18 law enforcement officers hurt in Chicago protest

3 hours ago
by Brandon M. Friedman
A large group gathered for a protest all over 4:20 p.m. community time, the section claimed. Officers were there “delivering security and protecting their To start with Modification correct to tranquil assembly,” the assertion said.

Approaching a statue of Christopher Columbus, some persons in the group made use of rocks, fireworks, frozen bottles and other objects to assault officers, the statement explained.

The attack resulted in 18 officers injured, the assertion stated. Some were being taken to space hospitals by paramedics for additional treatment and some have been addressed at the scene.

About 12 folks have been arrested and could perhaps encounter charges that may possibly consist of battery to a police officer, mob motion, and/or other felonies, in accordance to the statement.

The incident comes two times after three NYPD officers and a major chief were injured soon after a clash with protesters.

A 24-calendar year-aged female was arrested for striking the officers with a cane as they tried out to arrest a protester, the office reported.

“3 officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge,” the section claimed on its verified Twitter web site. “The officers sustained severe accidents. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated.”

