As a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper is launching a multi-tier expansion of his Juma Bank Account Financial Literacy program that provides financial resources nationwide.
He is making a $ 25,000 donation to The City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong Covid-19 Relief Fund, established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and a launching bank account at Home – a free online financial literacy resource Chime and education technology platform, EVERFI.
Prior to the Pandemic, the program provides Mercedes Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, including sports and entertainment facilities, with career counseling, job training, and job placement with underserved youth.
Most of the students have been out of work since March 11, following the pandemic forced stadium closures.
In partnership with Chime, the rapper is now making the program virtual – which will give you access to financial education during financial education. It will also provide online training and support for all of Atlanta’s Juma youth stipends.
“These generic support of 21 Savage will go a long way toward these young people,” said Robert Lewis, Juma Atlanta site director, in a statement. “Not only will it help them stay afloat this crisis, but it will also provide a glimmer of hope and realization that they can count on the support of their community at this time of need.”
21 Savage and Chime will also provide tablets and WiFi to students in Atlanta’s Zone 6 neighborhood where they grew up in need-at-home educational materials.
The Free Bank Account at Home Program online.
Leave a Comment