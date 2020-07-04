A Russian billionaire wants to buy America’s controversial statues

Who wrote Oscar Holland, CNN

Due to its links with Russia’s billionaire racism and colonialism, protesters have come forward to buy two controversial statues that they want to remove from US cities.

Businessman Andrei Filatov’s Art Russe Foundation, which collects and preserves Soviet-era art, said it was ready to buy images of Theodore Roosevelt and Settler Alexander Baranov, found in New York and Alaska respectively, both leaving a “positive mark” on Russia. .

The two statues are in hundreds across America after Black Lives Matter protests nationwide debated the monument of various historical figures. The Filatov Foundation hopes to bring it to St. Petersburg in the name of preserving “cultural and historical heritage”.

“We have a deep respect and admiration for the people who have contributed to the development of Russia and are involved with the history of our country,” the Art Russell Foundation spokesman said in an emailed statement.

“Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, and Alexander Baranov, the governor of Russian settlements in North America, are both statesmen who have left a positive mark in Russian history. Therefore, we see the need to preserve their memory for future generations.”

Andrei Filatov Credit: Georges Gobbett / AFP / Getty Images

Are facing protests

The statue of Roosevelt, which is now found in front of the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, has long been vandalized, and the depiction of a Native American figure calls for its removal and a black man standing at the feet of the American president.

Theodore Roosevelt equestrian statue in front of The American Museum of Natural History. Credit: CLARY / AFP / AFP by Timothy A. Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office Confirmed in June The statue is taken down, with white figures portrayed as “oppressed and racially degraded.” Details of its future were not announced at the time the Filonov offer was made public.

Roosevelt’s place in Russian history was formed in 1904 by brokering a treaty between Russia and Japan, ending a year-long war between nations. His role in the treaty, known as the Portsmouth Pact, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1906.

Meanwhile, Alexander Baranov was a merchant who once ruled Russian America – parts of Russia-owned North America before being sold to the United States, known as the Alaska Purchase. Baranov’s bronze sculpture has been in the city of Sitka since 1989, although Native American communities have called for its removal.

Petition More than 2,500 signatures called for it to be dismissed, describing it as “an unwilling colonial to enrich themselves, his company and his country in Sitka, Alaska,” and “lead an armed attack” by local Linguit people. “

Statue Alexander Ivanovich Baranov, Sitka, Baranoff Island, Alaska, USA Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Showing art to ‘the people’

Ukrainian-born Filatov made his fortune in the transport and port industries, According to Forbes His net worth was estimated at $ 1.1 billion last year. He founded the investment firm Tuloma in 2013 and is co-owner of private railway operator GlobalTrans.

The 48-year-old is also known as a chess player and serves as president of the Chess Federation of Russia.

In 2012, Filatov founded the Art Russe Foundation to collect Russian art – mainly from the Soviet era (1917 to 1991) – which lends to museums and galleries

“When the Soviet Union collapsed, great artifacts were taken from the country to the west and elsewhere,” he said Told CNN That year. “My job is to buy these artifacts and show them to the public.”

The Art Russe Foundation has confirmed it has written a letter to unspecified “New York City officials” expressing its interest in Sitka’s City Hall, the American Museum of Natural History and the two statues. The spokesperson did not say how much it had, stating that the artists’ “monetary value is subject to negotiation.”

The spokesman said the Russian city of St Petersburg would be a “suitable host city” for the statues.