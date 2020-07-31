31 new constructive cases of COVID-19 documented in NH, no new deaths

31 new positive scenarios of COVID-19 reported in NH, no new fatalities

Six of the new situations ended up in men and women underneath the age of 18, officials stated.No new hospitalizations because of to COVID-19 have been documented, officials reported. There have been 589 men and women hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19 given that the commencing of the pandemic, when 22 folks are at this time hospitalized.

31 new beneficial scenarios of COVID-19 have been verified, wellness officials said Sunday.

There have now been 6,054 complete situations of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, in accordance to wellbeing officials. With 5,027 recoveries and 636 deaths there are now 636 energetic constructive situations of COVID-19 in the point out.

No new fatalities ended up noted Sunday.

Six of the new instances had been in persons underneath the age of 18, officials stated.

No new hospitalizations owing to COVID-19 were reported, officials mentioned. There have been 589 individuals hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19 due to the fact the starting of the pandemic, whilst 22 folks are now hospitalized.

** Town-by-town COVID-19 scenario knowledge: Interactive map | Text-only record **