends painting one color at a time rather than each finger as you usually do. This makes it easier and faster by toggling between bottles in less time! For example, if you are making two nails of silver in each hand (called their metallic polish) OJPAS ), First do four nails on both hands. Then red, then blue, then all white nails.

Buy it now Star-spangled turquoise Apply two coats of the color you like, and let the nails dry for five to 10 minutes between coats. (Cobalt Blue, as it is called CNH, Shown here). Once the nails are dry, press on the star stickers ($ 7.50) Wherever you like, and seal with a top coat. Tip: Try to use stickers, they are also available TargetTo cover up the chips! Buy it now Modern French manicure

Nail artist Holly Falcone created a modern French manicure entirely using pink base and sky-blue tip. (Shadow Chanel.) Blue pastel.)