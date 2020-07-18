18 law enforcement officers hurt in Chicago protest

A large group gathered for a protest all over 4:20 p.m. community time, the section claimed. Officers were there “delivering security and protecting their To start with Modification correct to tranquil assembly,” the assertion said.

Approaching a statue of Christopher Columbus, some persons in the group made use of rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to assault officers, the statement explained.

The attack resulted in 18 officers injured, the assertion stated. Some were being taken to space hospitals by paramedics for additional treatment and some have been addressed at the scene.

About 12 folks have been arrested and could perhaps encounter charges that may possibly consist of battery to a police officer, mob motion, and/or other felonies, in accordance to the statement.