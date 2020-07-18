sport

Actively playing 'somewhere else' drove Gronkowski's return

1 hour ago
by Niki J. Layton
Playing ‘somewhere else’ drove Gronkowski's return
Niki J. Layton
Written by Niki J. Layton

9 seasons of breathtaking workforce and unique accomplishment characterized Rob Gronkowski’s autumns with the New England Patriots.

However, it was 9 seasons with the identical team.

Ultimately, it was a adjust of a landscapes and a begin anew that propelled the potential Hall of Fame limited finish to return from retirement and be part of Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“As a player, you always want to see what it is like somewhere else,” Gronkowski advised Boston radio WEEI, through the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “(I) considered of that prior to, undoubtedly soon after playing nine several years in the NFL and I also thought about it when I came out of retirement.

“This is an opportunity to go see what it is like someplace else, to go see what it really is like in the NFL on yet another squad. There is so quite a few players that bounce about on so many distinct teams. I cherished my time in New England, no question about it. But it was one more prospect that offered.”

Nevertheless the charm and ease and comfort of enjoying with Brady when additional was undeniably enticing, Gronkowski was adamant that there was no preexisting strategy for him to appear out of retirement and sign up for Brady in the functions beforehand.

“No, we under no circumstances genuinely talked about that right before,” Gronkowski stated. “It variety of just took place. (With) my retirement and him hitting free of charge company, it just variety of lined up like that.”

Brady’s signing with the Buccaneers sent shock waves by the league and ignited the Bucs’ supporter base. The addition of Gronk furthered the enjoyment and expectation. The 31-calendar year-aged Gronk, who dabbled in expert wrestling with Planet Wrestling Leisure alongside with myriad Television web hosting gigs when he was retired, signed a one particular-yard pact with Tampa for $9 million.

Irrespective of the motivating variables and how it all arrived to be, Gronkowski’s again and he’s with a new team in a new conference.

Guiding him, Gronkowski has three Super Bowl titles with New England, five Pro Bowls and 79 touchdowns among several accolades and outstanding stats. In entrance of him, well that’s what all the excitement’s about.

