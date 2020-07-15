2021 Ford Bronco price: Here’s how much the 2-door and 4-door cost



The 2021 Ford Bronco’s return has been years in the making, and a revival has been churning in the rumormill for decades. Suffice it to say, it’s been a wild ride leading up to Monday’s debut, but it looks like it may have all been worth it. Now we have all the nitty-gritty details, right down to the price.

2021 Ford Bronco Pricing

Here’s the headline: The two-door, base-model Bronco with no options will cost $29,995, including the $1,495 destination charge. That’s a little more than the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport‘s $29,790 price (also including destination), but the base Bronco will likely be a bit less Spartan inside than the Jeep. Those interested in a Bronco with four doors will find a $34,695 price after destination, or $3,395 more than the four-door Wrangler Sport.

The Blue Oval will also offer four different packages available across the trim levels: Mid, High, Lux and Sasquatch. That last one includes more off-road goods like electronic-locking front and rear axles, Bilstein shocks and 35-inch tires. It’ll even be available on the base Bronco for a super-hardcore rig. Mid, High and Lux packs aren’t unlocked until you shop the upper trims. The High Package notably adds a 12-inch touchscreen and more active safety gear. The Lux Package adds onto the High Package with a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, a heated steering wheel and other features.

Ford has only revealed how much each trim will cost to start in two-door variation, so we’ll need to wait and see just how expensive a four-door Bronco can get. More pricing information follows below. And keep in mind, these figures are suggestions from Ford. Ultimately, dealers set the final price so be wary of markups. It will likely literally pay to shop around when it comes to the first Broncos on dealer lots.

2021 Ford Bronco Trims

The individual trim levels for the 2021 Ford Bronco have cute off-roady names, but they aren’t necessarily all that descriptive. Never fret, we’ll break them all down below.

Base



Ford



The base model serves buyers who want to customize their SUV themselves, but still houses a decent haul of standard gear. Base Broncos earn honest-to-goodness 16-inch wheels, 255/70 all-season tires, removable doors and roof and cloth seats. The cockpit houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Sync 4 handling infotainment needs, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The entry-level Bronco also bakes in the Terrain Management System with five of Ford’s terrain response modes, named GOAT modes, as in “goes over all types of terrain.” A 2.3-liter turbo-four engine is standard, as is a seven-speed manual transmission. Look for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. If you want the punchier turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, it’s optional, but it sacrifices the manual for a 10-speed automatic transmission. Still, 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque sound pretty good.

Big Bend



Ford



The next step up is Big Bend, which adds a GOAT mode — for a total of six — along with LED fog lamps and bigger wheels (17 inches) and tires (255/75 all-terrain). Carbon-gray accents fill out the exterior, and a touch of leather makes its way inside, specifically on the steering wheel and gear selector. Ford’s clearly letting Bronco buyers have their SUV their way because comforts like smart keyless access, pushbutton start, dual-zone climate control and more are all optional and part of the mentioned Mid Package. Opt for the Mid add-on and you’ll also receive heated front seats, Ford’s Co-Pilot 360, ambient lighting and remote start for Broncos packing the automatic transmission. Prices for this guy start at $34,880 for a two-door model.

Black Diamond



Ford



For the more off-road-focused Bronco buyer, the Black Diamond trim reports for duty. The exterior nabs some beefier bumpers (powder-coated steel at the rear), rock rails and bash plates, and the trim adds a hose-out marine-grade vinyl interior to the mix. Here, you also get some bigger tires measuring 265/70 and some killer 17-inch steel wheels. Buyers are free to add the Mid and Sasquatch packages to fill the rugged trim with more comforts or more off-road gear. Or both — choose your own adventure starting at $37,545.

Outer Banks



Ford



At the Outer Banks trim, it’s all about the everyday usability. Essentially, this is the Big Bend trim with more comforts since the Mid Package is standard. A set of 18 inches wheels sits in place with the smaller 255/75 tires from the Big Bend trim. The High and Lux packages are also optional, as is the Sasquatch group of gear. This one creeps past $40,000 at $40,450 to start.

Wildtrak



Ford



The Wildtrak is kind of the Raptor-equivalent in the Bronco range. It gets the bigger turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 as standard along with seven GOAT modes. To go further, the Sasquatch package is standard with its bigger tires, locking diffs and taller suspension with adjustable Bilstein shocks. There’s also a typically optional upgraded 4×4 system with on-demand function to make sure the Bronco Wildtrak sweeps away the sand with ease. It’s also the most expensive standard Bronco trim at $50,370 to start. The First Edition is over $10,000 more, but Ford will only make a few thousand of them. More on that below.

Badlands



Ford



Still with us? Good — we’re at the end of the trim level ride with the Badlands, which costs $43,590 to start. Where the Wildtrak is about blitzing the desert at maximum attack, the Badlands is what you’d use to run the Rubicon trail. The Badlands trim bundles all the Big Bend stuff, but adds a Badlands-specific suspension with front swaybar disconnects and all seven GOAT modes. Leather is optional, as are any of the previously named optional packages to fancy the rock-crawler up.

First Edition



Ford



Of course, die-hard Bronco fans will want to pony up for the Bronco First Edition. Essentially, it’s a Badlands trim with the Lux and Sasquatch packages standard, but heated leather seats are standard. There’s a dose of special badges to mark the special trim, too. Unfortunately, if you weren’t on the ball, you missed out. All 3,500 of the First Edition models are reserved, and presumably, will be sold. Each will sell to the tune of $60,800.

2021 Ford Bronco off-road performance Two-door Four-door Ground clearance (inches) 8.4, 11.6 with 35-inch tire 8.3, 11.5 with 35-inch tire Suspension travel front/rear (millimeters) 200/215 200/215 Approach angle (degrees) 35.5, 43.2 with 35-inch tire 35.5, 43.2 with 35-inch tire Breakover angle 21.1, 29 with 35-inch tire 20, 26.3 with 35-inch tire Departure angle 29.8, 37.2 with 35-inch tire 29.7, 37 with 35-inch tire Maximum water fording (inches) 33.5 33.5

We’ll certainly know more about the 2021 Bronco as we approach its launch next spring. In the meantime, you can reserve a Bronco right now for just $100.

