A Texas woman bites coronavirus – and then delivers healthy mugs

4 hours ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
A Texas woman bites coronavirus - and then delivers healthy mugs
Pregnant Texas woman defeats coronavirus – then releases healthy muggles weeks later.

“As a mother, you need control, but right now, you have to accept that you have no control over everything,” said the mother, who was only identified as Maggie. Facebook posting Friday.

According to Women’s Hospital of Texas In Houston, Maggie gave birth to her three, and after a routine checkup on May 8 when she was 28 weeks pregnant, she found out she was COVID-19 positive.

Maggie was given a test of the epidemic at the time, which was the protocol, and two days later – Mother’s Day – she found out she was positive. Said a posting On the hospital’s Instagram page.

This post also includes a photo of a mother holding a now-aged child.

“Meet #FireCracker, who defeated # COVID19 in the 3rd quarter, and then delivered healthy #triples with a brighter attitude than fireworks on #FourthofJuly,” the hospital photo posted.

When she was first diagnosed, Maggie, who already had a 5-year-old son with her husband, was concerned about “everyone but herself,” the hospital said.

Over the next few weeks, she was given a total of five coronavirus tests, the hospital added on her Facebook missive.

Then “on June 4… with the last two [tests] Conversely, Maggie found that the “Baby A” cord was wrapped around her neck during her weekly ultrasound, and she had a C-section at 4 pm that day, the hospital said.

Her husband was not allowed to be with her in the delivery room because he had previously tested positive for the virus, and when a follow-up was cleared, he “did not receive his second negative test,” so her mother said she was “a helper during childbirth,” the hospital said.

“At 4:51 pm,“ Baby A, ”Isabella, was born 3.11 lbs. At 4:53 pm, “Baby B,” Nathaniel, was born at 3.7 pounds. Finally, at 4:55 pm, “Baby C,” Adriel was born 2.1 lbs. “The hospital said.

“Doctors and nurses are amazed at how well Maggie has done. She and her children are healthy, safe and undeniably resilient in the perfect ABC routine.”

Maggie told other mothers on the hospital’s Facebook page, “You have to allow yourself to help others and remember that you are not alone. Look forward to each day and celebrate every little success. “

On June 9, Texas recorded the largest number of coronavirus-related hospitals since May 5, and the state was locked in a war against related statistics.

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

