21 Quarantine during Financial Literacy with Helping Kids to Savage

As a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper is launching a multi-tier expansion of his Juma Bank Account Financial Literacy program that provides financial resources nationwide.

He is making a $ 25,000 donation to The City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong Covid-19 Relief Fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and a launching bank account at Home – a free online financial literacy resource Chime and education technology platform, EVERFI.

For the past two years, 21 Savage has partnered with the award-winning national financial literacy Nonprofit Juma for his youth-focused financial literacy program called Bank Account.

Prior to the Pandemic, the program provides Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, including sports and entertainment facilities, with career counseling, job training, and job placement with underserved youth.