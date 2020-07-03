3 individuals exam good for Covid-19 immediately after having Delta flight from Atlanta to Albany, airline claims

Flight 4815 left on July 6, a launch from the Rensselaer County Overall health Office explained.

The passengers have been not symptomatic on the flight, but started exhibiting symptoms on July 7.

“We have been designed mindful of a few consumers who analyzed positive for Covid-19 and just lately traveled on Endeavor from Atlanta to Albany. We are next the steering of local health care officers and the Facilities for Condition Manage and Prevention. The health and protection of our clients and crews is our top priority,” Delta spokesman Anthony Black told CNN in an email.

Delta is in speak to with regional CDC officers and has offered a manifest of the flight, Black mentioned. CNN has reached out to the CDC for comment.