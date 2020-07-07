The international crisis also proves beneficial to some opportunists – President Donald Trump and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shake hands at the Helsinki summit in 2018, signed by both world leaders, for sale at a price of $ 32,500.

The pair sees the summit and then contradicts US intelligence agencies, saying that Trump is with Russia on the FBI and that there is no reason for Russia to intervene in the 2016 presidential election. Trump said at the time, “President Putin said it was not Russia. I don’t see the reason why. “

The evidence collected by special counsel Robert Mueller told a different story. This photo was signed by Putin for a Russian government employee shortly after the summit. Then, through an intermediary, the Russian sent to a U.S. Republican insider who asked him to sign Trump at an event last year. This is the only photo jointly signed by the two leaders, and is for sale at MomentsInTime.com.

The film is particularly relevant because of the current Russia-Taliban Bounty Intelligence fiasco, which prompted Democrats to hurt Trump. “I believe President Vladimir is not harsh on Putin,” Said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. And so is CNN Calls between Putin and Trump are explained “Two guys in the sauna.”