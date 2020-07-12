Abhishek Bachchan shares update on Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya: ‘They will be self quarantining at home’ – bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan shared an update about his spouse Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who examined favourable for Covid-19 on Sunday. He mentioned that they will be self-quarantining at dwelling. He also shared that his mom Jaya Bachchan has examined detrimental.

In a tweet, Abhishek wrote, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 beneficial. They will be self quarantining at household. The BMC has been updated of their condition and are executing the needful.The relaxation of the family members which include my Mom have tested negative. Thank you all for your needs and prayers.”

Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan, who analyzed good for Covid-19 on Saturday, will remain in Nanavati Hospital till they are discharged. “My father and I continue being in hospital until the physicians come to a decision usually. Everybody make sure you remain careful and secure. You should abide by all guidelines!,” the 44-calendar year-old actor wrote in an additional tweet.

Meanwhile, the Bachchans’ bungalows have been sealed and declared containment zoned. Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated, “All four bungalows of Bachchan loved ones named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting get in touch with tracing between all workers users, and until now 30 have been recognized as large hazard contacts.”

